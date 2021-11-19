All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
Washington St. 109, Idaho 61
Samford 78, Oregon St. 77
S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.
Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.
Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
Colgate 97, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 50
Boston U. 75, Hartford 70
Friday's Games
American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.
Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.
Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.
Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon
Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
Thursday's Games
Florida 81, Milwaukee 45
Marquette 78, Mississippi 72
South Carolina 66, UAB 63
LSU 85, McNeese St. 46
Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37
Friday's Games
Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.
Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.
SMU vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58
ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43
The Citadel 102, Carver 49
Samford 78, Oregon St. 77
Friday's Games
UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.
Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.
W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.
Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.
VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.
Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
LSU 85, McNeese St. 46
SMU 78, SE Louisiana 61
TCU 63, Nicholls 50
Friday's Games
Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Thursday's Games
Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82
Friday's Games
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon
NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.
Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts 89, Haskell 46
S. Dakota St. 99, Presentation College 62
Friday's Games
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.
North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.
W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.
Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.
Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Thursday's Games
Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66
UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53
North Texas 64, Texas-Arlington 36
Friday's Games
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.
Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Thursday's Games
Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.
Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Thursday's Games
New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64
California Baptist 67, San Jose St. 66
Seattle 93, Morgan St. 80
Friday's Games
New Mexico St. vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., Noon
Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.
Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.
Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.