All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|4
|0
|1.000
|16
|1
|.941
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Hofstra
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Drexel
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Towson
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Stony Brook
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Delaware
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|William & Mary
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|NC A&T
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|11
|.353
|Hampton
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Saturday's Games
Drexel 67, Monmouth (NJ) 35
UNC-Wilmington 66, NC A&T 61
Hofstra 75, William & Mary 62
Northeastern 79, Hampton 63
Coll. of Charleston 75, Delaware 64
Towson 67, Stony Brook 55
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|North Texas
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|UAB
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|4
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Rice
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|FIU
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|W. Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|UTEP
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|UTSA
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
FAU 71, Charlotte 67
Louisiana Tech 60, UTEP 58
W. Kentucky 74, UTSA 64
North Texas 56, Middle Tennessee 51
FIU 90, UAB 87, OT
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|5
|.688
|N. Kentucky
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|7
|.563
|Youngstown St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Cleveland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Oakland
|3
|2
|.600
|5
|11
|.313
|Fort Wayne
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Wright St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Robert Morris
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|9
|.438
|Detroit
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Green Bay
|1
|5
|.167
|2
|15
|.118
|IUPUI
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 74, Fort Wayne 70
Youngstown St. 105, IUPUI 74
Cleveland St. 82, Green Bay 77
Sunday's Games
Oakland at Wright St., 1 p.m.
Detroit at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
IUPUI at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Saturday's Games
Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71
Monday's Games
East-West at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cornell
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Yale
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Harvard
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
Saturday's Games
Brown 77, Dartmouth 70
Princeton 75, Cornell 68
Penn 84, Columbia 55
Yale 58, Harvard 54
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Siena
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Niagara
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|5
|.643
|Rider
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Quinnipiac
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Peter's
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|8
|.467
|Canisius
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|Marist
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Sunday's Games
Niagara at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Rider at Siena, 2 p.m.
Canisius at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Ball St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Bowling Green
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Buffalo
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Toledo
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Akron
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|E. Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Ohio
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|W. Michigan
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 80, N. Illinois 62
E. Michigan 62, Cent. Michigan 56
Kent St. 69, Miami (Ohio) 66
Bowling Green 88, Ohio 79
Tuesday's Games
Akron at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Howard
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Morgan St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Coppin St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|SC State
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Delaware St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Saturday's Games
Coppin St. 85, SC State 73
Howard 84, Delaware St. 64
Morgan St. 78, NC Central 73, OT
Norfolk St. 57, Md.-Eastern Shore 46
Monday's Games
NC Central at Coppin St., 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Howard at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
SC State at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|S. Illinois
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Belmont
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Bradley
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Murray St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Missouri St.
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|N. Iowa
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Drake
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Illinois St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Valparaiso
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Evansville
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. 69, Evansville 61
Indiana St. 80, Ill.-Chicago 60
N. Iowa 69, S. Illinois 57
Bradley 88, Valparaiso 66
Belmont 74, Missouri St. 61
Drake 82, Murray St. 64
Tuesday's Games
Belmont at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Drake at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Diego St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Utah St.
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|3
|.813
|Boise St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|2
|.875
|San Jose St.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Fresno St.
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UNLV
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Wyoming
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Nevada 67, San Jose St. 40
San Diego St. 80, Wyoming 75
Colorado St. 79, Fresno St. 57
Boise St. 82, Utah St. 59
UNLV 84, New Mexico 77
Monday's Games
Oral Roberts at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Nevada at San Diego St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Stonehill
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Merrimack
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|LIU
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 101, LIU 89
Sacred Heart 78, Hartford 71
Stonehill 51, CCSU 49
Merrimack 65, St. Francis (NY) 53
St. Francis (Pa.) 68, Wagner 63
Tuesday's Games
Hartford at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.