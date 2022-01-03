All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona101.000111.917
UCLA101.00081.889
California21.66795.643
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
Washington St.11.50085.615
Oregon12.33386.571
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.12.333310.231
Utah13.25086.571
Washington00.00055.500

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, ppd.

California 74, Arizona St. 50

California at Stanford, ppd.

Monday's Games

Washington at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.101.000104.714
Navy101.00084.667
Army101.00076.538
Lehigh101.000310.231
Loyola (Md.)01.00066.500
American01.00049.308
Colgate00.00049.308
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell01.000310.231
Holy Cross01.000211.154

Tuesday's Games

Lafayette at American, 7 p.m.

Army at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn101.000121.923
Kentucky101.000112.846
Alabama101.000103.769
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
LSU01.000121.923
Texas A&M00.000112.846
Arkansas01.000103.769
Florida00.00093.750
South Carolina00.00093.750
Tennessee01.00093.750
Mississippi00.00084.667
Vanderbilt00.00084.667
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia00.00058.385

Tuesday's Games

Auburn at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at LSU, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama at Florida, 7 p.m.

Mississippi at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Missouri, ppd.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VMI201.00095.643
Chattanooga101.000113.786
Furman11.50096.600
Samford01.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford01.00085.615
ETSU01.00086.571
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

VMI at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Samford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Furman at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000113.786
Nicholls00.00086.571
New Orleans00.00047.364
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
McNeese St.00.00049.308
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000311.214
Northwestern St.00.000311.214

Sunday's Games

Incarnate Word 90, Dallas Christian 45

Monday's Games

Ecclesia at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.101.000410.286
Southern U.00.00067.462
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00019.100
Alabama St.00.000111.083
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000010.000
Prairie View01.000011.000

Monday's Games

Alabama St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.

Florida A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. 2, Prairie View 0

Texas Southern at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, 1 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Jackson St., 7:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Alabama A&M at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Southern U., 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.301.000124.750
Oral Roberts31.75096.600
St. Thomas (MN)21.66787.533
N. Dakota St.11.50095.643
UMKC11.50066.500
W. Illinois12.333105.667
Denver12.333511.313
Omaha12.333212.143
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette201.00075.583
Texas-Arlington201.00067.462
Arkansas St.101.000103.769
UALR101.00067.462
Troy11.500105.667
Coastal Carolina11.50095.643
Appalachian St.11.50078.467
South Alabama01.000104.714
Texas St.01.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe02.00086.571
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Georgia Southern02.00076.538

Sunday's Games

Coastal Carolina 76, Emory & Henry 62

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Abilene Christian201.000112.846
New Mexico St.101.000122.857
Grand Canyon101.000112.846
Sam Houston St.101.00068.429
Utah Valley St.11.500104.714
Tarleton St.11.50069.400
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.02.00078.467
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.02.000411.267
Lamar01.000212.143

Monday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

