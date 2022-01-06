All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA101.00081.889
California21.66795.643
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
Washington St.11.50085.615
Oregon12.33386.571
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah13.25086.571
Washington01.00056.455

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. at UCLA, 7:30 p.m.

Washington St. at Colorado, 9 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, ppd.

Washington at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Southern Cal at California, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at Arizona St., ppd.

Washington St. at Utah, 6 p.m.

UCLA at California, 8 p.m.

Southern Cal at Stanford, ppd.

Oregon at Oregon St., ppd.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy201.00094.692
Army201.00086.571
Lehigh201.000410.286
Boston U.11.500105.667
Loyola (Md.)11.50076.538
American01.00049.308
Colgate01.000410.286
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell02.000311.214
Holy Cross02.000212.143

Friday's Games

Lehigh at Army, 5 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., 5 p.m.

American at Colgate, 5 p.m.

Lafayette at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn201.000131.929
Alabama201.000113.786
Texas A&M101.000122.857
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
Vanderbilt101.00094.692
LSU11.500131.929
Kentucky11.500113.786
Tennessee11.500103.769
Arkansas02.000104.714
Florida01.00094.692
South Carolina01.00094.692
Mississippi01.00085.615
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia01.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

Alabama 83, Florida 70

Tennessee 66, Mississippi 60, OT

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, Noon

Arkansas at Texas A&M, 1 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, 6 p.m.

Florida at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga201.000123.800
Mercer101.00086.571
W. Carolina101.00077.500
Furman21.667106.625
VMI21.66796.600
ETSU11.50096.600
Samford02.000104.714
UNC-Greensboro01.00085.615
Wofford02.00086.571
The Citadel01.00066.500

Wednesday's Games

ETSU 80, VMI 79

Mercer 83, Samford 80

Furman 58, UNC-Greensboro 54

W. Carolina 94, The Citadel 90, OT

Chattanooga 75, Wofford 67

Saturday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 1 p.m.

W. Carolina at Samford, 3 p.m.

The Citadel at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Wofford at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Furman, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000113.786
Nicholls00.00086.571
Houston Baptist00.00046.400
New Orleans00.00047.364
McNeese St.00.00049.308
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000311.214
Northwestern St.00.000311.214

Thursday's Games

SE Louisiana vs. Houston Baptist at Katy, Texas, Noon

New Orleans vs. McNeese St. at Katy, Texas, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. vs. Texas A&M-CC at Katy, Texas, 6 p.m.

Nicholls vs. Incarnate Word at Katy, Texas, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M201.00039.250
Southern U.101.00077.500
Bethune-Cookman101.000310.231
Alcorn St.101.000211.154
Texas Southern11.50038.273
Grambling St.11.500411.267
Ark.-Pine Bluff11.500312.200
Alabama St.11.500212.143
Florida A&M01.000210.167
Jackson St.01.000210.167
MVSU02.000012.000
Prairie View01.000011.000

Wednesday's Games

FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Ark.-Pine Bluff 70, Alabama St. 68

Texas Southern 67, Grambling St. 61

Alcorn St. 65, Jackson St. 50

Alabama A&M 72, MVSU 67

Saturday's Games

Grambling St. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Southern U. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 5 p.m.

Jackson St. at Alabama St., 5:30 p.m.

MVSU at Prairie View, 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts31.75096.600
St. Thomas (MN)21.66787.533
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
UMKC11.50066.500
W. Illinois12.333105.667
Denver12.333511.313
Omaha12.333212.143
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Thursday's Games

Lincoln Christian at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. at Omaha, 1 p.m.

Oral Roberts at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

North Dakota at Denver, 4 p.m.

South Dakota at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette201.00075.583
Texas-Arlington201.00067.462
Arkansas St.101.000103.769
UALR101.00067.462
Troy11.500105.667
Coastal Carolina11.50095.643
Appalachian St.11.50078.467
South Alabama01.000104.714
Texas St.01.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe02.00086.571
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Georgia Southern02.00076.538

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at South Alabama, 4 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

UALR at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Thursday's Games

San Francisco vs. Loyola Chicago at Taylorsville, Utah, 2 p.m.

Pacific at BYU, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga, ppd.

San Diego at Pepperdine, ppd.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Pacific, 5 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 7 p.m.

Santa Clara at Portland, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at BYU, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.201.000132.867
Abilene Christian201.000112.846
Sam Houston St.201.00078.467
Grand Canyon101.000112.846
Utah Valley St.11.500104.714
Tarleton St.11.50069.400
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.02.00078.467
Texas Rio Grande Valley01.00058.385
Chicago St.02.000411.267
Lamar02.000213.133

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. 2, Lamar 0

Sam Houston St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cal Baptist at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Lamar, 4 p.m.

Dixie St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

