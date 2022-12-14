All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Tuesday's Games
UMBC 72, Loyola (Md.) 69
Rhode Island 77, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT
Wednesday's Games
LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Tuesday's Games
Houston 74, NC A&T 46
Wichita St. 71, MVSU 48
Alabama 91, Memphis 88
Wednesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at South Florida, 7 p.m.
MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Tuesday's Games
George Washington 83, Coppin St. 71
Rhode Island 77, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT
Richmond 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 48
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|North Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Florida St.
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|9
|.250
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisville
|0
|2
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Tuesday's Games
NC State 92, Furman 73
Boston College 63, Stonehill 56
North Carolina 100, The Citadel 67
Florida St. 80, SC-Upstate 63
Wednesday's Games
Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Tuesday's Games
Xavier 79, Southern U. 59
Wednesday's Games
DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Xavier at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70
Santa Clara 78, Portland St. 75
Friday's Games
Northwest Indian at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Tuesday's Games
Longwood 63, St. Francis (NY) 57
UNC-Asheville 94, SC State 84
Florida St. 80, SC-Upstate 63
Wednesday's Games
William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.
Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Elon at Presbyterian, Noon
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wisconsin
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|2
|.800
|Penn St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|4
|.636
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Tuesday's Games
UC Davis 107, Holy Names 55
Washington 74, Cal Poly 68
Wednesday's Games
UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.
UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
