All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Friday's Games
Delaware 94, Moravian 55
Saturday's Games
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.
Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Friday's Games
Tennessee St. 70, IUPUI 44
UMKC 64, Green Bay 55
Colorado 65, Milwaukee 54
Saturday's Games
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Friday's Games
Vermont 70, Brown 65
Saturday's Games
Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|2
|.750
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|4
|.556
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|6
|.333
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Saturday's Games
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Nyack College at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
St. John Fisher at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
W. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
FIU at E. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Friday's Games
SC State 67, High Point 66
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
Towson at Coppin St., 3 p.m.
Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
St. Mary's College of Maryland at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago 69, Vanderbilt 58
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday's Games
Boise St. 97, Prairie View 60
Saturday's Games
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn at Delaware St., 1 p.m.
CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
Monday's Games
United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Friday's Games
Tennessee St. 70, IUPUI 44
Murray St. 74, Memphis 72
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.