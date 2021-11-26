All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Thursday's Games
San Francisco 71, Towson 61
Friday's Games
New Mexico vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Thursday's Games
Kansas 71, North Texas 59
UAB 86, New Mexico 73
Southern Miss. 56, UC San Diego 55
Friday's Games
Miami vs. North Texas at Bay Lake, F.L., 11 a.m.
Longwood at Old Dominion, 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
UAB vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FIU, Noon
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Thursday's Games
Hawaii 88, Ill.-Chicago 80
Friday's Games
San Diego vs. Ill.-Chicago at Las Vegas, N.V., 1:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Fort Wayne, 4:30 p.m.
N. Kentucky at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Friday's Games
Columbia at Boston College, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Thursday's Games
Iona 72, Alabama 68
Friday's Games
Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Concordia (MI) at Ohio, 4 p.m.
W. Michigan at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Friday's Games
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Auburn 62, Loyola Chicago 53
Belmont 74, Drake 69
Friday's Games
Alabama vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Arizona St. at Nassau, 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Thursday's Games
Fresno St. 59, Santa Clara 52
UAB 86, New Mexico 73
Friday's Games
Georgetown vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 12 a.m.
CS Bakersfield at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico vs. Towson at Las Vegas, N.V., 9 p.m.
Hastings College at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
McNeese St. vs. St. Francis Brooklyn at Niceville, F.L., Noon
Bryant at Brown, 2 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Thursday's Games
Belmont 74, Drake 69
Friday's Games
SE Missouri at Incarnate Word, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Howard, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Iona vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.