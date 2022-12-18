All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Liberty 82, Bryant 62
Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58
Sunday's Games
William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Missouri 68, UCF 66
Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60
East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56
Houston 69, Virginia 61
George Mason 62, Tulane 56
Mississippi 63, Temple 55
Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79
Oklahoma St. 59, Wichita St. 49
Monday's Games
Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60
Duquesne 92, Indiana St. 86
North Texas 62, UMass 44
George Mason 62, Tulane 56
Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64
VCU 90, N. Illinois 63
Purdue 69, Davidson 61
Clemson 85, Richmond 57
Dayton 66, Wyoming 49
Saint Louis 83, Drake 75
Sunday's Games
Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|10
|.231
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76
Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60
Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55
Houston 69, Virginia 61
St. John's 93, Florida St. 79
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT
Syracuse 78, Cornell 63
Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48
Clemson 85, Richmond 57
NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66
Sunday's Games
Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Liberty 82, Bryant 62
Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56
E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65
Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62
Kennesaw St. 79, Georgia College 55
Ohio 85, Stetson 66
Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66
Miami (Ohio) 71, Bellarmine 67
Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63
Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.
North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.
Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Saturday's Games
Kansas 84, Indiana 62
Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66
Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52
Kansas St. 71, Nebraska 56
Oklahoma St. 59, Wichita St. 49
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.
MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.
Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UConn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Marquette
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Providence
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Xavier
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Creighton
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Saturday's Games
Providence 71, Seton Hall 67
Northwestern 83, DePaul 45
St. John's 93, Florida St. 79
Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64
UConn 68, Butler 46
Tuesday's Games
Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
Montana 81, Prairie View 76
S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT
E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68
Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59
Sacramento St. 59, Fresno St. 53
UC Santa Barbara 85, Portland St. 73
Washington 90, Idaho St. 55
Sunday's Games
N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.
Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
Longwood 75, The Citadel 70
E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65
Gardner-Webb 72, NC Central 70
Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53
UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73
Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63
LSU 89, Winthrop 81
Sunday's Games
High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.
Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|3
|.727
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Saturday's Games
Kansas 84, Indiana 62
Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57
Northwestern 83, DePaul 45
North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT
Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47
Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75
Purdue 69, Davidson 61
Kansas St. 71, Nebraska 56
Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75
Sunday's Games
Canisius at Penn St., Noon
Tuesday's Games
Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68
UC San Diego 91, Occidental 55
Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59
UC Santa Barbara 85, Portland St. 73
Monday's Games
Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.
