PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|17
|2
|.895
|27
|3
|.900
|Southern Cal
|14
|5
|.737
|25
|5
|.833
|UCLA
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Colorado
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|10
|.655
|Oregon
|11
|8
|.579
|18
|12
|.600
|Washington St.
|10
|9
|.526
|17
|13
|.567
|Washington
|10
|9
|.526
|15
|14
|.517
|Arizona St.
|10
|10
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Stanford
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|15
|.500
|California
|5
|14
|.263
|12
|18
|.400
|Utah
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|18
|.379
|Oregon St.
|1
|18
|.053
|3
|26
|.103
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. 65, Stanford 56
Oregon at Washington St., 4 p.m.
Oregon St. at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Colorado at Utah, 9:30 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|21
|11
|.656
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|11
|.656
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|13
|18
|.419
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|22
|.290
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|22
|.313
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|23
|.281
Sunday's Games
Lehigh at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Navy, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|15
|3
|.833
|27
|4
|.871
|Kentucky
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Tennessee
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|7
|.767
|Arkansas
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|LSU
|9
|9
|.500
|21
|10
|.677
|Alabama
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|South Carolina
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Texas A&M
|8
|9
|.471
|19
|11
|.633
|Mississippi St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|Vanderbilt
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|15
|.483
|Missouri
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Mississippi
|4
|13
|.235
|13
|17
|.433
|Georgia
|1
|17
|.056
|6
|25
|.194
Saturday's Games
LSU 80, Alabama 77, OT
Tennessee 78, Arkansas 74
Auburn 82, South Carolina 71
Kentucky 71, Florida 63
Missouri 79, Georgia 69
Vanderbilt at Mississippi, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|7
|.781
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|9
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|16
|.500
|ETSU
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|17
|.469
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
Friday's Games
The Citadel 84, ETSU 76, OT
Mercer 81, W. Carolina 53
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 71, The Citadel 66
Wofford 68, VMI 66
Mercer vs. Furman at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro vs. Samford at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wofford vs. Chattanooga at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|10
|.667
|New Orleans
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|11
|.607
|SE Louisiana
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|7
|.462
|19
|11
|.633
|Houston Baptist
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|17
|.346
|Northwestern St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
SE Louisiana at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
New Orleans at Nicholls, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
McNeese St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|13
|4
|.765
|14
|15
|.483
|Texas Southern
|12
|5
|.706
|14
|12
|.538
|Southern U.
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Prairie View
|8
|7
|.533
|8
|17
|.320
|Grambling St.
|8
|8
|.500
|11
|18
|.379
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|12
|.294
|7
|23
|.233
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|12
|16
|.429
|Alabama A&M
|10
|7
|.588
|11
|16
|.407
|Jackson St.
|8
|9
|.471
|10
|18
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|20
|.310
|Alabama St.
|7
|10
|.412
|8
|21
|.276
|MVSU
|2
|15
|.118
|2
|25
|.074
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Southern U. at Alabama A&M, delayed
Grambling St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alcorn St., 6 p.m.
MVSU at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|24
|.172
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
Saturday's Games
Omaha vs. S. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
Denver vs. N. Dakota St. at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
South Dakota vs. UMKC at Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m.
W. Illinois vs. Oral Roberts at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|10
|.667
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|11
|.633
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|10
|.643
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|13
|.552
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|14
|.517
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|18
|.379
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|18
|.419
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|19
|.321
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette 79, Texas St. 72
Troy 69, UALR 62
Arkansas St. vs. Georgia St. at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian St. at Pensacola, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Troy at Pensacola, Fla., 6 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|8
|.742
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|16
|.484
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|22
|.267
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|11
|18
|.379
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|25
|.219
Friday's Games
BYU 85, Loyola Marymount 60
Portland 73, San Diego 55
Saturday's Games
BYU vs. San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Portland vs. Santa Clara at Las Vegas, 12:30 a.m.
Monday's Games
TBD vs. Gonzaga at Las Vegas, 9 p.m.
TBD vs. Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Las Vegas, 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|13
|4
|.765
|21
|8
|.724
|New Mexico St.
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Sam Houston St.
|13
|5
|.722
|18
|13
|.581
|Grand Canyon
|11
|5
|.688
|21
|7
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|10
|.655
|Tarleton St.
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|Cal Baptist
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Dixie St.
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|3
|14
|.176
|8
|21
|.276
|Chicago St.
|3
|14
|.176
|7
|23
|.233
|Lamar
|0
|16
|.000
|2
|27
|.069
Saturday's Games
Cal Baptist 78, Lamar 66
Chicago St. at Seattle, 4 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Dixie St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.