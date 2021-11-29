All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Colorado 80, Stanford 76
California 65, Fresno St. 57
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60
Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT
Duquesne 88, American U. 79
Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70
St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68
Monday's Games
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Siena at Army, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Sunday's Games
Florida 84, Troy 45
South Carolina 65, Rider 58
Arkansas 76, Penn 60
Wofford 68, Georgia 65
Alabama 96, Miami 64
Monday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
Sunday's Games
The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT
Wofford 68, Georgia 65
Tuesday's Games
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.
Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT
Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68
Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68
Monday's Games
Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Sunday's Games
Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70
Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57
Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80
North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55
Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42
Monday's Games
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Sunday's Games
Florida 84, Troy 45
SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce at South Alabama, 7 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.
Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.
UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68
CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52
Monday's Games
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57
Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68
Monday's Games
Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.
Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.
McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.