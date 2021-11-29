All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado101.00061.857
Arizona00.000601.000
Southern Cal00.000601.000
UCLA00.00061.857
Utah00.00051.833
Washington St.00.00051.833
Stanford01.00043.571
Washington00.00044.500
Oregon00.00033.500
California00.00034.429
Arizona St.00.00025.286
Oregon St.00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Colorado 80, Stanford 76

California 65, Fresno St. 57

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 7:30 p.m.

Colorado at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Utah at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00052.714
Army00.00042.667
Boston U.00.00053.625
Colgate00.00033.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
American U.00.00025.286
Bucknell00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00025.286
Lafayette00.00014.200
Lehigh00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Boston U. 61, Merrimack 60

Bucknell 65, Siena 56, OT

Duquesne 88, American U. 79

Loyola (Md.) 75, Fairfield 70

St. Francis (Pa.) 79, Lehigh 68

Monday's Games

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Siena at Army, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Holy Cross at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Navy, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Yale, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000701.000
Arkansas00.000601.000
Florida00.000601.000
Alabama00.00061.857
Texas A&M00.00061.857
Auburn00.00051.833
Kentucky00.00051.833
Mississippi St.00.00051.833
South Carolina00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00041.800
Vanderbilt00.00041.800
Mississippi00.00042.667
Missouri00.00033.500
Georgia00.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

South Carolina 65, Rider 58

Arkansas 76, Penn 60

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Alabama 96, Miami 64

Monday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Paul Quinn College at Missouri, 8 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Rider at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Ohio at LSU, 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00051.833
Samford00.00051.833
UNC-Greensboro00.00062.750
ETSU00.00052.714
Wofford00.00052.714
Furman00.00042.667
The Citadel00.00042.667
Mercer00.00034.429
VMI00.00034.429
W. Carolina00.00034.429

Sunday's Games

The Citadel 91, SC State 79, OT

Wofford 68, Georgia 65

Tuesday's Games

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Elon at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Clarks Summit at VMI, 7 p.m.

Mississippi College at Samford, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Warren Wilson at W. Carolina, 5 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ETSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00051.833
Nicholls00.00053.625
McNeese St.00.00034.429
New Orleans00.00034.429
SE Louisiana00.00035.375
Houston Baptist00.00014.200
Northwestern St.00.00016.143
Incarnate Word00.00007.000

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan 81, SE Louisiana 77, OT

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday's Games

Southwestern Adventist at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00034.429
Alabama St.00.00026.250
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Grambling St.00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00015.167
Jackson St.00.00015.167
Bethune-Cookman00.00016.143
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00007.000
MVSU00.00003.000
Prairie View00.00007.000
Texas Southern00.00006.000

Sunday's Games

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

Alcorn St. 61, Milwaukee 57

Southern U. 82, Tennessee St. 80

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Norfolk St. vs. Grambling St. at Phoenix, A.Z., 6 p.m.

MVSU at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Arkansas Baptist at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00062.750
W. Illinois00.00052.714
N. Dakota St.00.00042.667
South Dakota00.00042.667
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
UMKC00.00034.429
Denver00.00035.375
North Dakota00.00025.286
Nebraska-Omaha00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42

Monday's Games

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SIU-Edwardsville at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.

Presentation College at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

South Dakota at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00052.714
Arkansas St.00.00042.667
Georgia Southern00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Texas State00.00042.667
Troy00.00043.571
UALR00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00033.500
Coastal Carolina00.00022.500
Appalachian St.00.00034.429
Louisiana-Monroe00.00024.333
Texas-Arlington00.00015.167

Sunday's Games

Florida 84, Troy 45

SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Arkansas St. 66, UMKC 55

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce at South Alabama, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas State at Rice, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Boyce at Appalachian St., 7:30 p.m.

Centenary College of Louisiana at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Georgia St., 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Rust College at Troy, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000801.000
BYU00.000601.000
Gonzaga00.00061.857
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00061.857
Portland00.00072.778
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Loyola Marymount00.00042.667
Pacific00.00043.571
San Diego00.00044.500
Pepperdine00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Portland 77, Incarnate Word 68

CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

Monday's Games

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00061.857
Seattle00.00061.857
Utah Valley00.00061.857
Grand Canyon00.00051.833
New Mexico St.00.00051.833
Stephen F. Austin00.00052.714
Rio Grande00.00043.571
Abilene Christian00.00022.500
Chicago St.00.00024.333
Sam Houston St.00.00024.333
Dixie St.00.00015.167
Tarleton St.00.00015.167
Lamar00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Bowling Green 75, Chicago St. 57

Stephen F. Austin 72, Northwestern St. 68

Monday's Games

Schreiner at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Lincoln (CA) at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Rio Grande, 8 p.m.

Bethesda at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

BYU at Utah Valley, 9 p.m.

McNeese St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you