All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|10
|.545
|New Hampshire
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Mass.-Lowell
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|6
|.750
|Bryant
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|8
|.636
|UMBC
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|9
|.625
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|6
|15
|.286
|Maine
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Albany (NY)
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell 66, Albany (NY) 50
Bryant 71, Maine 53
New Hampshire 74, NJIT 67, OT
UMBC 69, Binghamton 55
Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Bryant, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Maine, 2 p.m.
Vermont at Albany (NY), 3 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|8
|1
|.889
|20
|2
|.909
|Temple
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Memphis
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Tulane
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Cincinnati
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|UCF
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Wichita St.
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|10
|.524
|South Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|SMU
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|East Carolina
|2
|8
|.200
|11
|12
|.478
|Tulsa
|1
|9
|.100
|5
|16
|.238
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 81, Tulsa 55
South Florida 71, East Carolina 63
Tulane 74, SMU 52
Thursday's Games
Houston at Wichita St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCF at Cincinnati, Noon
Tulane at Memphis, 2 p.m.
SMU at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Saint Louis
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|7
|.682
|Dayton
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Fordham
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|St. Bonaventure
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|11
|.522
|George Washington
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|11
|.500
|George Mason
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Saint Joseph's
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|11
|.500
|Duquesne
|4
|5
|.444
|14
|8
|.636
|UMass
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|Richmond
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Rhode Island
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|La Salle
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|Davidson
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|12
|.455
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|8
|.111
|7
|14
|.333
Wednesday's Games
George Mason 70, UMass 59
La Salle 75, George Washington 64
St. Bonaventure 66, Richmond 62
Saint Joseph's 64, Rhode Island 50
Friday's Games
VCU at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Davidson at UMass, 12:30 p.m.
Duquesne at George Washington, 2 p.m.
George Mason at Loyola Chicago, 2:30 p.m.
Dayton at St. Bonaventure, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Virginia
|9
|2
|.818
|17
|3
|.850
|Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|8
|4
|.667
|18
|5
|.783
|Miami
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Duke
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|North Carolina
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Wake Forest
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Syracuse
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Boston College
|5
|7
|.417
|11
|12
|.478
|Florida St.
|5
|7
|.417
|7
|16
|.304
|Virginia Tech
|3
|8
|.273
|13
|9
|.591
|Notre Dame
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|12
|.455
|Louisville
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|19
|.136
|Georgia Tech
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|14
|.364
Wednesday's Games
Louisville 68, Georgia Tech 58
Pittsburgh 65, North Carolina 64
NC State 94, Florida St. 66
Saturday's Games
Virginia at Virginia Tech, Noon
Georgia Tech at NC State, 1 p.m.
Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.
Florida St. at Louisville, 2 p.m.
Miami at Clemson, 3 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|9
|1
|.900
|18
|5
|.783
|Kennesaw St.
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|E. Kentucky
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|9
|.609
|Stetson
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|10
|.524
|Queens (NC)
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Jacksonville
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Lipscomb
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|North Alabama
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Bellarmine
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|6
|.400
|14
|9
|.609
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|North Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|Austin Peay
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|16
|.304
Thursday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
North Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Bellarmine, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty at Austin Peay, 8 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Liberty at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at North Florida, 5 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|4
|.818
|Kansas
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|Kansas St.
|6
|3
|.667
|18
|4
|.818
|TCU
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|5
|.773
|Iowa St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|6
|.714
|Baylor
|5
|4
|.556
|16
|6
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|West Virginia
|2
|7
|.222
|13
|9
|.591
|Oklahoma
|2
|7
|.222
|12
|10
|.545
|Texas Tech
|1
|8
|.111
|12
|10
|.545
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma St. 71, Oklahoma 61
Saturday's Games
Kansas at Iowa St., Noon
Texas Tech at Baylor, 1 p.m.
TCU at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.
Texas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Xavier
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|5
|.783
|Providence
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Creighton
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|8
|.636
|Seton Hall
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|UConn
|6
|6
|.500
|17
|6
|.739
|Villanova
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|12
|.455
|St. John's
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|Butler
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|DePaul
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|14
|.391
|Georgetown
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|17
|.261
Wednesday's Games
Creighton 63, Georgetown 53
Xavier 85, Providence 83, OT
Marquette 73, Villanova 64
Seton Hall 84, St. John's 72
Saturday's Games
UConn at Georgetown, Noon
Butler at Marquette, 2 p.m.
St. John's at Xavier, 5 p.m.
Villanova at Creighton, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|10
|0
|1.000
|16
|7
|.696
|Montana St.
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|8
|.652
|Weber St.
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|11
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Idaho St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|14
|.364
|Montana
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|12
|.455
|Portland St.
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|13
|.409
|N. Colorado
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|14
|.333
|N. Arizona
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|16
|.273
|Idaho
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|15
|.348
Thursday's Games
N. Colorado at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Idaho at Sacramento St., 5 p.m.
N. Colorado at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Radford
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|9
|.625
|Longwood
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|11
|.522
|Winthrop
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|13
|.458
|Campbell
|5
|6
|.455
|10
|13
|.435
|SC-Upstate
|4
|7
|.364
|9
|13
|.409
|Charleston Southern
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|High Point
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
|Presbyterian
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|19
|.208
Wednesday's Games
Campbell 78, SC-Upstate 66
Gardner-Webb 67, Charleston Southern 59
Radford 67, Presbyterian 59
Winthrop 76, Longwood 74
Thursday's Games
High Point at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.
Campbell at Longwood, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Radford, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at SC-Upstate, 4 p.m.
Charleston Southern at High Point, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|11
|1
|.917
|22
|1
|.957
|Illinois
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|6
|.727
|Rutgers
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|7
|.682
|Northwestern
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Indiana
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Maryland
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|7
|.682
|Iowa
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Michigan St.
|6
|5
|.545
|14
|8
|.636
|Michigan
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Penn St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|8
|.636
|Wisconsin
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|8
|.600
|Ohio St.
|3
|7
|.300
|11
|10
|.524
|Nebraska
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|13
|.435
|Minnesota
|1
|10
|.091
|7
|14
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Purdue 80, Penn St. 60
Rutgers 90, Minnesota 55
Thursday's Games
Michigan at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. vs. Rutgers at New York, Noon
Illinois at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Maryland at Minnesota, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|UC Riverside
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|7
|.682
|UC Irvine
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|7
|.667
|Hawaii
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|UC Davis
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|Long Beach St.
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|10
|.545
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|6
|5
|.545
|12
|11
|.522
|UC San Diego
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
|CS Bakersfield
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|15
|.318
|CS Northridge
|1
|10
|.091
|4
|18
|.182
Thursday's Games
Hawaii at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
