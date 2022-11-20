All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60
Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60
SIU-Edwardsville 93, VMI 67
Sunday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon
SIU-Edwardsville at Longwood, 1:30 p.m.
Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Saint Mary of the Woods at E. Illinois, 1 p.m.
CS Northridge vs. Tennessee St. at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Kentucky St. at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
S. Indiana at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Truett at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
William Woods at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baylor vs. UCLA at Paradise, Nev., 5:30 p.m.
Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Houston at Oregon, 9:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Georgia Tech vs. Utah at Fort Myers, Fla., 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. E. Washington at Spokane, Wash., 9 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Arizona at Maui, Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Lafayette 55, CCSU 50
American 58, NJIT 53
William & Mary 76, Army 67
Stonehill 81, Holy Cross 79
Sunday's Games
Boston U. at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.
Radford vs. Army at Williamsburg, Va., 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bucknell vs. Presbyterian at Daytona Beach, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Sunday's Games
Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Texas A&M vs. Loyola Chicago at Conway, S.C., 4:30 p.m.
MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
Louisville vs. Arkansas at Maui, Hawaii, 5 p.m.
Georgia vs. Saint Joseph's at Daytona Beach, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Marquette at Fort Myers, Fla., 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT
Chattanooga 108, Covenant 55
Mercer 77, Winthrop 68
Butler 89, The Citadel 42
SIU-Edwardsville 93, VMI 67
Sunday's Games
Furman vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) vs. W. Carolina at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.
ETSU at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.
NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Mercer at Florida St., 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UMBC at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina 98, Lamar 91, OT
Lindenwood (Mo.) 78, McNeese St. 60
Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53
SE Louisiana 70, Campbell 69
Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77
Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64
BYU 87, Nicholls 73
Sunday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce vs. E. Kentucky at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
Lamar at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield vs. Texas A&M-CC at El Paso, Texas, 6 p.m.
Our Lady of the Lake at Incarnate Word, 7:30 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 89, Alabama A&M 83
Sunday's Games
Alabama St. at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Texas Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
Prairie View at UT Martin, 3 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
MVSU at Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Albany St. (Ga.) at Florida A&M, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Crowley's Ridge at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) 72, Merrimack 61
Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82
Oral Roberts 98, Oklahoma Baptist 86
Sunday's Games
Crown (Minn.) at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
Montana St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Wis.-Stout at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Saturday's Games
Georgia St. 57, Texas A&M Commerce 53
Kennesaw St. 71, Appalachian St. 67
Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67
Georgia Southern 84, Houston Christian 77
Troy 73, Montana 62
Sunday's Games
James Madison at North Carolina, Noon
Old Dominion vs. Davidson at Charleston, S.C., 1 p.m.
Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Appalachian St., 2:30 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Georgia St., 3:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at California, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Southern Miss. vs. Winthrop at Cancun, Mexico, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Arkansas St., 6 p.m.
Southern (NO) at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at SMU, 8:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Saturday's Games
Pepperdine 64, UC Irvine 55
Seattle 80, Portland 68
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Hofstra 48
BYU 87, Nicholls 73
Sunday's Games
Wake Forest vs. Loyola Marymount at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 2:30 p.m.
UCF vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 7 p.m.
Kentucky vs. Gonzaga at Spokane, Wash., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
San Diego Christian at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech 81, Idaho 71
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Stephen F. Austin 93, S. Dakota St. 82
Seattle 80, Portland 68
Sunday's Games
Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.
Tarleton St. vs. Boston College at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grand Canyon vs. Wichita St. at Kansas City, Mo., 3 p.m.
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
W. Illinois at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 6 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist vs. Minnesota at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Abilene Christian vs. Weber St. at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
N. Arizona at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
