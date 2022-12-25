All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Texas
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|UAB
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|UTEP
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Rider
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Marist
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Sunday's Games
Iona 76, Pepperdine 66
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Tuesday's Games
SC State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Sunday's Games
Utah St. vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 6:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
