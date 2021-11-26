All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00052.714
Delaware00.00042.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00032.600
Drexel00.00033.500
Northeastern00.00033.500
Towson00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Elon00.00024.333
Hofstra00.00024.333
William & Mary00.00006.000

Thursday's Games

San Francisco 71, Towson 61

Friday's Games

New Mexico vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00051.833
Middle Tennessee00.00051.833
UAB00.00051.833
Louisiana Tech00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
Southern Miss.00.00042.667
UTEP00.00042.667
Charlotte00.00032.600
Rice00.00043.571
UTSA00.00043.571
FAU00.00033.500
North Texas00.00022.500
W. Kentucky00.00023.400
Old Dominion00.00024.333

Thursday's Games

Kansas 71, North Texas 59

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55

Friday's Games

Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.

Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

UAB vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland00.00052.714
Fort Wayne00.00021.667
Cleveland St.00.00032.600
N. Kentucky00.00022.500
Ill.-Chicago00.00023.400
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Milwaukee00.00014.200
IUPUI00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00004.000
Green Bay00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00004.000

Thursday's Games

Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80

Friday's Games

San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.

N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00042.667
Princeton00.00042.667
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Brown00.00043.571
Yale00.00043.571
Columbia00.00023.400
Penn00.00035.375

Friday's Games

Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000601.000
Manhattan00.00041.800
Monmouth (NJ)00.00041.800
Fairfield00.00032.600
Quinnipiac00.00032.600
Marist00.00022.500
Rider00.00034.429
Niagara00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
St. Peter's00.00012.333
Siena00.00014.200

Thursday's Games

Iona 72, Alabama 68

Friday's Games

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000501.000
Toledo00.00051.833
Ohio00.00041.800
Buffalo00.00032.600
Kent St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00023.400
E. Michigan00.00023.400
Bowling Green00.00024.333
W. Michigan00.00013.250
Cent. Michigan00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.

W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00061.857
Howard00.00042.667
Delaware St.00.00023.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00023.400
Morgan St.00.00024.333
NC Central00.00014.200
SC State00.00016.143
Coppin St.00.00018.111

Friday's Games

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.00031.750
Loyola Chicago00.00042.667
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Indiana St.00.00033.500
S. Illinois00.00023.400
Illinois St.00.00024.333
Valparaiso00.00024.333
Evansville00.00026.250
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Bradley00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday's Games

Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000601.000
Fresno St.00.000501.000
Wyoming00.000401.000
Air Force00.00051.833
Utah St.00.00041.800
San Diego St.00.00031.750
New Mexico00.00042.667
UNLV00.00042.667
Boise St.00.00032.600
Nevada00.00034.429
San Jose St.00.00023.400

Thursday's Games

Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52

UAB 86, New Mexico 73

Friday's Games

Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.

CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.

Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00043.571
Bryant00.00023.400
Mount St. Mary's00.00024.333
Sacred Heart00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
CCSU00.00015.167
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00004.000
LIU00.00004.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00004.000

Friday's Games

McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon

Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00051.833
Belmont00.00042.667
UT Martin00.00033.500
Austin Peay00.00022.500
SE Missouri00.00022.500
Morehead St.00.00023.400
Tennessee Tech00.00023.400
SIU-Edwardsville00.00024.333
Tennessee St.00.00014.200
E. Illinois00.00015.167

Thursday's Games

Belmont 74, Drake 69

Friday's Games

SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you