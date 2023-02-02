All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin73.700158.652
Morehead St.73.700149.609
SE Missouri73.7001211.522
S. Indiana64.6001310.565
Tennessee Tech64.6001013.435
SIU-Edwardsville55.500149.609
Tennessee St.46.4001211.522
E. Illinois37.300716.304
UALR37.300716.304
Lindenwood (Mo.)28.200716.304

Thursday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

UALR at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at S. Indiana, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA82.800174.810
Arizona83.727193.864
Southern Cal73.700156.714
Utah84.667158.652
Oregon74.636139.591
Arizona St.65.545157.682
Washington57.4171310.565
Washington St.57.4171013.435
Colorado48.3331211.522
Stanford37.300912.429
Oregon St.38.273913.409
California28.200318.143

Thursday's Games

Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.

Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m.

California at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate1101.000177.708
Lehigh83.727139.591
Army74.6361311.542
American65.545148.636
Navy56.4551211.522
Holy Cross56.455816.333
Lafayette56.455717.292
Boston U.38.2731014.417
Loyola (Md.)38.273816.333
Bucknell29.182915.375

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell 78, American 71

Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70

Navy 53, Lafayette 34

Army 71, Lehigh 69

Saturday's Games

Lehigh at Lafayette, 1 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at American, 4 p.m.

Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama901.000193.864
Tennessee72.778184.818
Auburn72.778175.773
Texas A&M72.778157.682
Kentucky63.667157.682
Florida63.667139.591
Missouri54.556175.773
Arkansas45.444157.682
Georgia45.444148.636
Vanderbilt36.3331012.455
Mississippi St.27.222148.636
LSU18.1111210.545
Mississippi18.111913.409
South Carolina18.111814.364

Wednesday's Games

Auburn 94, Georgia 73

Florida 67, Tennessee 54

Missouri 87, LSU 77

Saturday's Games

Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Alabama at LSU, 4 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.

Florida at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.

Georgia at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman92.818186.750
Samford92.818159.625
UNC-Greensboro82.800149.609
Wofford56.4551311.542
W. Carolina56.4551212.500
ETSU56.455915.375
Mercer46.4001112.478
The Citadel46.400914.391
Chattanooga47.3641212.500
VMI010.000518.217

Wednesday's Games

ETSU 77, Wofford 52

Furman 79, Chattanooga 58

Samford 85, W. Carolina 77

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 7 p.m.

VMI at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.

Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana72.778139.591
Northwestern St.63.667148.636
Texas A&M-CC63.667139.591
Texas A&M Commerce63.6671013.435
Nicholls54.5561011.476
Incarnate Word45.4441012.455
Houston Christian45.444715.318
New Orleans36.333614.300
Lamar27.222616.273
McNeese St.27.222517.227

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, Noon

Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.

Nicholls at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.81.8891210.545
Alcorn St.72.7781011.476
Grambling St.63.667138.619
Ark.-Pine Bluff63.6671012.455
Jackson St.54.556616.273
Alabama A&M45.444814.364
Bethune-Cookman45.444814.364
Prairie View45.444814.364
Alabama St.45.444616.273
Texas Southern36.333715.318
Florida A&M27.222416.200
MVSU18.111221.087

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Alabama St., 4:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.

MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1101.000204.833
W. Illinois74.636148.636
S. Dakota St.74.6361211.522
N. Dakota St.64.600913.409
UMKC65.5451014.417
St. Thomas (MN)56.4551410.583
South Dakota56.4551013.435
Denver38.2731212.500
Omaha38.273716.304
North Dakota19.100716.304

Thursday's Games

North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 6 p.m.

Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.82.800194.826
Louisiana-Lafayette82.800184.818
Marshall73.700185.783
James Madison64.600158.652
Appalachian St.64.6001310.565
Louisiana-Monroe64.6001013.435
Old Dominion55.500139.591
Troy55.5001310.565
Georgia Southern55.5001211.522
Texas St.46.4001112.478
Coastal Carolina46.4001012.455
South Alabama37.300913.409
Georgia St.28.200913.409
Arkansas St.19.100914.391

Thursday's Games

Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Southern Miss. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

James Madison at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)801.000194.826
Gonzaga71.875184.818
Loyola Marymount63.667167.696
Santa Clara44.500167.696
Pacific44.5001112.478
San Francisco45.444159.625
BYU45.4441410.583
Portland36.3331113.458
San Diego36.3331013.435
Pepperdine09.000716.304

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.82.800176.739
S. Utah82.800167.696
Sam Houston St.73.700175.773
Seattle73.700167.696
Stephen F. Austin73.700158.652
Grand Canyon54.556148.636
Tarleton St.54.5561210.545
Cal Baptist55.5001310.565
Abilene Christian46.4001211.522
Utah Tech27.2221012.455
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
Texas Rio Grande Valley28.2001112.478
New Mexico St.19.100814.364

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65

New Mexico St. 73, Stephen F. Austin 67

S. Utah 72, Cal Baptist 71

Abilene Christian 83, Seattle 68

Thursday's Games

Utah Valley St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you