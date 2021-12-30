All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
Arizona101.000111.917
UCLA101.00081.889
Colorado11.50093.750
Stanford11.50084.667
Utah11.50084.667
California11.50085.615
Washington St.11.50085.615
Arizona St.11.50057.417
Oregon02.00076.538
Washington00.00055.500
Oregon St.02.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Washington St., ppd.

Thursday's Games

Utah at Oregon St., 9 p.m.

Arizona at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon, ppd.

Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at UCLA, ppd.

Colorado at Oregon St., ppd.

Utah at Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boston U.00.00094.692
Navy00.00074.636
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
Army00.00066.500
American00.00048.333
Colgate00.00049.308
Lafayette00.00038.273
Bucknell00.00039.250
Holy Cross00.000210.167
Lehigh00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Albany (NY), ppd.

Lehigh 70, Eastern 63

Saturday's Games

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Army, 2 p.m.

Navy at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lafayette, ppd.

Lehigh at American, 4 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn101.000121.923
Kentucky101.000102.833
Alabama101.000103.769
Mississippi St.101.000103.769
LSU01.000121.923
Texas A&M00.000112.846
Arkansas01.000103.769
Florida00.00093.750
South Carolina00.00093.750
Tennessee01.00093.750
Mississippi00.00084.667
Vanderbilt00.00084.667
Missouri01.00067.462
Georgia00.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

SC State at South Carolina, ppd.

Florida at Mississippi, ppd.

Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68

Auburn 70, LSU 55

Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60

Kentucky 83, Missouri 56

Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59

Alabama 73, Tennessee 68

Friday's Games

High Point at Kentucky, Noon

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman101.00095.643
VMI101.00085.615
Chattanooga00.000103.769
Samford01.000103.769
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
ETSU00.00085.615
Wofford01.00085.615
The Citadel00.00065.545
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

Furman 81, Samford 49

Mercer at The Citadel, ppd.

UNC-Greensboro at W. Carolina, ppd.

VMI 80, Wofford 73

Thursday's Games

ETSU at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Furman at VMI, 1 p.m.

Chattanooga at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Samford, 3 p.m.

W. Carolina at ETSU, ppd.

Wofford at UNC-Greensboro, 5 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000103.769
Nicholls00.00086.571
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
SE Louisiana00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00037.300
McNeese St.00.00039.250
Northwestern St.00.000311.214
Incarnate Word00.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Purdue 104, Nicholls 90

Thursday's Games

Ecclesia at McNeese St., Noon

Friday's Games

Sul Ross St. at Texas A&M-CC, 1 p.m.

Belhaven at New Orleans, 2 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00067.462
Grambling St.00.000310.231
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00018.111
Alcorn St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000010.000
Prairie View00.000010.000

Wednesday's Games

Thursday's Games

Alabama A&M at Lipscomb, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North American at Prairie View, 3 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.201.000114.733
N. Dakota St.101.00094.692
W. Illinois11.500104.714
Oral Roberts11.50076.538
St. Thomas (MN)11.50077.500
UMKC11.50066.500
Denver11.500510.333
Omaha11.500211.154
South Dakota02.00076.538
North Dakota01.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71

St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45

Thursday's Games

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at St. Thomas (MN), 3 p.m.

Omaha at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.000103.769
Arkansas St.00.00093.750
Texas St.00.00093.750
Troy00.00094.692
Louisiana-Monroe00.00084.667
Coastal Carolina00.00074.636
Georgia Southern00.00074.636
Georgia St.00.00065.545
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
Appalachian St.00.00067.462
UALR00.00057.417
Texas-Arlington00.00047.364

Thursday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Texas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.

Troy at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Appalachian St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Texas St., 5 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000131.929
Gonzaga00.000112.846
BYU00.000123.800
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000123.800
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
San Diego00.00076.538
Pepperdine00.00069.400
Pacific00.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, ppd.

Gonzaga at San Diego, ppd.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Santa Clara, ppd.

Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, ppd.

BYU at Portland, ppd.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.00.000112.846
Grand Canyon00.000102.833
Abilene Christian00.00092.818
Cal Baptist00.000103.769
Utah Valley St.00.00093.750
Seattle00.00094.692
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.00.00076.538
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Sam Houston St.00.00058.385
Tarleton St.00.00058.385
Chicago St.00.00049.308
Lamar00.000211.154

Thursday's Games

Lamar at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Stephen F. Austin, ppd.

Chicago St. at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Lamar at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Chicago St. at New Mexico St., 6 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Seattle at Cal Baptist, ppd.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you