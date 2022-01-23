All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington501.000115.688
Delaware52.714146.700
Towson52.714146.700
Hofstra42.667127.632
James Madison33.500125.706
Drexel33.50088.500
William & Mary33.500415.211
Elon25.286515.250
Coll. of Charleston14.20098.529
Northeastern07.000612.333

Saturday's Games

Hofstra 72, Northeastern 50

Delaware 80, Elon 77

William & Mary 83, Drexel 75

UNC-Wilmington 81, Towson 77, OT

James Madison 95, Coll. of Charleston 94

Monday's Games

Towson at Delaware, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

William & Mary at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB61.857164.800
Louisiana Tech61.857154.789
North Texas61.857134.765
FAU42.667118.579
Middle Tennessee32.600126.667
Charlotte32.600107.588
Rice43.571117.611
UTEP33.500108.556
Old Dominion23.400711.389
FIU24.333127.632
W. Kentucky24.333109.526
Southern Miss.14.200612.333
Marshall06.000712.368
UTSA06.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee 74, Southern Miss. 60

Charlotte 67, Rice 64

FAU 71, Marshall 60

UAB 83, Louisiana Tech 76

North Texas 69, Old Dominion 56

FIU 86, W. Kentucky 83

Sunday's Games

UTEP at UTSA, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.81.889124.750
Oakland81.889145.737
Wright St.82.800118.579
Detroit43.571610.375
Fort Wayne54.556108.556
N. Kentucky44.50089.471
Milwaukee56.455713.350
Youngstown St.45.444109.526
Ill.-Chicago35.375710.412
Green Bay36.333414.222
Robert Morris18.111315.167
IUPUI08.000117.056

Saturday's Games

N. Kentucky 60, IUPUI 41

Oakland 68, Green Bay 61

Detroit 71, Milwaukee 58

Wright St. 97, Ill.-Chicago 81

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

Robert Morris at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Penn42.667712.368
Yale21.66789.471
Harvard22.500106.625
Cornell23.400106.625
Brown24.3331011.476
Columbia13.250412.250
Dartmouth14.200412.250

Saturday's Games

Brown 93, Columbia 74

Cornell 76, Harvard 61

Princeton 84, Dartmouth 80

Penn 76, Yale 68

Tuesday's Games

Columbia at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona701.000153.833
St. Peter's51.83376.538
Quinnipiac53.625106.625
Siena32.60067.462
Manhattan33.500105.667
Monmouth (NJ)33.500116.647
Marist34.42988.500
Niagara35.37589.471
Fairfield25.286810.444
Canisius25.286612.333
Rider16.143512.294

Sunday's Games

St. Peter's at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Rider at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Iona, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo71.875154.789
Ohio51.833143.824
Akron52.714125.706
Buffalo42.667106.625
Kent St.44.50099.500
Miami (Ohio)33.50098.529
N. Illinois23.400510.333
Bowling Green35.375109.526
Ball St.24.333710.412
E. Michigan24.333710.412
Cent. Michigan12.333212.143
W. Michigan07.000414.222

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green 82, W. Michigan 75

Miami (Ohio) 85, N. Illinois 82, OT

Akron 46, E. Michigan 44

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.401.000134.765
NC Central101.00079.438
Coppin St.21.667315.167
Howard11.50078.467
SC State12.333910.474
Morgan St.12.33369.400
Md.-Eastern Shore02.00058.385
Delaware St.02.000213.133

Saturday's Games

SC State 69, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Howard 91, Morgan St. 82

NC Central 73, Delaware St. 49

Norfolk St. 84, Coppin St. 77

Monday's Games

Morgan St. at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Howard at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

NC Central at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago51.833143.824
Missouri St.62.750156.714
Drake52.714146.700
N. Iowa53.62599.500
Bradley44.5001010.500
Illinois St.33.500109.526
S. Illinois34.429109.526
Valparaiso35.3751010.500
Indiana St.15.167810.444
Evansville06.000413.235

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso 75, Indiana St. 73

Missouri St. 79, Loyola Chicago 69

Drake 82, N. Iowa 74, OT

Bradley 70, S. Illinois 62

Sunday's Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Missouri St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

S. Illinois at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.601.000154.789
Wyoming401.000152.882
Colorado St.51.833151.938
San Diego St.21.667104.714
Fresno St.32.600135.722
Nevada32.60097.563
UNLV33.500118.579
Air Force24.33398.529
Utah St.15.167109.526
San Jose St.05.000710.412
New Mexico06.000712.368

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. 73, Air Force 53

UNLV 70, San Jose St. 62

Wyoming 93, New Mexico 91

Boise St. 42, San Diego St. 37

Monday's Games

UNLV at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wyoming at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner701.000132.867
Bryant61.857108.556
Merrimack43.571911.450
LIU43.571710.412
Mount St. Mary's34.429712.368
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
St. Francis (Pa.)25.286612.333
St. Francis (NY)25.286513.278
CCSU25.286515.250
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118

Sunday's Games

St. Francis (NY) at Bryant, 1 p.m.

CCSU at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Wagner at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.701.000172.895
Morehead St.601.000145.737
Belmont42.667145.737
SE Missouri33.500811.421
Tennessee Tech22.500512.294
Tennessee St.34.429811.421
UT Martin25.286613.316
SIU-Edwardsville14.200711.389
Austin Peay14.200510.333
E. Illinois05.000216.111

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. 77, SIU-Edwardsville 74

Tennessee St. 65, Austin Peay 61

SE Missouri 87, E. Illinois 58

Murray St. 74, UT Martin 66

Monday's Games

Belmont at E. Illinois, 6 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

