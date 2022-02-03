All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington901.000155.750
Towson72.778166.727
Delaware63.667157.682
Hofstra53.625138.619
Drexel45.444910.474
William & Mary45.444517.227
James Madison35.375127.632
Coll. of Charleston35.375119.550
Elon36.333616.273
Northeastern010.000615.286

Thursday's Games

Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Towson at Northeastern, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 4 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas81.889154.789
UAB72.778175.773
Louisiana Tech72.778165.762
Middle Tennessee52.714146.700
UTEP63.667138.619
FAU53.625129.571
Charlotte43.571118.579
Rice54.556128.600
Old Dominion34.429812.400
FIU26.250129.571
W. Kentucky26.2501011.476
Southern Miss.16.143614.300
Marshall17.125813.381
UTSA18.111814.364

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FAU, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UAB, 4 p.m.

UTSA at North Texas, 6 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FIU, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland91.900165.762
Cleveland St.102.833145.737
Wright St.94.6921210.545
N. Kentucky74.636119.550
Detroit53.625810.444
Youngstown St.66.5001210.545
Fort Wayne66.5001110.524
Milwaukee58.385715.318
Ill.-Chicago37.300712.368
Green Bay38.273416.200
Robert Morris39.250516.238
IUPUI08.000217.105

Thursday's Games

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at IUPUI, Noon

Youngstown St. at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Wright St., 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833154.789
Yale41.800109.526
Penn52.714812.400
Cornell33.500116.647
Harvard23.400107.588
Dartmouth24.333512.294
Brown25.2861012.455
Columbia15.167414.222

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona1001.000183.857
St. Peter's73.70098.529
Siena63.66798.529
Monmouth (NJ)54.556137.650
Quinnipiac65.545118.579
Manhattan45.444117.611
Fairfield45.4441010.500
Niagara47.364911.450
Rider37.300713.350
Marist38.273812.400
Canisius38.273715.318

Friday's Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo101.909184.818
Ohio91.900183.857
Akron63.667136.684
Kent St.74.636129.571
Ball St.55.5001011.476
Buffalo44.500108.556
Cent. Michigan33.500413.235
Bowling Green47.3641111.500
Miami (Ohio)36.333911.450
N. Illinois36.333613.316
E. Michigan37.300813.381
W. Michigan010.000417.190

Thursday's Games

Ohio 81, E. Michigan 68

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central31.750910.474
Coppin St.42.667516.238
SC State33.5001111.500
Howard23.400810.444
Md.-Eastern Shore23.40079.438
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.05.000216.111

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. 59, Delaware St. 57

Saturday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Howard, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago82.800174.810
Drake82.800176.739
Missouri St.83.727177.708
N. Iowa83.727129.571
Bradley65.5451211.522
S. Illinois47.3641112.478
Valparaiso37.3001012.455
Illinois St.37.3001013.435
Indiana St.27.222912.429
Evansville18.111515.250

Wednesday's Games

Drake 85, Indiana St. 67

Loyola Chicago 78, Illinois St. 64

N. Iowa 78, Bradley 65

Missouri St. 69, S. Illinois 54

Saturday's Games

Bradley at Evansville, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 6 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.801.000174.810
Wyoming61.857173.850
Colorado St.63.667163.842
San Diego St.42.667125.706
Fresno St.53.625156.714
UNLV54.556139.591
Utah St.45.444139.591
Nevada35.375910.474
Air Force36.3331010.500
New Mexico18.111814.364
San Jose St.08.000713.350

Thursday's Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. at Boise St., 6 p.m.

UNLV at Utah St., 6 p.m.

New Mexico at Air Force, 8 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner801.000142.875
Bryant81.889128.600
Mount St. Mary's62.7501010.500
LIU55.500812.400
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
Merrimack35.375813.381
St. Francis (Pa.)37.300714.333
St. Francis (NY)37.300615.286
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118
CCSU27.222517.227

Thursday's Games

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at St. Francis (Pa.), 2 p.m.

Bryant at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1001.000202.909
Morehead St.101.909186.750
Belmont72.778175.773
SE Missouri44.500912.429
Tennessee St.46.400913.409
Austin Peay35.375711.389
UT Martin37.300715.318
E. Illinois26.250417.190
Tennessee Tech27.222517.227
SIU-Edwardsville18.111715.318

Thursday's Games

Morehead St. 75, Tennessee Tech 68

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 5:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 5:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Austin Peay at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SE Missouri, 5 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

