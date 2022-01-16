All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|NJIT
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|7
|.533
|Albany (NY)
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|10
|.375
|Stony Brook
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|UMBC
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|8
|.429
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.
Vermont 86, UMBC 69
Albany (NY) 71, NJIT 56
Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|2
|.882
|SMU
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Tulane
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Memphis
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Cincinnati
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|East Carolina
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|UCF
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|5
|.667
|South Florida
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Wichita St.
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Tulsa
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
SMU 75, Tulane 66
East Carolina 72, Memphis 71
South Florida 75, UCF 51
Houston 66, Tulsa 64
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|VCU
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Dayton
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Saint Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Fordham
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Duquesne
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Richmond
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Dayton 72, Duquesne 52
Saint Louis 63, Fordham 45
Rhode Island 81, UMass 68
Monday's Games
George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Duke
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|North Carolina
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Florida St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Wake Forest
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|Louisville
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Virginia
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Boston College
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|8
|.467
|Clemson
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Syracuse
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Pittsburgh
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|NC State
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia Tech
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|9
|.438
Saturday's Games
Duke 88, NC State 73
Florida St. 76, Syracuse 71
Pittsburgh 65, Louisville 53
Wake Forest 63, Virginia 55
Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 73
Boston College 70, Clemson 68
North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65
Monday's Games
Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.
Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Liberty
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Bellarmine
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|8
|.529
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|7
|.611
|North Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|Lipscomb
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|11
|.421
|Stetson
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Kentucky
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 89, North Alabama 88, OT
Kennesaw St. 77, Stetson 49
Bellarmine 77, Lipscomb 71
Jacksonville 54, North Florida 51
Jacksonville St. 76, E. Kentucky 65
Liberty 78, Florida Gulf Coast 75
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|2
|.875
|TCU
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Baylor
|3
|2
|.600
|15
|2
|.882
|Texas
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|Texas Tech
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|4
|.765
|West Virginia
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|3
|.813
|Iowa St.
|2
|3
|.400
|14
|3
|.824
|Oklahoma
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|5
|.706
|Oklahoma St.
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Kansas St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
Saturday's Games
Kansas St. 62, Texas Tech 51
Iowa St. 79, Texas 70
Kansas 85, West Virginia 59
TCU 59, Oklahoma 58, OT
Oklahoma St. 61, Baylor 54
Tuesday's Games
Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Villanova
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|4
|.750
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Xavier
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Marquette
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|UConn
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Creighton
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Butler
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Seton Hall
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|St. John's
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|DePaul
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|6
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Saturday's Games
Marquette 73, Seton Hall 72
Xavier 80, Creighton 73
UConn at Providence, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Butler at Villanova, Noon
Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.
Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Portland St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Sacramento St.
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|7
|.417
|Idaho St.
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|11
|.214
|Idaho
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Saturday's Games
Portland St. 67, Sacramento St. 62
S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.
Idaho St. 81, Idaho 74
Monday's Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|Longwood
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|NC A&T
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|10
|.444
|SC-Upstate
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|10
|.375
|Campbell
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|High Point
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Radford
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|11
|.313
|Presbyterian
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Charleston Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Saturday's Games
Campbell 70, Radford 58
SC-Upstate 76, UNC-Asheville 73
Longwood 66, Gardner-Webb 60
Winthrop 70, Charleston Southern 65
Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.
High Point 78, NC A&T 71
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Wisconsin
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|2
|.875
|Michigan St.
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|Ohio St.
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Rutgers
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Purdue
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Indiana
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Iowa
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|4
|.750
|Northwestern
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|7
|.500
|Minnesota
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|4
|.714
|Maryland
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Nebraska
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Saturday's Games
Northwestern 64, Michigan St. 62
Rutgers 70, Maryland 59
Sunday's Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon
Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Purdue at Illinois, Noon
Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.
IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Hawaii
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|9
|.400
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Irvine
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|CS Northridge
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|10
|.333
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Cal Poly
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Saturday's Games
UC Riverside 65, CS Bakersfield 64
Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 55
Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Santa Barbara 73
UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Tuesday's Games
Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.