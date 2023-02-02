All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UT Martin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Morehead St.
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|SE Missouri
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|S. Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Tennessee Tech
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|E. Illinois
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|16
|.304
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
UT Martin at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
UALR at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
E. Illinois at Lindenwood (Mo.), 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Tennessee St. at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UT Martin at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at S. Indiana, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|4
|.810
|Arizona
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|3
|.864
|Southern Cal
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Utah
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|8
|.652
|Oregon
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|Arizona St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Washington
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Colorado
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Stanford
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|3
|8
|.273
|9
|13
|.409
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|3
|18
|.143
Thursday's Games
Oregon St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Stanford at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington at UCLA, 9 p.m.
California at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington St. at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|0
|1.000
|17
|7
|.708
|Lehigh
|8
|3
|.727
|13
|9
|.591
|Army
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|American
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Navy
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|Holy Cross
|5
|6
|.455
|8
|16
|.333
|Lafayette
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|17
|.292
|Boston U.
|3
|8
|.273
|10
|14
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|Bucknell
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|15
|.375
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell 78, American 71
Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 70
Navy 53, Lafayette 34
Army 71, Lehigh 69
Saturday's Games
Lehigh at Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at American, 4 p.m.
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|3
|.864
|Tennessee
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Auburn
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Texas A&M
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Kentucky
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Florida
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Missouri
|5
|4
|.556
|17
|5
|.773
|Arkansas
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|7
|.682
|Georgia
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|Vanderbilt
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Mississippi St.
|2
|7
|.222
|14
|8
|.636
|LSU
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
|Mississippi
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|13
|.409
|South Carolina
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
Wednesday's Games
Auburn 94, Georgia 73
Florida 67, Tennessee 54
Missouri 87, LSU 77
Saturday's Games
Mississippi at Vanderbilt, 1 p.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Alabama at LSU, 4 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi St., 6 p.m.
Florida at Kentucky, 8:30 p.m.
Georgia at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Samford
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|9
|.625
|UNC-Greensboro
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Wofford
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|W. Carolina
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|ETSU
|5
|6
|.455
|9
|15
|.375
|Mercer
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|The Citadel
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|14
|.391
|Chattanooga
|4
|7
|.364
|12
|12
|.500
|VMI
|0
|10
|.000
|5
|18
|.217
Wednesday's Games
ETSU 77, Wofford 52
Furman 79, Chattanooga 58
Samford 85, W. Carolina 77
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Mercer, 7 p.m.
VMI at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
VMI at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
ETSU at Samford, 3 p.m.
Wofford at Furman, 6 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|9
|.591
|Northwestern St.
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|8
|.636
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|Texas A&M Commerce
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|13
|.435
|Nicholls
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|11
|.476
|Incarnate Word
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|12
|.455
|Houston Christian
|4
|5
|.444
|7
|15
|.318
|New Orleans
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|Lamar
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|McNeese St.
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|17
|.227
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Incarnate Word at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at SE Louisiana, Noon
Incarnate Word at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Lamar, 7 p.m.
Nicholls at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|10
|.545
|Alcorn St.
|7
|2
|.778
|10
|11
|.476
|Grambling St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|12
|.455
|Jackson St.
|5
|4
|.556
|6
|16
|.273
|Alabama A&M
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Bethune-Cookman
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Alabama St.
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|16
|.273
|Texas Southern
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|Florida A&M
|2
|7
|.222
|4
|16
|.200
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 4:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Texas Southern, 6 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|11
|0
|1.000
|20
|4
|.833
|W. Illinois
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|8
|.636
|S. Dakota St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|9
|13
|.409
|UMKC
|6
|5
|.545
|10
|14
|.417
|St. Thomas (MN)
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Dakota
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|Denver
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|7
|16
|.304
|North Dakota
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
North Dakota at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Dakota at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at Omaha, 3:05 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 6 p.m.
Oral Roberts at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|4
|.818
|Marshall
|7
|3
|.700
|18
|5
|.783
|James Madison
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Appalachian St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Louisiana-Monroe
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Old Dominion
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|Troy
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Georgia Southern
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|South Alabama
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|13
|.409
|Georgia St.
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|13
|.409
|Arkansas St.
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|14
|.391
Thursday's Games
Marshall at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
James Madison at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Southern Miss. at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
James Madison at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Gonzaga
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|4
|.818
|Loyola Marymount
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Santa Clara
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|7
|.696
|Pacific
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|San Francisco
|4
|5
|.444
|15
|9
|.625
|BYU
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|10
|.583
|Portland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|San Diego
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|Pepperdine
|0
|9
|.000
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Loyola Marymount at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Portland at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|S. Utah
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Sam Houston St.
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|5
|.773
|Seattle
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Stephen F. Austin
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Grand Canyon
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|Tarleton St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Cal Baptist
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Abilene Christian
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Utah Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|12
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|15
|.318
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|12
|.478
|New Mexico St.
|1
|9
|.100
|8
|14
|.364
Wednesday's Games
Sam Houston St. 67, Texas Rio Grande Valley 65
New Mexico St. 73, Stephen F. Austin 67
S. Utah 72, Cal Baptist 71
Abilene Christian 83, Seattle 68
Thursday's Games
Utah Valley St. at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Tarleton St., 5 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas-Arlington, 5 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Seattle at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
