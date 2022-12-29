All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
UT Martin at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
S. Indiana at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Thursday's Games
Utah at California, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern Cal at Washington, 10 p.m.
UCLA at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 4 p.m.
Colorado at California, 6 p.m.
Oregon St. at Oregon, 8 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
Navy at Boston U., 2 p.m.
Bucknell at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Lehigh at Army, 6 p.m.
American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
Colgate at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee 63, Mississippi 59
Auburn 61, Florida 58
Georgia 78, Rider 72
Missouri 89, Kentucky 75
LSU 60, Arkansas 57
Alabama 78, Mississippi St. 67
Friday's Games
E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Kentucky, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Mercer
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Samford 78, Mercer 69
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
VMI at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Samford at The Citadel, 1 p.m.
ETSU at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 88, Our Lady of the Lake 74
Baylor 85, Nicholls 56
Friday's Games
SE Louisiana at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Northwestern St., 3:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Lamar, 5 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M Commerce, 5:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Thursday's Games
Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.
Lane at Alabama St., 4 p.m.
Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.
North American at Grambling St., 8 p.m.
Huston at Texas Southern, 8 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Prairie View at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
UMKC at Denver, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
N. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
UMKC at Omaha, 2:05 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Denver, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
James Madison at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 8 p.m.
Troy at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
South Alabama at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
James Madison at Marshall, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Old Dominion, 2 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Troy at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga 120, E. Oregon 42
Thursday's Games
BYU at Pacific, 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 7 p.m.
Portland at BYU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Mexico St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
S. Utah 79, New Mexico St. 75
Thursday's Games
Abilene Christian at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin at Texas-Arlington, 2 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at S. Utah, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.
Utah Tech at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Seattle, 6 p.m.
