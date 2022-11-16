All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
UT Martin 96, Harris-Stowe 53
West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57
Missouri 105, SIU-Edwardsville 80
Wednesday's Games
E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.
S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Loras at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59
Oregon 81, Montana St. 51
San Diego St. 74, Stanford 62
UC San Diego 64, California 62
Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.
UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
St. Peter's 82, Bucknell 71
Colgate 80, Syracuse 68
Wednesday's Games
William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.
Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Army at Siena, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Auburn 89, Winthrop 65
Michigan St. 86, Kentucky 77, 2OT
Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT
Mississippi 70, Chattanooga 58
Missouri 105, SIU-Edwardsville 80
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Georgia St. 85, Mercer 83, OT
The Citadel 109, Morris 66
Mississippi 70, Chattanooga 58
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Incarnate Word 84, Texas Lutheran 47
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Miami 87, Florida A&M 61
Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59
Alcorn St. 69, Stephen F. Austin 60
Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64
San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., Noon
Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Carver at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Pacific 93, North Dakota 63
S. Dakota St. 66, St. Bonaventure 62
Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64
Wednesday's Games
S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60
Georgia St. 85, Mercer 83, OT
James Madison 95, Howard 69
Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Pacific 93, North Dakota 63
Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80
Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.
San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Wake Forest 68, Utah Valley St. 65, OT
Alcorn St. 69, Stephen F. Austin 60
Abilene Christian 104, McMurry 46
Texas-Arlington 100, Hardin-Simmons 59
Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55
Thursday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
