All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|UCLA
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|2
|.875
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Oregon
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Stanford
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|5
|.667
|Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Washington St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Arizona St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Oregon St.
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|13
|.188
|Utah
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|10
|.444
Monday's Games
Arizona St. 64, Utah 62
Thursday's Games
Southern Cal at Colorado, 7:30 p.m.
Washington St. at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Arizona at Stanford, 11 p.m.
UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.
Washington at Oregon St., 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Loyola (Md.)
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|Army
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Lehigh
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|12
|.333
|Colgate
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Boston U.
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|8
|.579
|American
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|Bucknell
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
Wednesday's Games
American at Army, 6 p.m.
Colgate at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lafayette, ppd.
Boston U. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Texas A&M
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|3
|.824
|Mississippi St.
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|4
|.750
|LSU
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Vanderbilt
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Arkansas
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Alabama
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Missouri
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
|Georgia
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Florida, 6:30 p.m.
LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
Georgia at Auburn, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Mercer
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Furman
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Wofford
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|ETSU
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|VMI
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|W. Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Samford
|1
|4
|.200
|11
|6
|.647
|The Citadel
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
Monday's Games
Mercer 71, The Citadel 64
Wednesday's Games
Mercer at ETSU, 7 p.m.
W. Carolina at Furman, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Samford at VMI, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|SE Louisiana
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|9
|.500
|New Orleans
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|11
|.389
|Nicholls
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Houston Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Thursday's Games
SE Louisiana at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|8
|.556
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|.800
|5
|12
|.294
|Grambling St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|Alabama A&M
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|11
|.267
|Alabama St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|13
|.235
|Texas Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Jackson St.
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|12
|.250
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|13
|.235
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|15
|.211
|Prairie View
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|14
|.125
|MVSU
|1
|5
|.167
|1
|15
|.063
Monday's Games
Jackson St. 61, Texas Southern 58
Prairie View 74, Alcorn St. 73
Ark.-Pine Bluff 69, Bethune-Cookman 63
Florida A&M 78, MVSU 70
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Oral Roberts
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|W. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|South Dakota
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|UMKC
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|6
|.250
|3
|16
|.158
|North Dakota
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Monday's Games
Denver 63, UMKC 55
Thursday's Games
South Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Appalachian St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Texas-Arlington
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Texas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|South Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgia Southern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Troy at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|San Diego
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|San Francisco
|2
|1
|.667
|15
|3
|.833
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
|Pacific
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Monday's Games
Loyola Marymount 70, Portland 58
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at BYU, 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at Pacific, ppd.
Santa Clara at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Pepperdine at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|9
|.526
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|6
|.647
|Tarleton St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Chicago St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Cal Baptist
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Dixie St.
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Lamar
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Monday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 86, Lamar 78
Seattle at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New Mexico St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Lamar at Dixie St., 9 p.m.