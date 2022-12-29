All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00094.692
Tennessee St.00.00085.615
UT Martin00.00085.615
Morehead St.00.00076.538
S. Indiana00.00076.538
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00058.385
SE Missouri00.00058.385
E. Illinois00.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.00049.308
UALR00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

UT Martin at UALR, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000112.846
UCLA201.000112.846
Southern Cal201.000103.769
Utah201.00094.692
Arizona11.500121.923
Washington11.50094.692
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50076.538
Colorado02.00085.615
Stanford02.00057.417
Washington St.02.00058.385
California02.000112.077

Thursday's Games

Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.

Colorado at California, 6 p.m.

Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00083.727
Navy00.00075.583
Boston U.00.00076.538
Bucknell00.00076.538
Army00.00067.462
Colgate00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00058.385
Holy Cross00.000310.231
Lafayette00.000211.154

Friday's Games

Navy at Boston U., 2 p.m.

Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU101.000121.923
Missouri101.000121.923
Alabama101.000112.846
Auburn101.000112.846
Tennessee101.000112.846
Arkansas01.000112.846
Mississippi St.01.000112.846
Georgia00.000103.769
Kentucky01.00084.667
Mississippi01.00085.615
Texas A&M00.00075.583
Florida01.00076.538
South Carolina00.00066.500
Vanderbilt00.00066.500

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee 63, Mississippi 59

Auburn 61, Florida 58

Georgia 78, Rider 72

Missouri 89, Kentucky 75

LSU 60, Arkansas 57

Alabama 78, Mississippi St. 67

Friday's Games

E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford101.00077.500
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00085.615
Wofford00.00085.615
W. Carolina00.00076.538
Mercer01.00077.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00067.462
The Citadel00.00057.417
VMI00.00058.385
ETSU00.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Samford 78, Mercer 69

Thursday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00067.462
Northwestern St.00.00085.615
Texas A&M-CC00.00076.538
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00067.462
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.000410.286
New Orleans00.00038.273
Houston Christian00.000310.231
McNeese St.00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 88, Our Lady of the Lake 74

Baylor 85, Nicholls 56

Friday's Games

SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00048.333
Prairie View00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00038.273
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Texas Southern00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.000111.083
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Lane at Alabama St., 4 p.m.

Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.

North American at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Huston at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Thomas (MN)201.000114.733
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00095.643
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.02.000311.214

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall00.000112.846
Southern Miss.00.000112.846
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000102.833
James Madison00.00094.692
Old Dominion00.00084.667
Arkansas St.00.00085.615
Troy00.00085.615
Georgia St.00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Appalachian St.00.00076.538
Georgia Southern00.00076.538
Texas St.00.00076.538
South Alabama00.00066.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

James Madison at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.

Troy at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000123.800
Gonzaga00.000113.786
San Francisco00.000114.733
Loyola Marymount00.000104.714
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000104.714
BYU00.000105.667
Portland00.00087.533
Pepperdine00.00077.500
San Diego00.00077.500
Pacific00.00078.467

Wednesday's Games

Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42

Thursday's Games

BYU at Pacific, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Portland, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.

Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Utah101.00095.643
Sam Houston St.00.000102.833
Grand Canyon00.00094.692
Seattle00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.00.00094.692
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Abilene Christian00.00085.615
Cal Baptist00.00085.615
Stephen F. Austin00.00085.615
Utah Tech00.00085.615
New Mexico St.01.00076.538
Tarleton St.00.00066.500
Texas-Arlington00.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75

Thursday's Games

Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.

