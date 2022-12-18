All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000112.846
Bryant00.00084.667
UMBC00.00084.667
Maine00.00064.600
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00046.400
Binghamton00.00047.364
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
NJIT00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Liberty 82, Bryant 62

Binghamton 86, Oneonta 58

Sunday's Games

William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at N. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Toledo at Vermont, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000111.917
Memphis00.00093.750
UCF00.00083.727
Cincinnati00.00084.667
East Carolina00.00084.667
Tulane00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00065.545
Temple00.00066.500
South Florida00.00056.455
Tulsa00.00046.400
SMU00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Missouri 68, UCF 66

Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60

East Carolina 64, South Carolina 56

Houston 69, Virginia 61

George Mason 62, Tulane 56

Mississippi 63, Temple 55

Memphis 83, Texas A&M 79

Oklahoma St. 59, Wichita St. 49

Monday's Games

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Temple, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
Duquesne00.00093.750
UMass00.00083.727
Saint Louis00.00084.667
VCU00.00084.667
Davidson00.00074.636
George Mason00.00074.636
George Washington00.00064.600
Dayton00.00075.583
St. Bonaventure00.00065.545
Loyola Chicago00.00055.500
La Salle00.00056.455
Richmond00.00056.455
Saint Joseph's00.00046.400
Rhode Island00.00047.364

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati 78, La Salle 60

Duquesne 92, Indiana St. 86

North Texas 62, UMass 44

George Mason 62, Tulane 56

Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64

VCU 90, N. Illinois 63

Purdue 69, Davidson 61

Clemson 85, Richmond 57

Dayton 66, Wyoming 49

Saint Louis 83, Drake 75

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Alcorn St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at UMass, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000111.917
Virginia Tech101.000111.917
Virginia101.00081.889
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00093.750
Pittsburgh101.00084.667
Syracuse101.00084.667
North Carolina11.50084.667
Florida St.11.500310.231
NC State02.000103.769
Notre Dame01.00073.700
Wake Forest01.00084.667
Georgia Tech01.00074.636
Boston College01.00066.500
Louisville02.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Miami 91, St. Francis (Pa.) 76

Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57

Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56

Georgia Tech 96, Alabama St. 60

Louisville 61, Florida A&M 55

Houston 69, Virginia 61

St. John's 93, Florida St. 79

North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT

Syracuse 78, Cornell 63

Virginia Tech 74, Grambling St. 48

Clemson 85, Richmond 57

NC State 70, Vanderbilt 66

Sunday's Games

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 6:30 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00092.818
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Jacksonville00.00063.667
Kennesaw St.00.00074.636
Liberty00.00074.636
Lipscomb00.00075.583
Jacksonville St.00.00065.545
North Alabama00.00065.545
Austin Peay00.00066.500
E. Kentucky00.00066.500
Stetson00.00055.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00056.455
Bellarmine00.00057.417
North Florida00.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Liberty 82, Bryant 62

Pittsburgh 82, North Florida 56

E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65

Jacksonville St. 72, UALR 62

Kennesaw St. 79, Georgia College 55

Ohio 85, Stetson 66

Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66

Miami (Ohio) 71, Bellarmine 67

Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63

Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Louisiana-Monroe, 12:30 p.m.

North Alabama at Mississippi, 3 p.m.

Lipscomb at Louisville, 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000101.909
Kansas St.00.000101.909
TCU00.00081.889
Texas00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00082.800
Texas Tech00.00082.800
West Virginia00.00082.800
Baylor00.00072.778
Oklahoma00.00083.727
Oklahoma St.00.00074.636

Saturday's Games

Kansas 84, Indiana 62

Oklahoma 87, Cent. Arkansas 66

Texas Tech 102, Jackson St. 52

Kansas St. 71, Nebraska 56

Oklahoma St. 59, Wichita St. 49

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. Florida at Charlotte, N.C., 9:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn101.0001201.000
St. John's101.000111.917
Marquette101.00093.750
Providence101.00093.750
Xavier101.00093.750
Butler01.00084.667
Seton Hall01.00075.583
Villanova00.00065.545
Creighton01.00066.500
DePaul01.00066.500
Georgetown01.00057.417

Saturday's Games

Providence 71, Seton Hall 67

Northwestern 83, DePaul 45

St. John's 93, Florida St. 79

Villanova 71, Saint Joseph's 64

UConn 68, Butler 46

Tuesday's Games

Georgetown at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00075.583
Montana00.00065.545
Sacramento St.00.00065.545
N. Colorado00.00055.500
Idaho00.00056.455
E. Washington00.00057.417
Portland St.00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00047.364
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Montana 81, Prairie View 76

S. Utah 106, N. Arizona 101, OT

E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

Montana St. 144, Northwest Indian 59

Sacramento St. 59, Fresno St. 53

UC Santa Barbara 85, Portland St. 73

Washington 90, Idaho St. 55

Sunday's Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwest Indian at E. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Air Force at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana St. at Arizona, 8:30 p.m.

Montana at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00082.800
UNC-Asheville00.00084.667
Longwood00.00075.583
Radford00.00066.500
SC-Upstate00.00055.500
Campbell00.00056.455
Winthrop00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00047.364
Charleston Southern00.00037.300
Presbyterian00.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Longwood 75, The Citadel 70

E. Kentucky 67, Radford 65

Gardner-Webb 72, NC Central 70

Georgia Southern 54, Campbell 53

UNC-Asheville 74, ETSU 73

Jacksonville 72, Charleston Southern 63

LSU 89, Winthrop 81

Sunday's Games

High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.

Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

SC State at Longwood, 2 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001101.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00082.800
Michigan101.00073.700
Ohio St.101.00073.700
Indiana11.50083.727
Maryland11.50083.727
Penn St.11.50073.700
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50074.636
Illinois02.00083.727
Iowa01.00083.727
Nebraska02.00066.500
Minnesota02.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Kansas 84, Indiana 62

Rutgers 81, Wake Forest 57

Northwestern 83, DePaul 45

North Carolina 89, Ohio St. 84, OT

Illinois 68, Alabama A&M 47

Michigan 83, Lipscomb 75

Purdue 69, Davidson 61

Kansas St. 71, Nebraska 56

Iowa 106, SE Missouri 75

Sunday's Games

Canisius at Penn St., Noon

Tuesday's Games

Elon at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Nebraska, 7:30 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00082.800
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Davis00.00074.636
UC Irvine00.00074.636
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Cal Poly00.00055.500
UC San Diego00.00056.455
CS Bakersfield00.00046.400
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
Long Beach St.00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Saturday's Games

E. Washington 79, UC Davis 68

UC San Diego 91, Occidental 55

Abilene Christian 65, CS Bakersfield 59

UC Santa Barbara 85, Portland St. 73

Monday's Games

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Harvard at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

San Diego at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you