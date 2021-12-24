All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00094.692
Towson00.00094.692
Coll. of Charleston00.00084.667
Hofstra00.00085.615
Northeastern00.00065.545
UNC-Wilmington00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
Elon00.000310.231
William & Mary00.000112.077

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.000103.769
Louisiana Tech00.00093.750
FIU00.00083.727
North Texas00.00073.700
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Rice00.00074.636
W. Kentucky00.00085.615
Charlotte00.00075.583
UTEP00.00075.583
FAU00.00076.538
Marshall00.00076.538
UTSA00.00066.500
Old Dominion00.00058.385
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Oakland201.00074.636
Youngstown St.201.00074.636
Detroit201.00047.364
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50047.364
Milwaukee11.50038.273
Green Bay11.50029.182
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
N. Kentucky02.00047.364
Robert Morris02.00029.182
IUPUI02.000110.091

Thursday's Games

Detroit at Fort Wayne, 1 a.m.

Milwaukee 74, St. Xavier 52

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.000103.769
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown00.00085.615
Yale00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00038.273
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Thursday's Games

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.000102.833
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Manhattan11.50083.727
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50065.545
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Niagara02.00056.455
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00092.818
Toledo00.00083.727
Akron00.00073.700
Bowling Green00.00074.636
Buffalo00.00064.600
Miami (Ohio)00.00065.545
Kent St.00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00056.455
E. Michigan00.00056.455
W. Michigan00.00047.364
N. Illinois00.00037.300
Cent. Michigan00.000110.091

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
NC Central00.00069.400
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Thursday's Games

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00094.692
Illinois St.101.00085.615
S. Illinois101.00075.583
Bradley101.00076.538
Missouri St.01.00085.615
Valparaiso01.00076.538
Indiana St.01.00066.500
N. Iowa01.00047.364
Evansville01.00048.333

Thursday's Games

Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.000102.833
Fresno St.00.000103.769
San Diego St.00.00083.727
Boise St.00.00094.692
Utah St.00.00094.692
Air Force00.00074.636
UNLV00.00085.615
Nevada00.00064.600
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico00.00076.538

Thursday's Games

Fresno St. 69, Weber St. 43

Wyoming 71, N. Iowa 69

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00062.750
Merrimack00.00058.385
Bryant00.00047.364
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00047.364
Mount St. Mary's00.00048.333
Sacred Heart00.00049.308
LIU00.00037.300
St. Francis (NY)00.00038.273
CCSU00.00039.250
Fairleigh Dickinson00.000010.000

Thursday's Games

Wagner 63, Fairfield 50

CCSU at Rutgers, ppd.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.000102.833
Belmont00.000103.769
Morehead St.00.00085.615
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay00.00046.400
SE Missouri00.00058.385
UT Martin00.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois00.000211.154

