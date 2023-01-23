All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville53.625147.667
UT Martin53.625138.619
Morehead St.53.625129.571
S. Indiana53.625129.571
SE Missouri53.6251011.476
Tennessee Tech53.625912.429
Tennessee St.35.3751110.524
E. Illinois35.375714.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)26.250714.333
UALR26.250615.286

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889173.850
Utah73.700147.667
Arizona63.667173.850
Arizona St.63.667155.750
Southern Cal63.667146.700
Oregon54.556119.550
Colorado46.400129.571
Washington46.400129.571
Washington St.46.400912.429
Oregon St.27.222812.400
Stanford27.222712.368
California27.222317.150

Sunday's Games

Oregon St. 68, California 48

Colorado 58, Washington St. 55

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate801.000147.667
Lehigh62.750118.579
Army53.6251110.524
American44.500127.632
Holy Cross44.500714.333
Lafayette44.500615.286
Navy35.3751010.500
Boston U.35.3751011.476
Loyola (Md.)26.250714.333
Bucknell17.125813.381

Monday's Games

Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Army at American, 7 p.m.

Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama701.000172.895
Auburn61.857163.842
Tennessee61.857163.842
Texas A&M51.833136.684
Kentucky43.571136.684
Florida43.571118.579
Georgia33.500136.684
Vanderbilt33.500109.526
Missouri34.429145.737
Arkansas25.286136.684
South Carolina15.167811.421
LSU16.143127.632
Mississippi St.16.143127.632
Mississippi16.143910.474

Tuesday's Games

LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

Texas A&M at Auburn, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford801.000147.667
UNC-Greensboro71.875138.619
Furman62.750156.714
W. Carolina44.5001110.524
ETSU44.500813.381
Chattanooga35.3751110.524
Wofford35.3751110.524
The Citadel35.375812.400
Mercer26.250912.429
VMI08.000516.238

Sunday's Games

Furman 96, Wofford 82

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana52.714119.550
Nicholls52.714109.526
Northwestern St.43.571128.600
Texas A&M-CC43.571119.550
Texas A&M Commerce43.571813.381
Houston Christian43.571713.350
New Orleans34.429612.333
Incarnate Word25.286812.400
Lamar25.286614.300
McNeese St.25.286515.250

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.51.833910.474
Alcorn St.51.833810.444
Ark.-Pine Bluff52.714911.450
Grambling St.42.667117.611
Alabama St.42.667613.316
Jackson St.42.667514.263
Prairie View34.429713.350
Alabama A&M24.333613.316
Bethune-Cookman24.333613.316
Texas Southern25.286614.300
Florida A&M15.167314.176
MVSU16.143219.095

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.

Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.

Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts801.000174.810
S. Dakota St.62.750119.550
N. Dakota St.54.556813.381
W. Illinois44.500118.579
South Dakota44.500911.450
UMKC44.500813.381
St. Thomas (MN)45.444139.591
Denver36.3331210.545
Omaha36.333714.333
North Dakota17.125714.333

Monday's Games

North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall62.750174.810
Southern Miss.62.750174.810
Louisiana-Lafayette62.750164.800
Troy53.625138.619
Georgia Southern53.625129.571
Louisiana-Monroe53.625912.429
James Madison44.500138.619
Coastal Carolina44.500109.526
Appalachian St.44.5001110.524
Old Dominion35.375119.550
Texas St.35.3751011.476
Georgia St.26.250911.450
South Alabama26.250812.400
Arkansas St.17.125912.429

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)701.000184.818
Gonzaga61.857174.810
Santa Clara43.571166.727
Loyola Marymount43.571147.667
BYU44.500149.609
Portland34.4291111.500
Pacific34.4291012.455
San Francisco35.375149.609
San Diego25.286912.429
Pepperdine07.000714.333

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle701.000164.800
Utah Valley St.71.875165.762
S. Utah62.750147.667
Stephen F. Austin52.714137.650
Sam Houston St.53.625155.750
Grand Canyon43.571137.650
Cal Baptist43.571128.600
Tarleton St.34.4291010.500
Abilene Christian25.2861010.500
Utah Tech25.2861010.500
Texas-Arlington26.250714.333
Texas Rio Grande Valley16.1431010.500
New Mexico St.08.000713.350

Wednesday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you