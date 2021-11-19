All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA00.000401.000
Washington St.00.000401.000
Arizona00.000301.000
Colorado00.000301.000
Southern Cal00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Stanford00.00031.750
Arizona St.00.00021.667
Oregon00.00021.667
Washington00.00021.667
California00.00012.333
Oregon St.00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

Washington St. 109, Idaho 61

Samford 78, Oregon St. 77

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Wyoming at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

S. Illinois vs. Colorado at St. Thomas, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Princeton at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Army00.00031.750
American U.00.00021.667
Boston U.00.00022.500
Colgate00.00022.500
Bucknell00.00012.333
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Navy00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00014.200
Lafayette00.00003.000
Lehigh00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

Colgate 97, SUNY-Polytechnic Institute 50

Boston U. 75, Hartford 70

Friday's Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Holy Cross vs. Air Force at Daytona Beach, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

Bucknell at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston U. vs. N. Illinois at Jacksonville, F.L., Noon

Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000401.000
Texas A&M00.000401.000
Alabama00.000301.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
Florida00.000301.000
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
Auburn00.000201.000
Tennessee00.000201.000
South Carolina00.00031.750
Georgia00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00021.667
Mississippi00.00021.667
Missouri00.00021.667
Vanderbilt00.00021.667

Thursday's Games

Florida 81, Milwaukee 45

Marquette 78, Mississippi 72

South Carolina 66, UAB 63

LSU 85, McNeese St. 46

Missouri 54, N. Illinois 37

Friday's Games

Ohio at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Oakland at Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Elon at Charleston, S.C., 9:20 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Morehead St. at Mississippi St., 3 p.m.

SMU vs. Missouri at Jacksonville, F.L., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Greensboro00.000401.000
Chattanooga00.000301.000
Samford00.00031.750
The Citadel00.00031.750
Furman00.00021.667
VMI00.00021.667
Wofford00.00021.667
ETSU00.00012.333
Mercer00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro 60, Green Bay 58

ETSU 56, SC-Upstate 43

The Citadel 102, Carver 49

Samford 78, Oregon St. 77

Friday's Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. American U. at Portsmouth, V.A., 3:30 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

VMI at Marist, 5 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Navy at Furman, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at Longwood, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro vs. FIU at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Nicholls00.00032.600
SE Louisiana00.00022.500
Houston Baptist00.00012.333
New Orleans00.00012.333
McNeese St.00.00013.250
Northwestern St.00.00013.250
Incarnate Word00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

LSU 85, McNeese St. 46

SMU 78, SE Louisiana 61

TCU 63, Nicholls 50

Friday's Games

Rice at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at UTSA, 4 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M00.00011.500
Alabama A&M00.00012.333
Southern U.00.00012.333
Alabama St.00.00005.000
Alcorn St.00.00004.000
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00003.000
Bethune-Cookman00.00003.000
Grambling St.00.00003.000
Jackson St.00.00003.000
MVSU00.00002.000
Prairie View00.00006.000
Texas Southern00.00004.000

Thursday's Games

Iowa 108, Alabama St. 82

Friday's Games

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Bryant at Daytona Beach, F.L., Noon

NC Central at Alabama St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jackson St. at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at UAB, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Texas Southern at NC State, 6 p.m.

Florida A&M at Miami, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.000301.000
S. Dakota St.00.00041.800
Oral Roberts00.00021.667
N. Dakota St.00.00022.500
UMKC00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00011.500
South Dakota00.00011.500
Denver00.00023.400
Nebraska-Omaha00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Oral Roberts 89, Haskell 46

S. Dakota St. 99, Presentation College 62

Friday's Games

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Southern U. at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

North Dakota at FAU, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Dakota vs. UT Martin at Boca Raton, F.L., 2 p.m.

Tennessee St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Denver, 4 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Georgia Southern00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
UALR00.00031.750
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
Georgia St.00.00021.667
Troy00.00021.667
Appalachian St.00.00022.500
Coastal Carolina00.00011.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00012.333
South Alabama00.00012.333
Texas State00.00012.333
Texas-Arlington00.00013.250

Thursday's Games

Charlotte 67, Appalachian St. 66

UNC-Wilmington 65, Coastal Carolina 53

North Texas 64, Texas-Arlington 36

Friday's Games

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

North Dakota at Troy, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Troy at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Mobile at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

Georgia St. vs. William & Mary at High Point, N.C., 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. Wofford at Spartanburg, S.C., 5 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.000401.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
BYU00.000301.000
Gonzaga00.000301.000
Santa Clara00.000301.000
San Diego00.00031.750
Loyola Marymount00.00021.667
Portland00.00021.667
Pacific00.00022.500
Pepperdine00.00022.500

Thursday's Games

Nevada at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

UTEP at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Portland, 8 p.m.

Central Methodist at BYU, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Florida St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.000401.000
Grand Canyon00.000301.000
New Mexico St.00.000301.000
Utah Valley00.00031.750
Chicago St.00.00021.667
Rio Grande00.00021.667
Seattle00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Dixie St.00.00011.500
Abilene Christian00.00012.333
Lamar00.00012.333
Sam Houston St.00.00012.333
Tarleton St.00.00003.000

Thursday's Games

New Mexico St. 75, Davidson 64

California Baptist 67, San Jose St. 66

Seattle 93, Morgan St. 80

Friday's Games

New Mexico St. vs. Utah St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

Texas State vs. Dixie St. at Northridge, C.A., 2 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Stephen F. Austin, 8 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UALR vs. Sam Houston St. at Jacksonville, F.L., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

N. Colorado at California Baptist, 10 p.m.

