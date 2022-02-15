All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont121.923205.800
Stony Brook75.5831510.600
New Hampshire76.5381210.545
UMBC76.5381212.500
Binghamton76.5381012.455
Albany (NY)67.4621015.400
Hartford56.455716.304
Mass.-Lowell57.4171311.542
NJIT58.3851013.435
Maine211.154519.208

Monday's Games

New Hampshire 68, UMBC 62

Hartford 75, Vermont 74, OT

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Maine at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Vermont at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston92.818204.833
SMU92.818185.783
Memphis84.667148.636
Tulane85.6151111.500
Cincinnati65.545168.667
Temple65.545139.591
UCF76.538158.652
Wichita St.46.400139.591
East Carolina39.2501212.500
South Florida29.182716.304
Tulsa211.154816.333

Monday's Games

UCF 76, Tulsa 67

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

SMU at Temple, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

East Carolina at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson112.846214.840
Dayton103.769188.692
VCU93.750167.696
Saint Louis84.667178.680
St. Bonaventure74.636157.682
Richmond85.615179.654
George Mason55.5001211.522
George Washington56.455914.391
Fordham47.3641112.478
UMass47.3641112.478
Rhode Island48.3331311.542
Saint Joseph's48.3331013.435
La Salle210.167715.318
Duquesne110.091617.261

Monday's Games

St. Bonaventure 83, Saint Louis 79

Davidson 72, Duquesne 61

Dayton 63, Rhode Island 57

Tuesday's Games

VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

George Mason at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Duquesne, 7:30 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke113.786214.840
Notre Dame113.786187.720
Miami104.714187.720
North Carolina104.714187.720
Wake Forest105.667206.769
Virginia106.6251610.615
Virginia Tech87.5331610.615
Syracuse77.5001312.520
Florida St.68.4291311.542
Louisville59.3571113.458
Pittsburgh510.3331016.385
Boston College49.308914.391
Clemson410.2861213.480
Georgia Tech310.2311014.417
NC State312.2001016.385

Monday's Games

Virginia Tech 62, Virginia 53

Tuesday's Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Miami at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty92.818188.692
Jacksonville84.667168.667
Florida Gulf Coast75.583179.654
Kennesaw St.66.5001114.440
Stetson57.4171114.440
North Florida48.333818.308

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.93.750169.640
Bellarmine93.7501511.577
Cent. Arkansas56.455816.333
Lipscomb48.3331116.407
E. Kentucky39.2501115.423
North Alabama210.167916.360

Tuesday's Games

Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Stetson, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas102.833214.840
Baylor93.750214.840
Texas Tech84.667196.760
Texas75.583187.720
TCU55.500166.727
Kansas St.67.4621411.560
Oklahoma St.58.3851213.480
Oklahoma48.3331411.560
Iowa St.39.250169.640
West Virginia39.2501411.560

Monday's Games

Kansas St. 78, West Virginia 73

Kansas 76, Oklahoma St. 62

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Baylor at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence111.917212.913
Villanova123.800196.760
UConn85.615177.708
Creighton85.615168.667
Marquette86.571169.640
Xavier76.538177.708
Seton Hall67.462158.652
St. John's58.3851311.542
Butler59.3571213.480
DePaul310.2311211.522
Georgetown013.000618.250

Monday's Games

Creighton 88, Georgetown 77

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. John's at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Seton Hall at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Creighton at DePaul, 10 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.122.857205.800
Weber St.114.733188.692
S. Utah104.714168.667
N. Colorado94.6921411.560
Montana105.667179.654
E. Washington77.5001312.520
Portland St.69.400815.348
N. Arizona59.357916.360
Idaho311.214618.250
Idaho St.311.214518.217
Sacramento St.212.143615.286

Monday's Games

N. Colorado 100, S. Utah 95

Thursday's Games

Montana St. at E. Washington, 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho, 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood101.909186.750
Campbell75.583149.609
NC A&T66.5001115.423
High Point56.4551114.440
Radford48.333816.333
Hampton39.250716.304

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop102.833178.680
Gardner-Webb93.7501510.600
SC-Upstate75.5831014.417
UNC-Asheville66.5001411.560
Presbyterian39.2501116.407
Charleston Southern111.083520.200

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Presbyterian at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Campbell at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Longwood at High Point, 9 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois113.786186.750
Purdue114.733224.846
Wisconsin104.714195.792
Michigan St.94.692186.750
Ohio St.84.667156.714
Rutgers95.643159.625
Iowa76.538177.708
Michigan76.5381310.565
Indiana77.500168.667
Northwestern59.3571211.522
Penn St.49.308912.429
Minnesota310.2311210.545
Maryland311.2141114.440
Nebraska113.071718.280

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota at Penn St., 4 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.91.900149.609
Cal St.-Fullerton73.700148.636
Hawaii73.700128.600
UC Irvine63.667117.611
UC Riverside54.556129.571
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara34.429119.550
CS Northridge37.300716.304
CS Bakersfield18.111613.316
Cal Poly19.100517.227
UC San Diego00.0001112.478

Tuesday's Games

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal Poly at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

