COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Hofstra
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|NC A&T
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Northeastern
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|Elon
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|North Texas
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Rice
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Charlotte
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|UAB
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|W. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|FIU
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UTSA
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|8
|.619
|Youngstown St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|Oakland
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Wright St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Robert Morris
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Green Bay
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|19
|.095
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
Monday's Games
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Cornell
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Yale
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Brown
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Penn
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
Monday's Games
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|7
|.650
|Iona
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Rider
|6
|3
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|Fairfield
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|10
|.474
|Niagara
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Manhattan
|4
|5
|.444
|6
|12
|.333
|Marist
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Canisius
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|14
|.263
|St. Peter's
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|12
|.400
Sunday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 59, Marist 55
Quinnipiac 87, Canisius 82
Rider 67, Manhattan 65
Fairfield 62, Siena 52
Niagara 59, St. Peter's 57
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Bowling Green
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Morgan St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Howard
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Coppin St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|SC State
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|17
|.150
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Drake
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Indiana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Murray St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Illinois St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Belmont at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Valparaiso at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|New Mexico
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Nevada
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|UNLV
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Wyoming
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
Monday's Games
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Utah St. at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|10
|.545
|Stonehill
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|13
|.409
|Wagner
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Sacred Heart
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|11
|.500
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|15
|.286
|CCSU
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|16
|.238
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|0
|8
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
Sunday's Games
CCSU 58, LIU 42
Merrimack 63, St. Francis (NY) 55
Wagner 68, Sacred Heart 58
Stonehill 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 59
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Hartford, 7 p.m.
