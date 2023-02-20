All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont112.8461710.630
Mass.-Lowell95.643227.759
Binghamton85.6151214.462
Bryant76.5381610.615
New Hampshire76.5381213.480
UMBC77.5001712.586
Maine58.3851115.423
NJIT49.308719.269
Albany (NY)212.143722.241

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 6 p.m.

Bryant at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston131.929252.926
Tulane103.769177.708
Memphis104.714207.741
Cincinnati96.6001810.643
Temple96.6001513.536
Wichita St.77.5001412.538
UCF68.4291511.577
SMU510.3331018.357
East Carolina49.3081313.500
South Florida410.2861116.407
Tulsa114.067521.192

Sunday's Games

Cincinnati 73, UCF 71

Temple 76, Tulsa 53

Houston 72, Memphis 64

SMU 86, East Carolina 70

Tuesday's Games

East Carolina at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU113.786207.741
Dayton104.714189.667
Saint Louis104.714189.667
Fordham95.643216.778
Duquesne86.571189.667
George Mason87.5331612.571
George Washington77.5001314.481
La Salle77.5001314.481
Saint Joseph's78.4671314.481
St. Bonaventure78.4671315.464
Richmond68.4291314.481
Davidson59.3571214.462
UMass510.3331413.519
Rhode Island410.286818.308
Loyola Chicago311.214917.346

Sunday's Games

George Washington 83, St. Bonaventure 81, OT

Tuesday's Games

Saint Louis at Richmond, 7 p.m.

VCU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.

Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia133.813214.840
Miami134.765225.815
Pittsburgh124.750198.704
Clemson115.688198.704
NC State116.647217.750
Duke106.625198.704
Wake Forest97.5631710.630
Syracuse97.5631611.593
North Carolina88.5001611.593
Boston College710.4121315.464
Virginia Tech610.3751611.593
Florida St.611.353820.286
Georgia Tech313.1881116.407
Notre Dame214.1251017.370
Louisville214.125423.148

Sunday's Games

NC State 77, North Carolina 69

Monday's Games

Louisville at Duke, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Wake Forest at NC State, 9 p.m.

North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty133.813227.759
Kennesaw St.133.813218.724
E. Kentucky115.6881811.621
Stetson115.6881611.593
North Alabama106.6251811.621
Lipscomb97.5631712.586
Bellarmine88.5001316.448
Queens (NC)79.4381712.586
North Florida79.4381216.429
Florida Gulf Coast610.3751613.552
Jacksonville610.3751314.481
Jacksonville St.412.2501118.379
Cent. Arkansas412.250920.310
Austin Peay313.188920.310

Sunday's Games

Bellarmine 68, Cent. Arkansas 67

Wednesday's Games

Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Liberty at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Austin Peay at Stetson, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas104.714225.815
Texas104.714216.778
Baylor95.643207.741
Kansas St.86.571207.741
Iowa St.86.571179.654
TCU77.500189.667
Oklahoma St.77.5001611.593
Texas Tech410.2861512.556
West Virginia410.2861512.556
Oklahoma311.2141314.481

Monday's Games

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Kansas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Baylor at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 9 p.m.

Iowa St. at Texas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette133.813216.778
Providence124.750207.741
Xavier124.750207.741
Creighton124.750189.667
UConn97.563207.741
Seton Hall98.5291612.571
Villanova79.4381314.481
St. John's611.3531612.571
Butler512.2941315.464
DePaul313.188918.333
Georgetown215.118721.250

Sunday's Games

Georgetown 68, Butler 62

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

St. John's at Georgetown, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1501.000217.750
Montana St.123.800199.679
Weber St.105.6671513.536
Montana87.5331413.519
Sacramento St.69.4001315.464
Portland St.69.4001216.429
Idaho St.69.400919.321
N. Colorado511.3131018.357
Idaho411.2671018.357
N. Arizona412.250821.276

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville142.875227.759
Longwood115.6881910.655
Radford115.6881712.586
Gardner-Webb106.6251513.536
SC-Upstate88.5001314.481
Campbell88.5001315.464
Winthrop88.5001316.448
High Point511.3131315.464
Charleston Southern412.250819.296
Presbyterian115.063524.172

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue134.765244.857
Northwestern115.688207.741
Indiana106.625198.704
Maryland97.563189.667
Iowa97.5631710.630
Rutgers97.5631710.630
Michigan97.5631512.556
Illinois87.533179.654
Michigan St.87.5331610.615
Penn St.79.4381611.593
Wisconsin79.4381511.577
Nebraska710.4121414.500
Ohio St.313.1881116.407
Minnesota113.071717.292

Sunday's Games

Purdue 82, Ohio St. 55

Nebraska 70, Maryland 66, OT

Northwestern 80, Iowa 60

Monday's Games

Minnesota at Illinois, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Indiana at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine123.800198.704
UC Santa Barbara114.733206.769
UC Riverside115.6881810.643
Hawaii105.667198.704
Cal St.-Fullerton106.6251612.571
Long Beach St.97.5631513.536
UC Davis87.5331512.556
CS Bakersfield69.4001016.385
UC San Diego411.267918.333
CS Northridge313.188621.222
Cal Poly115.063721.250

Monday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Davis, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Bakersfield, 8 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you