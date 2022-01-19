All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington301.00095.643
Towson41.800135.722
Delaware32.600126.667
Hofstra32.600117.611
James Madison22.500114.733
Drexel22.50077.500
William & Mary22.500314.176
Elon23.400513.278
Coll. of Charleston12.33396.600
Northeastern06.000611.353

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at Drexel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana Tech601.000153.833
UAB51.833154.789
North Texas41.800114.733
Charlotte21.66796.600
Old Dominion21.66779.438
Rice32.600106.625
Middle Tennessee22.500116.647
W. Kentucky22.500107.588
FAU22.50098.529
UTEP23.40098.529
Southern Miss.13.250511.313
FIU04.000107.588
Marshall04.000710.412
UTSA05.000711.389

Wednesday's Games

SE Baptist at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at FIU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at North Texas, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Rice, 8 p.m.

UTSA at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland701.000134.765
Cleveland St.71.875114.733
Wright St.62.75098.529
Detroit32.60059.357
Youngstown St.44.500108.556
Fort Wayne44.50098.529
Ill.-Chicago33.50078.467
Milwaukee45.444612.333
N. Kentucky24.33369.400
Green Bay25.286313.188
Robert Morris17.125314.176
IUPUI06.000115.063

Tuesday's Games

Ohio St. 83, IUPUI 37

Thursday's Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Oakland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Youngstown St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton401.000143.824
Yale201.00088.500
Harvard21.667105.667
Penn32.600612.333
Columbia12.333411.267
Cornell13.25096.600
Dartmouth13.250411.267
Brown14.200911.450

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona701.000153.833
St. Peter's41.80066.500
Siena31.75066.500
Quinnipiac43.57196.600
Marist34.42988.500
Niagara34.42988.500
Manhattan23.40095.643
Monmouth (NJ)23.400106.625
Fairfield24.33389.471
Rider14.200510.333
Canisius15.167512.294

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's 65, Canisius 57

Niagara 72, Manhattan 63

Iona 86, Monmouth (NJ) 85, OT

Wednesday's Games

Rider at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Fairfield, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Rider at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Siena at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Niagara, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio501.000142.875
Toledo61.857144.778
Akron32.600105.667
Buffalo32.60096.600
Kent St.43.57198.529
N. Illinois22.50059.357
Miami (Ohio)23.40088.500
E. Michigan23.40079.438
Bowling Green24.33398.529
Ball St.24.333710.412
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
W. Michigan06.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

Akron 74, W. Michigan 73

Cent. Michigan at Buffalo, ppd.

Kent St. 56, E. Michigan 47

Ohio 86, Miami (Ohio) 63

Toledo 83, Ball St. 70

Bowling Green 92, N. Illinois 83

Thursday's Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Friday's Games

Toledo at Ohio, 6 p.m.

Kent St. at Buffalo, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.301.000124.750
Coppin St.201.000314.176
Morgan St.11.50068.429
Howard01.00068.429
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00057.417
SC State02.000710.412
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.01.000212.143

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago501.000142.875
N. Iowa51.83397.563
Drake41.800135.722
Missouri St.42.667136.684
Illinois St.22.50098.529
S. Illinois23.40098.529
Bradley24.333810.444
Indiana St.13.25088.500
Valparaiso15.167810.444
Evansville05.000412.250

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Chicago 77, Evansville 48

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Evansville at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.401.000134.765
Wyoming201.000132.867
San Diego St.201.000103.769
Colorado St.31.750131.929
Fresno St.31.750134.765
UNLV22.500107.588
Nevada22.50087.533
Air Force13.25087.533
Utah St.14.200108.556
San Jose St.03.00078.467
New Mexico04.000710.412

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 62, Air Force 56

UNLV at San Diego St., ppd.

Fresno St. 61, Utah St. 54

Wednesday's Games

San Jose St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNLV at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fresno St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner601.000122.857
Bryant51.83398.529
Merrimack42.667910.474
LIU42.66779.438
Sacred Heart33.500712.368
Mount St. Mary's24.333612.333
CCSU24.333514.263
Fairleigh Dickinson24.333214.125
St. Francis (Pa.)15.167512.294
St. Francis (NY)15.167413.235

Friday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Wagner at LIU, 7 p.m.

Bryant at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.501.000152.882
Morehead St.401.000125.706
Belmont41.800144.778
Tennessee St.23.400710.412
UT Martin23.400611.353
SIU-Edwardsville12.33379.438
Tennessee Tech12.333412.250
SE Missouri13.250611.353
Austin Peay03.00049.308
E. Illinois03.000214.125

Thursday's Games

Belmont at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

