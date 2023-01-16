All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Mass.-Lowell
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|4
|.789
|Bryant
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|New Hampshire
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|Vermont
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Albany (NY)
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
|Maine
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Monday's Games
Hartford at UMBC, 5 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UMBC at Mass.-Lowell, 6 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|Tulane
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|UCF
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|5
|.722
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Temple
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Memphis
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|Wichita St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|SMU
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|East Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Sunday's Games
South Florida 81, East Carolina 70
Memphis 61, Temple 59
Tuesday's Games
Houston at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at South Florida, 7 p.m.
East Carolina at Temple, 7 p.m.
SMU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Saint Louis
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Duquesne
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|5
|.722
|George Mason
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Richmond
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|4
|.778
|UMass
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Davidson
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's at La Salle, 2 p.m.
George Washington at George Mason, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Richmond, 7 p.m.
UMass at VCU, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Saint Louis at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Miami
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|3
|.824
|Virginia
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|3
|.813
|Wake Forest
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Pittsburgh
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Syracuse
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|NC State
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Duke
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|North Carolina
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Florida St.
|3
|4
|.429
|5
|13
|.278
|Boston College
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Virginia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|11
|6
|.647
|Notre Dame
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|9
|.471
|Louisville
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Monday's Games
Syracuse at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NC State at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Kennesaw St.
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|E. Kentucky
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|Stetson
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|7
|.588
|Florida Gulf Coast
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Queens (NC)
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lipscomb
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Bellarmine
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Austin Peay
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|10
|.474
|Jacksonville St.
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|Cent. Arkansas
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|13
|.316
Wednesday's Games
North Alabama at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|Kansas St.
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Iowa St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|3
|.824
|Baylor
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas Tech
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|West Virginia
|0
|5
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
Tuesday's Games
Kansas at Kansas St., 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
TCU at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Providence
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Creighton
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|8
|.556
|UConn
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|4
|.789
|Seton Hall
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|St. John's
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|6
|.684
|Butler
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|DePaul
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Villanova
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Georgetown
|0
|7
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Sunday's Games
St. John's 85, UConn 74
Xavier 80, Marquette 76
Monday's Games
Georgetown at Villanova, Noon
Tuesday's Games
Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
UConn at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Xavier at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Providence at Marquette, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|7
|.611
|Montana St.
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|Sacramento St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Weber St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|10
|.444
|Idaho St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Montana
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Portland St.
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|N. Colorado
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
|Idaho
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Monday's Games
Montana at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|UNC-Asheville
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Radford
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|SC-Upstate
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Winthrop
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Charleston Southern
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Campbell
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|High Point
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|9
|.500
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|14
|.263
Wednesday's Games
Radford at Campbell, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 7 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|1
|.941
|Rutgers
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Michigan St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Michigan
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|Iowa
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Northwestern
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Indiana
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Maryland
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|6
|.647
|Ohio St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Nebraska
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|8
|.467
Sunday's Games
Michigan 85, Northwestern 78
Rutgers 68, Ohio St. 64, OT
Iowa 81, Maryland 67
Monday's Games
Purdue at Michigan St., 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. at Wisconsin, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|UC Riverside
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|6
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Hawaii
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|UC Davis
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|10
|.412
|UC San Diego
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|CS Northridge
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 79, Long Beach St. 70
Monday's Games
UC Davis at UC San Diego, 6 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.