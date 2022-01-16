All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont301.000114.733
Binghamton21.66757.417
NJIT32.60087.533
Albany (NY)22.500610.375
Stony Brook11.50096.600
New Hampshire11.50065.545
UMBC12.33368.429
Mass.-Lowell13.25097.563
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Mass.-Lowell, ppd.

Vermont 86, UMBC 69

Albany (NY) 71, NJIT 56

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Maine, 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMBC at Stony Brook, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston401.000152.882
SMU41.800134.765
Tulane42.66778.467
Temple32.600106.625
Memphis33.50097.563
Cincinnati22.500125.706
East Carolina22.500115.688
UCF23.400105.667
South Florida13.250610.375
Wichita St.03.00096.600
Tulsa04.00069.400

Saturday's Games

SMU 75, Tulane 66

East Carolina 72, Memphis 71

South Florida 75, UCF 51

Houston 66, Tulsa 64

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UCF at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

South Florida at Houston, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson401.000142.875
St. Bonaventure201.000103.769
VCU31.750105.667
Dayton31.750116.647
Rhode Island21.667114.733
Saint Louis21.667115.688
Fordham21.66796.600
Saint Joseph's12.33377.500
Duquesne12.33369.400
Richmond13.250107.588
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass04.00079.438
La Salle03.00058.385
George Washington02.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Dayton 72, Duquesne 52

Saint Louis 63, Fordham 45

Rhode Island 81, UMass 68

Monday's Games

George Mason at George Washington, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at VCU, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Fordham, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami51.833134.765
Duke41.800142.875
North Carolina41.800124.750
Florida St.42.667105.667
Notre Dame42.667106.625
Wake Forest43.571144.778
Louisville43.571107.588
Virginia43.571107.588
Boston College23.40078.467
Clemson24.333107.588
Syracuse24.33389.471
Pittsburgh24.333710.412
NC State25.28699.500
Virginia Tech14.20097.563
Georgia Tech15.16779.438

Saturday's Games

Duke 88, NC State 73

Florida St. 76, Syracuse 71

Pittsburgh 65, Louisville 53

Wake Forest 63, Virginia 55

Virginia Tech 79, Notre Dame 73

Boston College 70, Clemson 68

North Carolina 88, Georgia Tech 65

Monday's Games

Notre Dame at Howard, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Carolina at Miami, 7 p.m.

Duke at Florida St., 9 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville301.000114.733
Liberty301.000126.667
Jacksonville St.301.000106.625
Bellarmine301.00098.529
Kennesaw St.201.00078.467
Cent. Arkansas31.750611.353
Florida Gulf Coast13.250117.611
North Alabama13.25089.471
Lipscomb13.250811.421
Stetson13.250710.412
E. Kentucky04.000810.444
North Florida04.000413.235

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 89, North Alabama 88, OT

Kennesaw St. 77, Stetson 49

Bellarmine 77, Lipscomb 71

Jacksonville 54, North Florida 51

Jacksonville St. 76, E. Kentucky 65

Liberty 78, Florida Gulf Coast 75

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas31.750142.875
TCU21.667122.857
Baylor32.600152.882
Texas32.600134.765
Texas Tech32.600134.765
West Virginia22.500133.813
Iowa St.23.400143.824
Oklahoma23.400125.706
Oklahoma St.23.40097.563
Kansas St.14.20097.563

Saturday's Games

Kansas St. 62, Texas Tech 51

Iowa St. 79, Texas 70

Kansas 85, West Virginia 59

TCU 59, Oklahoma 58, OT

Oklahoma St. 61, Baylor 54

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Kansas St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Villanova51.833124.750
Providence41.800142.875
Xavier32.600133.813
Marquette43.571126.667
UConn22.500114.733
Creighton22.500105.667
Butler22.50096.600
Seton Hall24.333115.688
St. John's12.33395.643
DePaul15.167106.625
Georgetown02.00067.462

Saturday's Games

Marquette 73, Seton Hall 72

Xavier 80, Creighton 73

UConn at Providence, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Butler at Villanova, Noon

Georgetown at St. John's, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Butler at UConn, 7 p.m.

Providence at Seton Hall, ppd.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.41.800115.688
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
Portland St.22.50048.333
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Sacramento St.14.20057.417
Idaho St.14.200311.214
Idaho05.000312.200

Saturday's Games

Portland St. 67, Sacramento St. 62

S. Utah at Montana St., ppd.

Idaho St. 81, Idaho 74

Monday's Games

Idaho at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Portland St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop301.000106.625
Longwood201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb31.75098.529
NC A&T31.750810.444
SC-Upstate31.750610.375
Campbell22.50096.600
UNC-Asheville22.500107.588
High Point11.50079.438
Radford13.250511.313
Presbyterian03.000810.444
Hampton02.00049.308
Charleston Southern04.000313.188

Saturday's Games

Campbell 70, Radford 58

SC-Upstate 76, UNC-Asheville 73

Longwood 66, Gardner-Webb 60

Winthrop 70, Charleston Southern 65

Presbyterian at Hampton, ppd.

High Point 78, NC A&T 71

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois601.000133.813
Wisconsin51.833142.875
Michigan St.51.833143.824
Ohio St.42.667104.714
Rutgers42.667106.625
Purdue32.600142.875
Indiana33.500124.750
Penn St.33.50086.571
Iowa23.400124.750
Northwestern24.33396.600
Michigan13.25077.500
Minnesota14.200104.714
Maryland15.16798.529
Nebraska07.000612.333

Saturday's Games

Northwestern 64, Michigan St. 62

Rutgers 70, Maryland 59

Sunday's Games

Penn St. at Ohio St., Noon

Iowa at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Purdue at Illinois, Noon

Indiana at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Maryland at Michigan, 7 p.m.

IUPUI at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Wisconsin at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton301.00095.643
Hawaii201.00065.545
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.21.66769.400
UC San Diego22.50087.533
UC Irvine11.50065.545
CS Northridge13.250510.333
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500
CS Bakersfield02.00056.455
Cal Poly02.000310.231

Saturday's Games

UC Riverside 65, CS Bakersfield 64

Long Beach St. 71, CS Northridge 55

Cal St.-Fullerton 79, UC Santa Barbara 73

UC Davis at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cal Poly at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

