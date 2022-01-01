All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona101.000111.917
UCLA101.00081.889
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
California11.50085.615
Washington St.11.50085.615
Arizona St.11.50057.417
Utah12.33385.615
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Oregon02.00076.538
Washington00.00055.500

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.

California at Stanford, ppd.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00094.692
Navy00.00074.636
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
Army00.00066.500
American00.00048.333
Colgate00.00049.308
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell00.00039.250
Holy Cross00.000210.167
Lehigh00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn101.000121.923
Kentucky101.000112.846
Alabama101.000103.769
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
LSU01.000121.923
Texas A&M00.000112.846
Arkansas01.000103.769
Florida00.00093.750
South Carolina00.00093.750
Tennessee01.00093.750
Mississippi00.00084.667
Vanderbilt00.00084.667
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia00.00058.385

Friday's Games

Kentucky 92, High Point 48

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga101.000113.786
Furman101.00095.643
VMI101.00085.615
Samford01.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford01.00085.615
ETSU01.00086.571
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.

The Citadel at Samford, ppd.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000113.786
Nicholls00.00086.571
New Orleans00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00049.308
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
Northwestern St.00.000311.214
Incarnate Word00.000211.154

Friday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 101, Sul Ross St. 49

New Orleans 94, Belhaven 54

Sunday's Games

Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00067.462
Grambling St.00.000310.231
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00019.100
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000010.000
Prairie View00.000010.000

Saturday's Games

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts21.66786.571
W. Illinois11.500104.714
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
St. Thomas (MN)11.50077.500
UMKC11.50066.500
Omaha11.500211.154
Denver12.333511.313
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Troy101.000104.714
Coastal Carolina101.00084.667
Louisiana-Lafayette101.00065.545
UALR101.00067.462
Texas-Arlington101.00057.417
Arkansas St.00.00093.750
South Alabama01.000104.714
Texas St.01.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe01.00085.615
Georgia Southern01.00075.583
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Appalachian St.01.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon101.000112.846
Abilene Christian101.000102.833
Sam Houston St.101.00068.429
Tarleton St.101.00068.429
New Mexico St.00.000112.846
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.01.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.01.00077.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.01.000410.286
Lamar01.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

