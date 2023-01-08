All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston401.000161.941
UNC-Wilmington401.000143.824
Hofstra31.750107.588
Drexel31.75097.563
Towson21.667106.625
Stony Brook21.667610.375
Northeastern22.50069.400
Delaware12.33397.563
William & Mary12.333610.375
NC A&T13.250611.353
Hampton04.000313.188
Elon03.000214.125
Monmouth (NJ)03.000115.063

Saturday's Games

Drexel 67, Monmouth (NJ) 35

UNC-Wilmington 66, NC A&T 61

Hofstra 75, William & Mary 62

Northeastern 79, Hampton 63

Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 64

Towson 67, Stony Brook 55

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU401.000141.933
North Texas41.800133.813
UAB32.600124.750
Louisiana Tech32.600106.625
Rice22.500114.733
FIU22.50087.533
Charlotte23.400115.688
Middle Tennessee23.40097.563
W. Kentucky13.25096.600
UTEP13.25087.533
UTSA14.20079.438

Saturday's Games

FAU 71, Charlotte 67

Louisiana Tech 60, UTEP 58

W. Kentucky 74, UTSA 64

North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51

FIU 90, UAB 87, OT

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee51.833115.688
N. Kentucky41.80097.563
Youngstown St.42.667125.706
Cleveland St.42.66798.529
Oakland32.600511.313
Fort Wayne33.500116.647
Wright St.23.40097.563
Robert Morris23.40079.438
Detroit23.400610.375
Green Bay15.167215.118
IUPUI05.000313.188

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 74, Fort Wayne 70

Youngstown St. 105, IUPUI 74

Cleveland St. 82, Green Bay 77

Sunday's Games

Oakland at Wright St., 1 p.m.

Detroit at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000413.235
Chicago St.00.000314.176

Saturday's Games

Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71

Monday's Games

East-West at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000124.750
Cornell21.667124.750
Penn21.66798.529
Yale12.333115.688
Harvard12.333107.588
Brown12.33388.500
Columbia12.333612.333
Dartmouth12.333512.294

Saturday's Games

Brown 77, Dartmouth 70

Princeton 75, Cornell 68

Penn 84, Columbia 55

Yale 58, Harvard 54

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona401.000114.733
Siena401.000105.667
Niagara41.80095.643
Rider32.60068.429
Mount St. Mary's22.50069.400
Quinnipiac23.400115.688
Fairfield23.40069.400
Manhattan23.400410.286
St. Peter's24.33378.467
Canisius14.200311.214
Marist04.00049.308

Sunday's Games

Niagara at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Rider at Siena, 2 p.m.

Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.201.000123.800
Ball St.201.000114.733
Bowling Green201.00087.533
Buffalo201.00087.533
Toledo11.500105.667
Akron11.50096.600
Cent. Michigan11.50069.400
E. Michigan11.500411.267
Ohio02.00087.533
Miami (Ohio)02.00069.400
N. Illinois02.000411.267
W. Michigan02.000411.267

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 80, N. Illinois 62

E. Michigan 62, Cent. Michigan 56

Kent St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 66

Bowling Green 88, Ohio 79

Tuesday's Games

Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.101.000115.688
Howard101.00089.471
Morgan St.101.00078.467
Coppin St.101.000612.333
Md.-Eastern Shore01.00078.467
NC Central01.00078.467
SC State01.000314.176
Delaware St.01.000113.071

Saturday's Games

Coppin St. 85, SC State 73

Howard 84, Delaware St. 64

Morgan St. 78, NC Central 73, OT

Norfolk St. 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 46

Monday's Games

NC Central at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.

Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.

SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.601.000134.765
S. Illinois42.667125.706
Belmont42.667116.647
Bradley42.667116.647
Murray St.42.66797.563
Missouri St.42.66788.500
N. Iowa42.66788.500
Drake33.500125.706
Illinois St.24.333710.412
Ill.-Chicago15.16798.529
Valparaiso06.000611.353
Evansville06.000413.235

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. 69, Evansville 61

Indiana St. 80, Ill.-Chicago 60

N. Iowa 69, S. Illinois 57

Bradley 88, Valparaiso 66

Belmont 74, Missouri St. 61

Drake 82, Murray St. 64

Tuesday's Games

Belmont at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada401.000143.824
San Diego St.301.000123.800
Utah St.21.667133.813
Boise St.21.667124.750
New Mexico22.500142.875
San Jose St.22.500116.647
Fresno St.22.50069.400
UNLV12.333123.800
Colorado St.13.25098.529
Air Force03.00097.563
Wyoming03.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Nevada 67, San Jose St. 40

San Diego St. 80, Wyoming 75

Colorado St. 79, Fresno St. 57

Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59

UNLV 84, New Mexico 77

Monday's Games

Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson301.000108.556
St. Francis (Pa.)301.000610.375
Stonehill31.750711.389
Sacred Heart21.66799.500
CCSU22.500414.222
Merrimack22.500414.222
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)03.00069.400
LIU04.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 101, LIU 89

Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71

Stonehill 51, CCSU 49

Merrimack 65, St. Francis (NY) 53

St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Wagner 63

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

