All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000112.846
Bryant00.00083.727
UMBC00.00084.667
Maine00.00064.600
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00046.400
Binghamton00.00037.300
Albany (NY)00.00038.273
NJIT00.00019.100

Tuesday's Games

UMBC 72, Loyola (Md.) 69

Rhode Island 77, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT

Wednesday's Games

LIU at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000101.909
UCF00.00072.778
Memphis00.00083.727
Tulane00.00063.667
East Carolina00.00074.636
Cincinnati00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00064.600
Temple00.00065.545
South Florida00.00046.400
Tulsa00.00036.333
SMU00.00037.300

Tuesday's Games

Houston 74, NC A&T 46

Wichita St. 71, MVSU 48

Alabama 91, Memphis 88

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

UCF at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at South Florida, 7 p.m.

MVSU at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
UMass00.00082.800
Davidson00.00073.700
Duquesne00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00074.636
George Mason00.00064.600
George Washington00.00064.600
St. Bonaventure00.00064.600
VCU00.00064.600
Dayton00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Loyola Chicago00.00055.500
Richmond00.00055.500
Saint Joseph's00.00045.444
Rhode Island00.00047.364

Tuesday's Games

George Washington 83, Coppin St. 71

Rhode Island 77, Mass.-Lowell 75, OT

Richmond 77, Fairleigh Dickinson 48

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000101.909
Virginia101.000801.000
Virginia Tech101.000101.909
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00083.727
Pittsburgh101.00074.636
Syracuse101.00074.636
North Carolina11.50074.636
Florida St.11.50039.250
NC State02.00093.750
Notre Dame01.00073.700
Wake Forest01.00073.700
Georgia Tech01.00064.600
Boston College01.00066.500
Louisville02.00009.000

Tuesday's Games

NC State 92, Furman 73

Boston College 63, Stonehill 56

North Carolina 100, The Citadel 67

Florida St. 80, SC-Upstate 63

Wednesday's Games

Appalachian St. at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00082.800
Florida Gulf Coast00.00083.727
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Stetson00.00053.625
Kennesaw St.00.00064.600
Liberty00.00064.600
Lipscomb00.00064.600
North Alabama00.00064.600
Austin Peay00.00065.545
Cent. Arkansas00.00055.500
E. Kentucky00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
North Florida00.00036.333

Wednesday's Games

Stetson at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Queens (NC) at ETSU, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Reinhardt at Jacksonville St., 7:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

North Alabama at Colorado, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Murray St., 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00091.900
Kansas St.00.00091.900
TCU00.00081.889
Texas00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00082.800
West Virginia00.00082.800
Baylor00.00072.778
Texas Tech00.00072.778
Oklahoma00.00073.700
Oklahoma St.00.00064.600

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.000101.909
UConn00.0001101.000
Butler00.00083.727
Marquette00.00083.727
Providence00.00083.727
Xavier00.00083.727
DePaul01.00064.600
Seton Hall00.00064.600
Creighton00.00065.545
Villanova00.00055.500
Georgetown00.00056.455

Tuesday's Games

Xavier 79, Southern U. 59

Wednesday's Games

DePaul at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Xavier at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00065.545
Montana00.00055.500
N. Colorado00.00055.500
Sacramento St.00.00055.500
Portland St.00.00056.455
Idaho00.00046.400
E. Washington00.00047.364
N. Arizona00.00048.333
Weber St.00.00037.300
Idaho St.00.00038.273

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech 77, E. Washington 70

Santa Clara 78, Portland St. 75

Friday's Games

Northwest Indian at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00082.800
UNC-Asheville00.00074.636
Radford00.00064.600
Longwood00.00065.545
SC-Upstate00.00055.500
Winthrop00.00056.455
Campbell00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00027.222
Presbyterian00.00029.182

Tuesday's Games

Longwood 63, St. Francis (NY) 57

UNC-Asheville 94, SC State 84

Florida St. 80, SC-Upstate 63

Wednesday's Games

William Peace at Campbell, 6 p.m.

Piedmont International at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Radford at VCU, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tennessee St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Elon at Presbyterian, Noon

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001001.000
Wisconsin201.00082.800
Northwestern101.00072.778
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Michigan101.00063.667
Indiana11.50082.800
Maryland11.50082.800
Penn St.11.50073.700
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50064.600
Illinois02.00073.700
Iowa01.00073.700
Nebraska02.00065.545
Minnesota02.00046.400

Wednesday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

UCLA at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Lehigh at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00072.778
UC Davis00.00073.700
UC Irvine00.00073.700
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Riverside00.00063.667
Cal Poly00.00054.556
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
Long Beach St.00.00045.444
UC San Diego00.00045.444
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Tuesday's Games

UC Davis 107, Holy Names 55

Washington 74, Cal Poly 68

Wednesday's Games

UC Riverside at Oregon, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

UC Irvine at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Weber St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you