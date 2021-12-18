All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001101.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.0001001.000
Colorado11.50083.727
Utah11.50073.700
Stanford11.50063.667
Washington St.11.50074.636
California11.50065.545
Arizona St.11.50056.455
Oregon02.00065.545
Washington01.00045.444
Oregon St.02.00019.100

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Georgia Tech at Phoenix, 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Washington St., 4 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas vs. Stanford at Paradise, Nev., 3 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00093.750
Navy00.00073.700
Army00.00064.600
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
American00.00047.364
Colgate00.00047.364
Bucknell00.00028.200
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.00029.182
Lehigh00.00018.111

Saturday's Games

La Salle at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Lehigh at Syracuse, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.0001001.000
Arkansas00.00091.900
Auburn00.00091.900
Alabama00.00082.800
South Carolina00.00082.800
Tennessee00.00082.800
Kentucky00.00072.778
Texas A&M00.00072.778
Mississippi St.00.00083.727
Florida00.00073.700
Mississippi00.00073.700
Vanderbilt00.00054.556
Missouri00.00055.500
Georgia00.00045.444

Friday's Games

Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66

Saturday's Games

Tennessee vs. Memphis at Nashville, Tenn., Noon

South Florida vs. Florida at Sunrise, Fla., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Utah at Missouri, 4:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Clemson, 6 p.m.

Dayton at Mississippi, 6:30 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

George Mason at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Texas A&M at Oregon St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Auburn at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00092.818
Samford00.00082.800
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
The Citadel00.00063.667
ETSU00.00074.636
Mercer00.00074.636
Wofford00.00074.636
Furman00.00075.583
VMI00.00075.583
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Friday's Games

Mississippi St. 69, Furman 66

Saturday's Games

ETSU at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Wofford at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Samford, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00092.818
Nicholls00.00074.636
SE Louisiana00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00037.300
McNeese St.00.00038.273
Incarnate Word00.00029.182
Northwestern St.00.00029.182

Friday's Games

Dillard at New Orleans, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Dallas at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00056.455
Grambling St.00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00028.200
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Alabama A&M00.00017.125
Alcorn St.00.00019.100
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000111.083
MVSU00.00008.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Friday's Games

Santa Clara 80, Florida A&M 66

Saturday's Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Ecclesia at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 3 p.m.

MVSU at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00082.800
S. Dakota St.00.00094.692
N. Dakota St.00.00084.667
South Dakota00.00074.636
Oral Roberts00.00065.545
UMKC00.00055.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00056.455
North Dakota00.00048.333
Denver00.00049.308
Omaha00.000110.091

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61

Saturday's Games

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.00.00082.800
South Alabama00.00093.750
Arkansas St.00.00073.700
Coastal Carolina00.00073.700
Troy00.00074.636
Georgia Southern00.00064.600
Louisiana-Monroe00.00064.600
Georgia St.00.00054.556
Appalachian St.00.00066.500
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00036.333

Friday's Games

Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52

Saturday's Games

Covenant at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Paul Quinn at Texas St., 5 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist Buffaloes at Troy, 5 p.m.

Toccoa Falls at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.0001001.000
BYU00.00082.800
Gonzaga00.00082.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000103.769
Portland00.00085.615
Santa Clara00.00085.615
Loyola Marymount00.00064.600
San Diego00.00065.545
Pacific00.00057.417
Pepperdine00.00048.333

Friday's Games

San Jose St. 90, Portland 78

Santa Clara 80, Florida A&M 66

N. Dakota St. 73, Pacific 61

San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 53

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech at Phoenix, 1 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at Weber St., 8 p.m.

San Diego vs. N. Arizona at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC Davis at Pacific, 3 p.m.

Portland at Montana St., 4 p.m.

Montana at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona St., 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.00092.818
New Mexico St.00.00092.818
Cal Baptist00.00082.800
Abilene Christian00.00072.778
Seattle00.00083.727
Stephen F. Austin00.00083.727
Utah Valley St.00.00083.727
Dixie St.00.00065.545
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.00.00047.364
Tarleton St.00.00048.333
Sam Houston St.00.00037.300
Lamar00.00029.182

Friday's Games

Tarleton St. 65, South Alabama 52

Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50

Utah Valley St. 107, Bethesda 65

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Dixie St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Hardin-Simmons at Sam Houston St., 3 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Arizona, 6 p.m.

Northern New Mexico at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Grand Canyon at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Howard Payne at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

