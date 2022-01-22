All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont401.000124.750
Hartford101.000310.231
Stony Brook31.750116.647
Binghamton32.60068.429
Albany (NY)32.600710.412
NJIT33.50088.500
Mass.-Lowell23.400107.588
New Hampshire12.33366.500
UMBC14.200610.375
Maine04.000312.200

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Maine, Noon

Mass.-Lowell at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000162.889
SMU51.833144.778
Cincinnati42.667145.737
Tulane42.66778.467
Temple32.600106.625
UCF33.500115.688
Memphis34.42998.529
East Carolina23.400116.647
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

Tulane at UCF, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson501.000152.882
Dayton41.800126.667
Rhode Island31.750124.750
St. Bonaventure31.750114.733
VCU32.600106.625
Saint Louis22.500116.647
Fordham22.50097.563
Richmond23.400117.611
Saint Joseph's23.40088.500
Duquesne13.250610.375
George Washington13.250511.313
UMass14.20089.471
La Salle14.20069.400
George Mason01.00077.500

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

Saturday's Games

George Washington at Rhode Island, 12:30 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at VCU, 2:30 p.m.

Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami61.857144.778
Florida St.52.714125.706
Duke42.667143.824
North Carolina42.667125.706
Notre Dame42.667116.647
Wake Forest53.625154.789
Louisville53.625117.611
Virginia53.625117.611
Syracuse34.42999.500
Virginia Tech24.333107.588
Boston College24.33379.438
Clemson25.286108.556
Pittsburgh25.286711.389
NC State26.250910.474
Georgia Tech16.143710.412

Saturday's Games

Virginia Tech at Boston College, Noon

Syracuse at Duke, Noon

Florida St. at Miami, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 4 p.m.

Virginia at NC State, 4 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty401.000136.684
Jacksonville St.401.000116.647
Bellarmine401.000108.556
Kennesaw St.301.00088.500
Jacksonville31.750115.688
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Florida Gulf Coast23.400127.632
E. Kentucky14.200910.474
North Alabama14.200810.444
Lipscomb14.200812.400
Stetson14.200711.389
North Florida05.000415.211

Saturday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Lipscomb, 2:15 p.m.

Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas41.800152.882
Baylor42.667162.889
Texas Tech42.667144.778
Texas33.500135.722
Oklahoma St.33.500107.588
TCU22.500123.800
West Virginia23.400134.765
Iowa St.24.333144.778
Oklahoma24.333126.667
Kansas St.24.333107.588

Saturday's Games

West Virginia at Texas Tech, Noon

Oklahoma St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

TCU at Iowa St., 4 p.m.

Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence51.833152.882
Villanova62.750135.722
Xavier42.667143.824
UConn42.667134.765
Marquette53.625136.684
Creighton32.600115.688
St. John's23.400106.625
Seton Hall24.333115.688
Butler25.28699.500
DePaul16.143107.588
Georgetown04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

Villanova at Georgetown, Noon

Seton Hall at St. John's, Noon

DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. John's at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.61.857135.722
S. Utah41.800105.667
N. Colorado41.80098.529
Montana St.52.714135.722
Montana52.714126.667
E. Washington42.667107.588
N. Arizona23.400610.375
Portland St.24.333410.286
Sacramento St.15.16758.385
Idaho St.16.143313.188
Idaho07.000314.176

Saturday's Games

Montana at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop401.000116.647
Longwood301.000115.688
NC A&T41.800910.474
SC-Upstate41.800710.412
Gardner-Webb32.60099.500
Campbell23.40097.563
UNC-Asheville23.400108.556
Radford23.400611.353
High Point12.333710.412
Charleston Southern14.200413.235
Presbyterian04.000811.421
Hampton03.000410.286

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Presbyterian, 3 p.m.

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.61.857153.833
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Illinois62.750135.722
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Rutgers52.714116.647
Indiana53.625144.778
Purdue43.571153.833
Iowa34.429135.722
Penn St.34.42987.533
Michigan23.40087.533
Northwestern25.28697.563
Maryland26.250109.526
Minnesota15.167105.667
Nebraska08.000613.316

Friday's Games

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Michigan St. 86, Wisconsin 74

Saturday's Games

Rutgers at Minnesota, Noon

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton401.000105.667
Hawaii401.00085.615
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.31.75079.438
UC Davis21.66785.615
UC San Diego24.33389.471
UC Irvine12.33366.500
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
Cal Poly13.250411.267
CS Northridge14.200511.313
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

