PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|6
|.455
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.
Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Army at LIU, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon
South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.
Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.
George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.
Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.
Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Friday's Games
Dillard at New Orleans, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.
MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon
Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61
Saturday's Games
Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.
UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 53
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.
San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.
Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.
Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Friday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50
Utah Valley St. 107, Bethesda 65
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.
Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.