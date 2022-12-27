All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00094.692
Tennessee St.00.00085.615
UT Martin00.00085.615
Morehead St.00.00076.538
S. Indiana00.00076.538
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00058.385
SE Missouri00.00058.385
E. Illinois00.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.00049.308
UALR00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000112.846
UCLA201.000112.846
Southern Cal201.000103.769
Utah201.00094.692
Arizona11.500121.923
Washington11.50094.692
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50076.538
Colorado02.00085.615
Stanford02.00057.417
Washington St.02.00058.385
California02.000112.077

Thursday's Games

Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00083.727
Navy00.00075.583
Boston U.00.00076.538
Bucknell00.00076.538
Army00.00067.462
Colgate00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00058.385
Holy Cross00.000310.231
Lafayette00.000211.154

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000111.917
LSU00.000111.917
Mississippi St.00.000111.917
Missouri00.000111.917
Alabama00.000102.833
Auburn00.000102.833
Tennessee00.000102.833
Georgia00.00093.750
Kentucky00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00084.667
Florida00.00075.583
Texas A&M00.00065.545
South Carolina00.00066.500
Vanderbilt00.00066.500

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Rider at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m.

Arkansas at LSU, 9 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00085.615
Wofford00.00085.615
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00076.538
Samford00.00067.462
UNC-Greensboro00.00067.462
The Citadel00.00057.417
VMI00.00058.385
ETSU00.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Mercer at Samford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00066.500
Northwestern St.00.00084.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00066.500
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00067.462
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00038.273
Houston Christian00.000310.231
McNeese St.00.000310.231

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Texas, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Texas A&M-CC, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00048.333
Prairie View00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00038.273
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Texas Southern00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.000111.083
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Lane at Alabama St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.

North American at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Huston at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Thomas (MN)201.000114.733
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00095.643
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.02.000311.214

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall00.000112.846
Southern Miss.00.000112.846
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000102.833
James Madison00.00094.692
Old Dominion00.00084.667
Arkansas St.00.00085.615
Troy00.00085.615
Georgia St.00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Appalachian St.00.00076.538
Georgia Southern00.00076.538
Texas St.00.00076.538
South Alabama00.00066.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000123.800
Gonzaga00.000103.769
San Francisco00.000114.733
Loyola Marymount00.000104.714
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000104.714
BYU00.000105.667
Portland00.00087.533
Pepperdine00.00077.500
San Diego00.00077.500
Pacific00.00078.467

Wednesday's Games

E. Oregon at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

BYU at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000102.833
Grand Canyon00.00094.692
Seattle00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.00.00094.692
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Abilene Christian00.00085.615
Cal Baptist00.00085.615
S. Utah00.00085.615
Stephen F. Austin00.00085.615
Utah Tech00.00085.615
New Mexico St.00.00075.583
Tarleton St.00.00066.500
Texas-Arlington00.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

S. Utah at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you