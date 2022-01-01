All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Utah
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|5
|.615
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|10
|.231
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.
Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.
Arizona St. at California, 7 p.m.
California at Stanford, ppd.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 6 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Oregon, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.
Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.
Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|LSU
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Friday's Games
Kentucky 92, High Point 48
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VMI
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|ETSU
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, ppd.
The Citadel at Samford, ppd.
W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, ppd.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 101, Sul Ross St. 49
New Orleans 94, Belhaven 54
Sunday's Games
Dallas Christian at Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Saturday's Games
Monday's Games
Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Oral Roberts
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UALR
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas-Arlington
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Alabama
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia Southern
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Emory & Henry at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, ppd.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), ppd.
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
BYU at Portland, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Abilene Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Tarleton St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.