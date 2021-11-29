All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00052.714
UMBC00.00042.667
Vermont00.00053.625
New Hampshire00.00032.600
Binghamton00.00023.400
NJIT00.00023.400
Stony Brook00.00023.400
Maine00.00024.333
Albany (NY)00.00015.167
Hartford00.00005.000

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook 85, Yale 81

Binghamton 110, Hartwick 41

Monday's Games

Hartford at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

American U. at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00051.833
Memphis00.00051.833
Wichita St.00.00051.833
UCF00.00041.800
Cincinnati00.00052.714
East Carolina00.00052.714
Tulsa00.00042.667
SMU00.00053.625
South Florida00.00032.600
Temple00.00033.500
Tulane00.00024.333

Sunday's Games

SMU 74, Louisiana-Monroe 67

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Coll. of Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.

UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Louis00.00061.857
St. Bonaventure00.00051.833
Rhode Island00.00052.714
Davidson00.00042.667
Fordham00.00053.625
UMass00.00053.625
Dayton00.00043.571
George Mason00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
Duquesne00.00034.429
Richmond00.00034.429
VCU00.00034.429
La Salle00.00023.400
George Washington00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Fordham 89, CCSU 83, 2OT

Duquesne 88, American U. 79

Dayton 63, Belmont 61

Villanova 72, La Salle 46

Tuesday's Games

Davidson at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000701.000
Wake Forest00.00061.857
Florida St.00.00051.833
Georgia Tech00.00051.833
Louisville00.00051.833
NC State00.00051.833
Clemson00.00052.714
Virginia00.00052.714
Virginia Tech00.00052.714
North Carolina00.00042.667
Notre Dame00.00032.600
Boston College00.00043.571
Miami00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00033.500
Pittsburgh00.00024.333

Sunday's Games

Alabama 96, Miami 64

Monday's Games

South Florida at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00062.750
Lipscomb00.00052.714
E. Kentucky00.00053.625
Jacksonville00.00032.600
Jacksonville St.00.00033.500
Liberty00.00033.500
North Alabama00.00033.500
Kennesaw St.00.00034.429
Stetson00.00023.400
Bellarmine00.00025.286
Cent. Arkansas00.00016.143
North Florida00.00017.125

Sunday's Games

FIU 84, North Florida 69

Bellarmine 75, Franklin 37

Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52

North Alabama 81, Alabama St. 69

Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75

Lipscomb 86, Kentucky Christian 67

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Fort Wayne 78

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000701.000
Iowa St.00.000601.000
Texas Tech00.000601.000
Oklahoma00.00061.857
Oklahoma St.00.00061.857
Kansas00.00051.833
West Virginia00.00051.833
TCU00.00041.800
Texas00.00041.800
Kansas St.00.00032.600

Sunday's Games

Kansas 96, Iona 83

Kansas St. 84, North Dakota 42

Monday's Games

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
DePaul00.000601.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00061.857
Providence00.00061.857
UConn00.00061.857
Seton Hall00.00051.833
St. John's00.00051.833
Xavier00.00051.833
Villanova00.00042.667
Butler00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00023.400

Sunday's Games

Seton Hall 84, Bethune-Cookman 70

DePaul 101, E. Michigan 63

Villanova 72, La Salle 46

Tuesday's Games

Saginaw Valley State at Butler, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at UConn, 7 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Marquette, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000601.000
Montana00.00042.667
Montana St.00.00043.571
E. Washington00.00033.500
S. Utah00.00033.500
Sacramento St.00.00033.500
N. Arizona00.00034.429
Portland St.00.00023.400
N. Colorado00.00035.375
Idaho St.00.00015.167
Idaho00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 75, SE Missouri 68

Monday's Games

Montana at Oregon, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00051.833
Presbyterian00.00052.714
Longwood00.00043.571
Gardner-Webb00.00033.500
High Point00.00033.500
UNC-Asheville00.00033.500
Winthrop00.00033.500
Radford00.00034.429
SC-Upstate00.00024.333
Charleston Southern00.00025.286
Hampton00.00025.286
NC A&T00.00026.250

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. 89, Charleston Southern 52

Radford 88, E. Kentucky 75

UNC-Asheville 106, St. Andrews 36

Norfolk St. 70, Hampton 61

Monday's Games

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Morgan St. vs. Hampton at Phoenix, A.Z., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Longwood at Georgetown, 7 p.m.

Furman at High Point, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000601.000
Iowa00.000601.000
Purdue00.000601.000
Minnesota00.000501.000
Northwestern00.00051.833
Wisconsin00.00051.833
Maryland00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00052.714
Nebraska00.00052.714
Illinois00.00042.667
Michigan00.00042.667
Ohio St.00.00042.667
Penn St.00.00042.667
Rutgers00.00033.500

Monday's Games

Iowa at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Rutgers, 9 p.m.

Northwestern at Wake Forest, 9 p.m.

Duke at Ohio St., 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.

Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.

Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.

Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.

Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00041.800
UC Santa Barbara00.00031.750
UC Riverside00.00052.714
UC San Diego00.00042.667
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
Hawaii00.00032.600
CS Northridge00.00033.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00033.500
UC Davis00.00023.400
Cal Poly00.00024.333
Long Beach St.00.00024.333

Sunday's Games

Academy of Art 79, UC Davis 60

CS Northridge 56, San Diego 52

Monday's Games

Texas-Arlington at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

UC Riverside at Saint Mary's (Cal), 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Hawaii at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Long Beach St. at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you