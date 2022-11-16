All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Tennessee St.00.000301.000
SE Missouri00.000201.000
Morehead St.00.00022.500
UT Martin00.00022.500
S. Indiana00.00011.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00012.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00012.333
Tennessee Tech00.00012.333
UALR00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

UT Martin 96, Harris-Stowe 53

West Virginia 75, Morehead St. 57

Missouri 105, SIU-Edwardsville 80

Wednesday's Games

E. Illinois at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Evansville, 8 p.m.

S. Indiana at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Loras at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Washington00.000301.000
Arizona00.000201.000
Oregon St.00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Colorado00.00021.667
Oregon00.00021.667
Southern Cal00.00011.500
Stanford00.00012.333
Washington St.00.00012.333
California00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59

Oregon 81, Montana St. 51

San Diego St. 74, Stanford 62

UC San Diego 64, California 62

Bushnell at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

VCU vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate00.00031.750
Boston U.00.00021.667
Bucknell00.00021.667
Navy00.00021.667
Army00.00011.500
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Lehigh00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00012.333
American00.00002.000
Lafayette00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

St. Peter's 82, Bucknell 71

Colgate 80, Syracuse 68

Wednesday's Games

William & Mary at American, 7 p.m.

Marist at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Siena, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000401.000
Auburn00.000301.000
Mississippi00.000301.000
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Alabama00.000201.000
Arkansas00.000201.000
LSU00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Florida00.00021.667
Georgia00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00021.667
Tennessee00.00011.500
Vanderbilt00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Auburn 89, Winthrop 65

Michigan St. 86, Kentucky 77, 2OT

Vanderbilt 89, Temple 87, OT

Mississippi 70, Chattanooga 58

Missouri 105, SIU-Edwardsville 80

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000301.000
Furman00.000201.000
ETSU00.00021.667
The Citadel00.00021.667
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
Chattanooga00.00012.333
Mercer00.00012.333
VMI00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333
Wofford00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Georgia St. 85, Mercer 83, OT

The Citadel 109, Morris 66

Mississippi 70, Chattanooga 58

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00021.667
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00021.667
Northwestern St.00.00022.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
Houston Christian00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00012.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00012.333
Nicholls00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Incarnate Word 84, Texas Lutheran 47

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000301.000
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00012.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00013.250
Texas Southern00.00013.250
Alabama A&M00.00002.000
Alabama St.00.00004.000
Florida A&M00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00004.000
Southern U.00.00002.000

Tuesday's Games

Miami 87, Florida A&M 61

Prairie View 70, Washington St. 59

Alcorn St. 69, Stephen F. Austin 60

Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64

San Jose St. 70, Alabama St. 57

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Kent St., Noon

Trinity Baptist at Bethune-Cookman, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Houston, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Carver at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00021.667
S. Dakota St.00.00021.667
South Dakota00.00021.667
St. Thomas (MN)00.00021.667
Oral Roberts00.00022.500
W. Illinois00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00012.333
Omaha00.00012.333
UMKC00.00013.250
N. Dakota St.00.00003.000

Tuesday's Games

Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

S. Dakota St. 66, St. Bonaventure 62

Oral Roberts 82, Texas Southern 64

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Ball St. at Omaha, 8:37 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Appalachian St.00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Southern Miss.00.000301.000
Troy00.000301.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
Georgia St.00.00021.667
Louisiana-Monroe00.00021.667
Old Dominion00.00021.667
Texas St.00.00021.667
Marshall00.00011.500
South Alabama00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Appalachian St. 61, Louisville 60

Georgia St. 85, Mercer 83, OT

James Madison 95, Howard 69

Alabama at South Alabama, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000301.000
San Diego00.000301.000
San Francisco00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000201.000
Pepperdine00.00031.750
Portland00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
Pacific00.00021.667
Santa Clara00.00021.667
BYU00.00011.500

Tuesday's Games

Pacific 93, North Dakota 63

Pepperdine 94, Vanguard 80

Loyola Marymount at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Southern U. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at Texas, 9:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000301.000
Seattle00.000301.000
S. Utah00.00031.750
Abilene Christian00.00021.667
Cal Baptist00.00021.667
Grand Canyon00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00021.667
Texas-Arlington00.00021.667
Utah Valley St.00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00012.333

Tuesday's Games

Wake Forest 68, Utah Valley St. 65, OT

Alcorn St. 69, Stephen F. Austin 60

Abilene Christian 104, McMurry 46

Texas-Arlington 100, Hardin-Simmons 59

Cal Baptist 62, CS Northridge 55

Thursday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

