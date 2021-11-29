All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook 85, Yale 81
Binghamton 110, Hartwick 41
Monday's Games
Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Sunday's Games
SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT
Duquesne 88, American U. 79
Dayton 63, Belmont 61
Villanova 72, La Salle 46
Tuesday's Games
Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Sunday's Games
Alabama 96, Miami 64
Monday's Games
South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Sunday's Games
FIU 84, North Florida 69
Bellarmine 75, Franklin 37
Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52
North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69
Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75
Lipscomb 86, Kentucky Christian 67
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Sunday's Games
Kansas 96, Iona 83
Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42
Monday's Games
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Sunday's Games
Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70
DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63
Villanova 72, La Salle 46
Tuesday's Games
Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Sunday's Games
Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68
Monday's Games
Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Sunday's Games
Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52
Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75
UNC-Asheville 106, St. Andrews 36
Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61
Monday's Games
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Monday's Games
Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.
Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.
Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Sunday's Games
Academy of Art 79, UC Davis 60
CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52
Monday's Games
Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.