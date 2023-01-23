All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|UT Martin
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Morehead St.
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|S. Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|SE Missouri
|5
|3
|.625
|10
|11
|.476
|Tennessee Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|E. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|UALR
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|17
|3
|.850
|Utah
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Arizona
|6
|3
|.667
|17
|3
|.850
|Arizona St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|5
|.750
|Southern Cal
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Oregon
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|9
|.550
|Colorado
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Washington
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|9
|.571
|Washington St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|12
|.400
|Stanford
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|12
|.368
|California
|2
|7
|.222
|3
|17
|.150
Sunday's Games
Oregon St. 68, California 48
Colorado 58, Washington St. 55
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|Lehigh
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Army
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|10
|.524
|American
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Holy Cross
|4
|4
|.500
|7
|14
|.333
|Lafayette
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|15
|.286
|Navy
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Boston U.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Loyola (Md.)
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Bucknell
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
Monday's Games
Colgate at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Army at American, 7 p.m.
Navy at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Auburn
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|Tennessee
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|Texas A&M
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Kentucky
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Florida
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Georgia
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Vanderbilt
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Missouri
|3
|4
|.429
|14
|5
|.737
|Arkansas
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|6
|.684
|South Carolina
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|LSU
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Mississippi St.
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Mississippi
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|10
|.474
Tuesday's Games
LSU at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Texas A&M at Auburn, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|7
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|8
|.619
|Furman
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|W. Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|ETSU
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Chattanooga
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|Wofford
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|The Citadel
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|Mercer
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|12
|.429
|VMI
|0
|8
|.000
|5
|16
|.238
Sunday's Games
Furman 96, Wofford 82
Wednesday's Games
Wofford at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Samford at Furman, 7 p.m.
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Louisiana
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|9
|.550
|Nicholls
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|9
|.526
|Northwestern St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Texas A&M-CC
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas A&M Commerce
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Christian
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|13
|.350
|New Orleans
|3
|4
|.429
|6
|12
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Lamar
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|McNeese St.
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|5
|1
|.833
|9
|10
|.474
|Alcorn St.
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|11
|.450
|Grambling St.
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|7
|.611
|Alabama St.
|4
|2
|.667
|6
|13
|.316
|Jackson St.
|4
|2
|.667
|5
|14
|.263
|Prairie View
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Alabama A&M
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Texas Southern
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|14
|.300
|Florida A&M
|1
|5
|.167
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|19
|.095
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alcorn St., 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at MVSU, 8:30 p.m.
Prairie View at Alabama A&M, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|S. Dakota St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|9
|.550
|N. Dakota St.
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|13
|.381
|W. Illinois
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|South Dakota
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|UMKC
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|9
|.591
|Denver
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|10
|.545
|Omaha
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|14
|.333
|North Dakota
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Monday's Games
North Dakota at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Southern Miss.
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|4
|.800
|Troy
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Georgia Southern
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|12
|.429
|James Madison
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Appalachian St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Old Dominion
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Texas St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia St.
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|11
|.450
|South Alabama
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|Arkansas St.
|1
|7
|.125
|9
|12
|.429
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|7
|0
|1.000
|18
|4
|.818
|Gonzaga
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|4
|.810
|Santa Clara
|4
|3
|.571
|16
|6
|.727
|Loyola Marymount
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|7
|.667
|BYU
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Portland
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|11
|.500
|Pacific
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|12
|.455
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|.375
|14
|9
|.609
|San Diego
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|12
|.429
|Pepperdine
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|14
|.333
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|5
|.762
|S. Utah
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Sam Houston St.
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Grand Canyon
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Cal Baptist
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|8
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Utah Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|10
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|14
|.333
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|10
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|8
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Wednesday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
