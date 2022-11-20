All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00031.750
Tennessee St.00.00031.750
SIU-Edwardsville00.00032.600
S. Indiana00.00022.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00023.400
Morehead St.00.00023.400
UT Martin00.00023.400
Tennessee Tech00.00013.250
UALR00.00013.250
E. Illinois00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60

Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60

SIU-Edwardsville 93, VMI 67

Sunday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon

SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.

Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.

CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000301.000
Oregon St.00.000301.000
Arizona St.00.00041.800
Southern Cal00.00031.750
UCLA00.00031.750
Utah00.00031.750
Washington00.00031.750
Oregon00.00021.667
Colorado00.00032.600
Stanford00.00022.500
Washington St.00.00012.333
California00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00031.750
Navy00.00031.750
Colgate00.00032.600
American00.00022.500
Army00.00022.500
Bucknell00.00022.500
Lehigh00.00022.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00022.500
Holy Cross00.00013.250
Lafayette00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Lafayette 55, CCSU 50

American 58, NJIT 53

William & Mary 76, Army 67

Stonehill 81, Holy Cross 79

Sunday's Games

Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.

Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama00.000401.000
Auburn00.000401.000
Mississippi00.000401.000
Mississippi St.00.000401.000
Missouri00.000401.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
LSU00.000301.000
Florida00.00031.750
Georgia00.00031.750
Kentucky00.00031.750
Tennessee00.00021.667
South Carolina00.00022.500
Texas A&M00.00022.500
Vanderbilt00.00022.500

Sunday's Games

Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.

Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000401.000
ETSU00.00031.750
W. Carolina00.00032.600
Chattanooga00.00022.500
Furman00.00022.500
Mercer00.00022.500
The Citadel00.00022.500
Wofford00.00022.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00012.333
VMI00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

Chattanooga 108, Covenant 55

Mercer 77, Winthrop 68

Butler 89, The Citadel 42

SIU-Edwardsville 93, VMI 67

Sunday's Games

Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.

ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00031.750
Lamar00.00032.600
Northwestern St.00.00032.600
SE Louisiana00.00032.600
New Orleans00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00013.250
McNeese St.00.00013.250
Houston Christian00.00014.200
Texas A&M Commerce00.00014.200
Nicholls00.00003.000

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT

Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60

Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53

SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69

Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77

Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64

BYU 87, Nicholls 73

Sunday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

Lamar at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.

Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000301.000
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Grambling St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00022.500
Southern U.00.00013.250
MVSU00.00014.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00015.167
Texas Southern00.00015.167
Alabama A&M00.00004.000
Alabama St.00.00004.000
Florida A&M00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 89, Alabama A&M 83

Sunday's Games

Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.

Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.

MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00031.750
St. Thomas (MN)00.00042.667
Oral Roberts00.00032.600
North Dakota00.00022.500
South Dakota00.00022.500
W. Illinois00.00022.500
S. Dakota St.00.00023.400
Omaha00.00013.250
UMKC00.00014.200
N. Dakota St.00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 72, Merrimack 61

Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82

Oral Roberts 98, Oklahoma Baptist 86

Sunday's Games

Crown (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000401.000
Southern Miss.00.000401.000
Troy00.00051.833
Marshall00.00031.750
Coastal Carolina00.00021.667
Appalachian St.00.00032.600
Georgia St.00.00032.600
Old Dominion00.00032.600
Arkansas St.00.00022.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00022.500
Texas St.00.00022.500
Georgia Southern00.00023.400
South Alabama00.00013.250

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53

Kennesaw St. 71, Appalachian St. 67

Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67

Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77

Troy 73, Montana 62

Sunday's Games

James Madison at North Carolina, Noon

Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.

Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.

UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.

Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000501.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
Pepperdine00.00041.800
BYU00.00031.750
San Diego00.00031.750
Santa Clara00.00031.750
Portland00.00042.667
Gonzaga00.00021.667
Loyola Marymount00.00032.600
Pacific00.00022.500

Saturday's Games

Pepperdine 64, UC Irvine 55

Seattle 80, Portland 68

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Hofstra 48

BYU 87, Nicholls 73

Sunday's Games

Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.

UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000401.000
Seattle00.000401.000
Cal Baptist00.00031.750
Grand Canyon00.00031.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00031.750
Abilene Christian00.00021.667
Tarleton St.00.00021.667
S. Utah00.00032.600
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00022.500
Texas-Arlington00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00023.400
Utah Valley St.00.00023.400

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82

Seattle 80, Portland 68

Sunday's Games

Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

