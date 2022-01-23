All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Delaware
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Towson
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|.500
|4
|15
|.211
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Coll. of Charleston
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Northeastern
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50
Delaware 80, Elon 77
William & Mary 83, Drexel 75
UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT
James Madison 95, Coll. of Charleston 94
Monday's Games
Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|UTSA
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60
Charlotte 67, Rice 64
FAU 71, Marshall 60
UAB 83, Louisiana Tech 76
North Texas 69, Old Dominion 56
FIU 86, W. Kentucky 83
Sunday's Games
UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|4
|.750
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|14
|5
|.737
|Wright St.
|8
|2
|.800
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Fort Wayne
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|8
|.556
|N. Kentucky
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|9
|.526
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Saturday's Games
N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41
Oakland 68, Green Bay 61
Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58
Wright St. 97, Ill.-Chicago 81
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Yale
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|9
|.471
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Columbia
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
Saturday's Games
Brown 93, Columbia 74
Cornell 76, Harvard 61
Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80
Penn 76, Yale 68
Tuesday's Games
Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|St. Peter's
|5
|1
|.833
|7
|6
|.538
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|6
|.625
|Siena
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|8
|.500
|Niagara
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Canisius
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Rider
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|12
|.294
Sunday's Games
St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|7
|1
|.875
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Akron
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|5
|.706
|Buffalo
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Kent St.
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|10
|.333
|Bowling Green
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Ball St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|12
|.143
|W. Michigan
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75
Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT
Akron 46, E. Michigan 44
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|NC Central
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Coppin St.
|2
|1
|.667
|3
|15
|.167
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|SC State
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Saturday's Games
SC State 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Howard 91, Morgan St. 82
NC Central 73, Delaware St. 49
Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 77
Monday's Games
Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Missouri St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Drake
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|Bradley
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|S. Illinois
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|9
|.526
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73
Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69
Drake 82, N. Iowa 74, OT
Bradley 70, S. Illinois 62
Sunday's Games
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|Wyoming
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|Colorado St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|1
|.938
|San Diego St.
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Fresno St.
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Nevada
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|UNLV
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Air Force
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|8
|.529
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|5
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|New Mexico
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53
UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62
Wyoming 93, New Mexico 91
Boise St. 42, San Diego St. 37
Monday's Games
UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|7
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|6
|1
|.857
|10
|8
|.556
|Merrimack
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|LIU
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|10
|.412
|Mount St. Mary's
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|CCSU
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|5
|.286
|2
|15
|.118
Sunday's Games
St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Morehead St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Tennessee St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|11
|.421
|UT Martin
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|Austin Peay
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|5
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 74
Tennessee St. 65, Austin Peay 61
SE Missouri 87, E. Illinois 58
Murray St. 74, UT Martin 66
Monday's Games
Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.