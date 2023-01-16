All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UMBC31.750126.667
Binghamton31.750710.412
Mass.-Lowell32.600154.789
Bryant32.600126.667
New Hampshire32.60089.471
Vermont22.500810.444
NJIT22.500512.294
Albany (NY)14.200614.300
Maine04.000611.353

Monday's Games

Hartford at UMBC, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000171.944
Tulane51.833125.706
UCF42.667135.722
Cincinnati42.667136.684
Temple42.667109.526
Memphis32.600135.722
Wichita St.23.40098.529
South Florida14.200810.444
SMU14.200612.333
East Carolina15.167109.526
Tulsa05.000412.250

Sunday's Games

South Florida 81, East Carolina 70

Memphis 61, Temple 59

Tuesday's Games

Houston at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at Temple, 7 p.m.

SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU41.800135.722
Dayton41.800126.667
Saint Louis41.800126.667
Duquesne32.600135.722
George Mason32.600117.611
Richmond32.600108.556
St. Bonaventure32.60099.500
George Washington22.50089.471
La Salle22.50089.471
Fordham23.400144.778
UMass23.400116.647
Rhode Island23.400611.353
Davidson24.33399.500
Saint Joseph's14.200710.412
Loyola Chicago05.000611.353

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Washington at George Mason, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m.

UMass at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson701.000153.833
Miami52.714143.824
Virginia52.714133.813
Wake Forest52.714135.722
Pittsburgh52.714126.667
Syracuse52.714126.667
NC State43.571144.778
Duke43.571135.722
North Carolina43.571126.667
Florida St.34.429513.278
Boston College25.286810.444
Virginia Tech15.167116.647
Notre Dame16.14399.500
Georgia Tech16.14389.471
Louisville07.000216.111

Monday's Games

Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NC State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty51.833145.737
Kennesaw St.51.833136.684
E. Kentucky51.833127.632
Stetson51.833107.588
Florida Gulf Coast33.500136.684
Queens (NC)33.500136.684
Jacksonville33.500107.588
Lipscomb33.500118.579
Bellarmine33.500811.421
Austin Peay24.333811.421
North Florida24.333711.389
North Alabama15.167910.474
Jacksonville St.15.167811.421
Cent. Arkansas15.167613.316

Wednesday's Games

North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas501.000161.941
Kansas St.41.800152.882
Texas41.800152.882
Iowa St.41.800133.813
TCU32.600143.824
Baylor23.400125.706
Oklahoma23.400116.647
Oklahoma St.14.20098.529
Texas Tech05.000107.588
West Virginia05.000107.588

Tuesday's Games

Kansas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier701.000153.833
Providence61.857144.778
Marquette62.750145.737
Creighton43.571108.556
UConn44.500154.789
Seton Hall44.500118.579
St. John's35.375136.684
Butler35.375118.579
DePaul25.286810.444
Villanova25.286810.444
Georgetown07.000513.278

Sunday's Games

St. John's 85, UConn 74

Xavier 80, Marquette 76

Monday's Games

Georgetown at Villanova, Noon

Tuesday's Games

Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington501.000117.611
Montana St.51.833127.632
Sacramento St.41.800117.611
Weber St.32.600810.444
Idaho St.32.600612.333
Montana33.50099.500
Portland St.23.400810.444
N. Colorado15.167612.333
N. Arizona15.167514.263
Idaho05.000612.333

Monday's Games

Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood51.833136.684
UNC-Asheville51.833136.684
Radford42.667109.526
SC-Upstate33.50089.471
Gardner-Webb33.500810.444
Winthrop33.500811.421
Charleston Southern33.500710.412
Campbell24.333711.389
High Point15.16799.500
Presbyterian15.167514.263

Wednesday's Games

Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue51.833161.941
Rutgers52.714135.722
Michigan St.42.667125.706
Michigan42.667107.588
Iowa43.571126.667
Illinois33.500125.706
Northwestern33.500125.706
Penn St.33.500125.706
Wisconsin33.500115.688
Indiana24.333116.647
Maryland24.333116.647
Ohio St.24.333107.588
Nebraska25.28699.500
Minnesota14.20078.467

Sunday's Games

Michigan 85, Northwestern 78

Rutgers 68, Ohio St. 64, OT

Iowa 81, Maryland 67

Monday's Games

Purdue at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine501.000125.706
UC Riverside51.833126.667
UC Santa Barbara41.800133.813
Hawaii41.800134.765
UC Davis32.600107.588
Cal St.-Fullerton33.50099.500
Long Beach St.24.333810.444
CS Bakersfield24.333611.353
Cal Poly14.200710.412
UC San Diego14.200611.353
CS Northridge06.000314.176

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70

Monday's Games

UC Davis at UC San Diego, 6 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

