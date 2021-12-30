All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|Stanford
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Oregon
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Washington at Washington St., ppd.
Thursday's Games
Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Arizona at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon, ppd.
Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.
Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.
Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.
Lehigh 70, Eastern 63
Saturday's Games
Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.
Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.
Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Kentucky
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Mississippi St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|LSU
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Missouri
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
SC State at South Carolina, ppd.
Florida at Mississippi, ppd.
Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68
Auburn 70, LSU 55
Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60
Kentucky 83, Missouri 56
Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59
Alabama 73, Tennessee 68
Friday's Games
High Point at Kentucky, Noon
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VMI
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Samford
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
Furman 81, Samford 49
Mercer at The Citadel, ppd.
UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, ppd.
VMI 80, Wofford 73
Thursday's Games
ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.
Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.
W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.
Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Purdue 104, Nicholls 90
Thursday's Games
Ecclesia at McNeese St., Noon
Friday's Games
Sul Ross St. at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.
Belhaven at New Orleans, 2 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|10
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Thursday's Games
Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North American at Prairie View, 3 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Oral Roberts
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|St. Thomas (MN)
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|UMKC
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Denver
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Omaha
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|South Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71
St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45
Thursday's Games
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.
Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Thursday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at UALR, 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Texas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
South Alabama at Texas St., 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|1
|.929
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara at Pacific, ppd.
Gonzaga at San Diego, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.
Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.
BYU at Portland, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.
Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.