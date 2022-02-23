All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont141.933225.815
Stony Brook87.5331612.571
UMBC87.5331313.500
Binghamton87.5331113.458
Albany (NY)87.5331215.444
Hartford77.500917.346
New Hampshire78.4671212.500
NJIT69.4001114.440
Mass.-Lowell59.3571313.500
Maine312.200620.231

Wednesday's Games

Vermont at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Maine, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston112.846224.846
SMU103.769196.760
Memphis95.643159.625
Tulane95.6431211.522
Temple85.615159.625
UCF87.533169.640
Cincinnati77.5001710.630
Wichita St.48.3331311.542
East Carolina410.2861313.500
Tulsa311.214916.360
South Florida212.143719.269

Wednesday's Games

South Florida at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at SMU, 8 p.m.

Houston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Cincinnati at UCF, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson122.857224.846
VCU113.786187.720
Dayton113.786198.704
St. Bonaventure104.714187.720
Saint Louis105.667199.679
Richmond96.6001810.643
George Washington77.5001115.423
George Mason66.5001312.520
Fordham58.3851213.480
UMass58.3851213.480
Rhode Island410.2861313.500
Saint Joseph's411.2671016.385
La Salle212.143717.292
Duquesne112.077619.240

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 84, George Washington 71

St. Bonaventure 73, Rhode Island 55

Saint Louis 72, Saint Joseph's 61

Wednesday's Games

UMass at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Fordham, 7 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke133.813234.852
Notre Dame124.750198.704
Miami125.706208.714
North Carolina125.706208.714
Wake Forest116.647217.750
Virginia116.6471710.630
Syracuse97.5631512.556
Virginia Tech88.5001611.593
Florida St.710.4121413.519
Louisville611.3531215.444
Pittsburgh612.3331118.379
Boston College511.3131016.385
Clemson412.2501215.444
Georgia Tech412.2501116.407
NC State412.2501116.407

Tuesday's Games

Miami 85, Pittsburgh 64

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty113.786209.690
Jacksonville104.714188.692
Florida Gulf Coast86.5711810.643
Kennesaw St.68.4291116.407
North Florida68.4291018.357
Stetson59.3571116.407

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.113.786189.667
Bellarmine104.7141612.571
Cent. Arkansas68.429918.333
Lipscomb59.3571217.414
E. Kentucky410.2861216.429
North Alabama212.143918.333

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Stetson at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas122.857234.852
Baylor114.733235.821
Texas Tech114.733226.786
Texas86.571198.704
TCU67.462178.680
Kansas St.69.4001413.519
Oklahoma St.69.4001314.481
Iowa St.59.357189.667
Oklahoma411.2671414.500
West Virginia311.2141413.519

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 66, Oklahoma 42

Kansas 102, Kansas St. 83

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

TCU at Texas, 7 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence122.857223.880
Villanova144.778217.750
UConn115.688207.741
Creighton105.667188.692
Marquette97.5631710.630
Xavier78.467179.654
Seton Hall78.467169.640
St. John's78.4671511.577
Butler611.3531315.464
DePaul313.1881214.462
Georgetown015.000620.231

Tuesday's Games

UConn 71, Villanova 69

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at St. John's, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at Providence, 7 p.m.

Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

DePaul at Georgetown, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
Weber St.125.706199.679
S. Utah115.688179.654
N. Colorado115.6881612.571
Montana106.6251710.630
E. Washington88.5001413.519
Portland St.79.438915.375
N. Arizona511.313918.333
Idaho511.313818.308
Idaho St.413.235620.231
Sacramento St.313.188716.304

Thursday's Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood131.929216.778
Campbell86.5711510.600
NC A&T68.4291117.393
Radford68.4291016.385
High Point59.3571117.393
Hampton410.286817.320

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop122.857198.704
Gardner-Webb104.7141611.593
SC-Upstate95.6431214.462
UNC-Asheville77.5001512.556
Presbyterian311.2141118.379
Charleston Southern113.071522.185

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Asheville at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Radford at Longwood, 7 p.m.

High Point at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

SC-Upstate at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Wisconsin124.750215.808
Illinois124.750197.731
Ohio St.105.667177.708
Rutgers106.6251610.615
Iowa97.563198.704
Michigan St.97.563189.667
Michigan87.5331411.560
Indiana79.4381610.615
Penn St.610.3751113.458
Northwestern611.3531313.500
Maryland511.3131314.481
Minnesota412.2501312.520
Nebraska115.063720.259

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 86, Michigan St. 60

Northwestern 77, Nebraska 65

Wednesday's Games

Rutgers at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Ohio St. at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Northwestern at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331510.600
Cal St.-Fullerton93.750168.667
UC Irvine73.700137.650
UC Riverside74.636149.609
Hawaii74.636139.591
UC Davis43.571117.611
UC Santa Barbara45.4441210.545
CS Northridge39.250718.280
CS Bakersfield110.091615.286
Cal Poly110.091518.217
UC San Diego00.0001114.440

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield 61, Cal Poly 60

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cal Poly at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

