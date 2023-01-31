All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston91.900212.913
Towson82.800167.696
Hofstra82.800158.652
UNC-Wilmington73.700176.739
Drexel64.6001210.545
NC A&T65.5451113.458
Stony Brook45.444814.364
Delaware46.4001211.522
William & Mary46.400914.391
Northeastern46.400813.381
Hampton28.200517.227
Elon18.111319.136
Monmouth (NJ)18.111220.091

Thursday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Drexel, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Towson at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Elon at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU1101.000211.955
North Texas93.750185.783
Rice64.600156.714
UAB65.545157.682
Middle Tennessee65.545139.591
Louisiana Tech56.4551210.545
FIU56.4551111.500
Charlotte46.400138.619
UTEP46.4001110.524
W. Kentucky38.2731111.500
UTSA111.083716.304

Thursday's Games

FIU at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at UAB, 7 p.m.

UTSA at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.93.750176.739
Milwaukee93.750157.682
Cleveland St.93.750149.609
N. Kentucky93.750149.609
Oakland75.583914.391
Fort Wayne66.500149.609
Wright St.66.5001310.565
Robert Morris66.5001112.478
Detroit48.333815.348
Green Bay111.083221.087
IUPUI012.000320.130

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at IUPUI, 11 a.m.

Cleveland St. at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Oakland, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000717.292
Hartford00.000517.227

Monday's Games

Chicago St. 76, The Citadel 75

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell52.714155.750
Princeton52.714146.700
Yale43.571146.700
Dartmouth43.571813.381
Harvard34.429129.571
Penn34.4291111.500
Brown34.4291010.500
Columbia16.143616.273

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena92.818157.682
Rider83.727119.550
Iona73.700147.667
Quinnipiac64.600156.714
Niagara65.545119.550
Fairfield65.5451011.476
Manhattan56.455713.350
St. Peter's48.333912.429
Marist38.273713.350
Mount St. Mary's38.273715.318
Canisius38.273515.250

Tuesday's Games

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.71.875174.810
Akron71.875156.714
Toledo62.750156.714
Ball St.53.625147.667
Bowling Green44.5001011.476
Buffalo44.5001011.476
N. Illinois44.500813.381
Ohio35.3751110.524
Cent. Michigan35.375813.381
W. Michigan26.250615.286
E. Michigan26.250516.238
Miami (Ohio)17.125714.333

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Akron at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ohio at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Toledo at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore61.857138.619
Howard61.8571410.583
Norfolk St.52.714157.682
Morgan St.43.5711111.500
NC Central34.4291011.476
Delaware St.34.429416.200
Coppin St.16.143618.250
SC State07.000320.130

Monday's Games

Norfolk St. 77, NC Central 71

Delaware St. 71, Coppin St. 66

Howard 100, SC State 74

Md.-Eastern Shore 72, Morgan St. 58

Thursday's Games

Regent at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois93.750176.739
Belmont93.750167.696
Drake84.667176.739
Bradley84.667158.652
N. Iowa84.6671210.545
Indiana St.75.583149.609
Murray St.75.5831210.545
Missouri St.75.5831111.500
Valparaiso48.3331013.435
Illinois St.48.333914.391
Ill.-Chicago111.083914.391
Evansville012.000419.174

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Belmont at Murray St., 8 p.m.

N. Iowa at Drake, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.81.889174.810
Boise St.72.778175.773
New Mexico63.667193.864
Utah St.63.667175.773
Nevada63.667166.727
San Jose St.45.444139.591
UNLV36.333147.667
Air Force36.3331210.545
Fresno St.36.333713.350
Colorado St.27.2221012.455
Wyoming17.125614.300

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson72.7781410.583
Stonehill63.6671014.417
St. Francis (Pa.)53.625813.381
Merrimack54.556716.304
Wagner44.500118.579
St. Francis (NY)45.4441111.500
Sacred Heart45.4441113.458
CCSU45.444617.261
LIU19.100319.136

Thursday's Games

CCSU at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

LIU at Merrimack, 5 p.m.

Wagner at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

