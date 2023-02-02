All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont62.7501210.545
New Hampshire63.6671110.524
Mass.-Lowell64.600186.750
Bryant54.556148.636
UMBC54.556159.625
Binghamton54.556913.409
NJIT35.375615.286
Maine36.333913.409
Albany (NY)18.111618.250

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50

Bryant 71, Maine 53

New Hampshire 74, NJIT 67, OT

UMBC 69, Binghamton 55

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Bryant, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Maine, 2 p.m.

Vermont at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston81.889202.909
Temple82.800149.609
Memphis72.778175.773
Tulane73.700147.667
Cincinnati64.600158.652
UCF45.444138.619
Wichita St.45.4441110.524
South Florida37.3001013.435
SMU37.300815.348
East Carolina28.2001112.478
Tulsa19.100516.238

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55

South Florida 71, East Carolina 63

Tulane 74, SMU 52

Thursday's Games

Houston at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCF at Cincinnati, Noon

Tulane at Memphis, 2 p.m.

SMU at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU82.800176.739
Saint Louis72.778157.682
Dayton73.700158.652
Fordham63.667184.818
St. Bonaventure64.6001211.522
George Washington54.5561111.500
George Mason55.5001310.565
Saint Joseph's55.5001111.500
Duquesne45.444148.636
UMass46.400139.591
Richmond46.4001112.478
Rhode Island46.400814.364
La Salle36.333913.409
Davidson37.3001012.455
Loyola Chicago18.111714.333

Wednesday's Games

George Mason 70, UMass 59

La Salle 75, George Washington 64

St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62

Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50

Friday's Games

VCU at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Davidson at UMass, 12:30 p.m.

Duquesne at George Washington, 2 p.m.

George Mason at Loyola Chicago, 2:30 p.m.

Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson102.833185.783
Virginia92.818173.850
Pittsburgh93.750167.696
NC State84.667185.783
Miami84.667175.773
Duke74.636166.727
North Carolina74.636157.682
Wake Forest66.500149.609
Syracuse66.5001310.565
Boston College57.4171112.478
Florida St.57.417716.304
Virginia Tech38.273139.591
Notre Dame29.1821012.455
Louisville110.091319.136
Georgia Tech111.083814.364

Wednesday's Games

Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58

Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64

NC State 94, Florida St. 66

Saturday's Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, Noon

Georgia Tech at NC State, 1 p.m.

Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Miami at Clemson, 3 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 5 p.m.

North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty91.900185.783
Kennesaw St.91.900176.739
E. Kentucky73.700149.609
Stetson64.6001110.524
Queens (NC)55.500158.652
Jacksonville55.500129.571
Lipscomb55.5001310.565
North Alabama55.5001310.565
Bellarmine55.5001013.435
Florida Gulf Coast46.400149.609
Jacksonville St.37.3001013.435
North Florida37.300814.364
Austin Peay28.200815.348
Cent. Arkansas28.200716.304

Thursday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas72.778184.818
Kansas63.667184.818
Kansas St.63.667184.818
TCU63.667175.773
Iowa St.63.667156.714
Baylor54.556166.727
Oklahoma St.45.444139.591
West Virginia27.222139.591
Oklahoma27.2221210.545
Texas Tech18.1111210.545

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 61

Saturday's Games

Kansas at Iowa St., Noon

Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Texas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette102.833185.783
Xavier102.833185.783
Providence93.750176.739
Creighton83.727148.636
Seton Hall75.583149.609
UConn66.500176.739
Villanova47.3641012.455
St. John's48.333149.609
Butler39.2501112.478
DePaul39.250914.391
Georgetown111.083617.261

Wednesday's Games

Creighton 63, Georgetown 53

Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT

Marquette 73, Villanova 64

Seton Hall 84, St. John's 72

Saturday's Games

UConn at Georgetown, Noon

Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.

St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m.

Villanova at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1001.000167.696
Montana St.82.800158.652
Weber St.63.6671111.500
Sacramento St.54.5561210.545
Idaho St.54.556814.364
Montana46.4001012.455
Portland St.36.333913.409
N. Colorado27.222714.333
N. Arizona27.222616.273
Idaho28.200815.348

Thursday's Games

N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Idaho at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.

N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville91.900176.739
Radford92.818159.625
Longwood74.636159.625
Gardner-Webb74.6361211.522
Winthrop65.5451113.458
Campbell56.4551013.435
SC-Upstate47.364913.409
Charleston Southern47.364814.364
High Point28.2001012.455
Presbyterian110.091519.208

Wednesday's Games

Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66

Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59

Radford 67, Presbyterian 59

Winthrop 76, Longwood 74

Thursday's Games

High Point at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Longwood, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Radford, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue111.917221.957
Illinois74.636166.727
Rutgers74.636157.682
Northwestern64.600156.714
Indiana65.545157.682
Maryland65.545157.682
Iowa65.545148.636
Michigan St.65.545148.636
Michigan55.5001110.524
Penn St.56.455148.636
Wisconsin46.400128.600
Ohio St.37.3001110.524
Nebraska39.2501013.435
Minnesota110.091714.333

Wednesday's Games

Purdue 80, Penn St. 60

Rutgers 90, Minnesota 55

Thursday's Games

Michigan at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. vs. Rutgers at New York, Noon

Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara81.889173.850
UC Riverside82.800157.682
UC Irvine72.778147.667
Hawaii73.700166.727
UC Davis64.600139.591
Long Beach St.64.6001210.545
Cal St.-Fullerton65.5451211.522
UC San Diego37.300814.364
CS Bakersfield28.200615.286
Cal Poly19.100715.318
CS Northridge110.091418.182

Thursday's Games

Hawaii at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

