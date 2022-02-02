All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington901.000155.750
Towson72.778166.727
Delaware63.667157.682
Hofstra53.625138.619
Drexel45.444910.474
William & Mary45.444517.227
James Madison35.375127.632
Coll. of Charleston35.375119.550
Elon36.333616.273
Northeastern010.000615.286

Thursday's Games

Drexel at Delaware, 6 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Elon, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas81.889154.789
UAB72.778175.773
Louisiana Tech72.778165.762
Middle Tennessee52.714146.700
UTEP63.667138.619
FAU53.625129.571
Charlotte43.571118.579
Rice54.556128.600
Old Dominion34.429812.400
FIU26.250129.571
W. Kentucky26.2501011.476
Southern Miss.16.143614.300
Marshall17.125813.381
UTSA18.111814.364

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at FAU, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at FIU, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland91.900165.762
Cleveland St.102.833145.737
Wright St.94.6921210.545
N. Kentucky74.636119.550
Detroit53.625810.444
Youngstown St.66.5001210.545
Fort Wayne66.5001110.524
Milwaukee58.385715.318
Ill.-Chicago37.300712.368
Green Bay38.273416.200
Robert Morris39.250516.238
IUPUI08.000217.105

Thursday's Games

Youngstown St. at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833154.789
Yale41.800109.526
Penn52.714812.400
Cornell33.500116.647
Harvard23.400107.588
Dartmouth24.333512.294
Brown25.2861012.455
Columbia15.167414.222

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at Yale, 5 p.m.

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona1001.000183.857
St. Peter's73.70098.529
Siena63.66798.529
Monmouth (NJ)54.556137.650
Quinnipiac65.545118.579
Manhattan45.444117.611
Fairfield45.4441010.500
Niagara47.364911.450
Rider37.300713.350
Marist38.273812.400
Canisius38.273715.318

Tuesday's Games

Siena 73, Canisius 65

Friday's Games

Iona at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo101.909184.818
Ohio81.889173.850
Akron63.667136.684
Kent St.74.636129.571
Ball St.55.5001011.476
Buffalo44.500108.556
Cent. Michigan33.500413.235
Bowling Green47.3641111.500
Miami (Ohio)36.333911.450
E. Michigan36.333812.400
N. Illinois36.333613.316
W. Michigan010.000417.190

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Michigan 78, Bowling Green 74

Toledo 86, E. Michigan 66

Kent St. 78, Miami (Ohio) 65

Ohio 87, Ball St. 63

N. Illinois 75, W. Michigan 56

Thursday's Games

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Ball St., 9 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.61.857155.750
NC Central31.750910.474
Coppin St.32.600416.200
SC State33.5001111.500
Howard23.400810.444
Md.-Eastern Shore23.40079.438
Morgan St.24.333711.389
Delaware St.04.000215.118

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago72.778164.800
Drake72.778166.727
Missouri St.73.700167.696
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Bradley64.6001210.545
S. Illinois46.4001111.500
Illinois St.36.3331012.455
Valparaiso37.3001012.455
Indiana St.26.250911.450
Evansville18.111515.250

Wednesday's Games

Drake at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Illinois St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

Missouri St. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.801.000174.810
Wyoming61.857173.850
Colorado St.63.667163.842
San Diego St.42.667125.706
Fresno St.43.571146.700
UNLV44.500129.571
Utah St.45.444139.591
Nevada34.42999.500
Air Force36.3331010.500
New Mexico18.111814.364
San Jose St.07.000712.368

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. 73, Air Force 46

Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Jose St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Nevada at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner801.000122.857
Bryant81.889128.600
Mount St. Mary's62.7501010.500
LIU55.500812.400
Sacred Heart34.429713.350
Merrimack35.375813.381
St. Francis (Pa.)37.300714.333
St. Francis (NY)37.300615.286
Fairleigh Dickinson25.286215.118
CCSU27.222517.227

Thursday's Games

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1001.000202.909
Morehead St.91.900176.739
Belmont72.778175.773
SE Missouri44.500912.429
Tennessee St.46.400913.409
Austin Peay35.375711.389
UT Martin37.300715.318
Tennessee Tech26.250516.238
E. Illinois26.250417.190
SIU-Edwardsville18.111715.318

Thursday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Belmont at Tennessee St., 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

