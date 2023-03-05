All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889283.903
Hofstra162.889238.742
UNC-Wilmington126.667229.710
Towson126.6672011.645
Drexel108.5561714.548
Delaware810.4441715.531
NC A&T810.4441319.406
William & Mary711.3891319.406
Stony Brook612.3331121.344
Northeastern612.3331020.333
Elon612.333824.250
Hampton513.278824.250
Monmouth (NJ)513.278726.212

Saturday's Games

William & Mary 73, Elon 51

Drexel 64, Monmouth (NJ) 45

Stony Brook 76, NC A&T 61

Delaware 77, Northeastern 74, OT

Sunday's Games

William & Mary vs. Hofstra at Washington, Noon

Drexel vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Stony Brook vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 6 p.m.

Delaware vs. Towson at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU182.900283.903
North Texas164.800256.806
UAB146.700238.742
Middle Tennessee119.5501813.581
Charlotte911.4501813.581
Rice812.4001714.548
W. Kentucky812.4001615.516
FIU812.4001417.452
Louisiana Tech713.3501417.452
UTEP713.3501417.452
UTSA416.2001021.323

Saturday's Games

UAB 93, Charlotte 91, 2OT

UTEP 77, Middle Tennessee 65

North Texas 67, W. Kentucky 33

FIU 90, Rice 83

FAU 76, Louisiana Tech 72

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750248.750
Milwaukee146.7002110.677
Cleveland St.146.7002012.625
N. Kentucky146.7002012.625
Oakland119.5501319.406
Wright St.1010.5001815.545
Robert Morris1010.5001617.485
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501419.424
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

Monday's Games

N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001120.355
Hartford02.000523.179

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. 108, Chicago St. 69

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale104.714207.741
Princeton104.714198.704
Penn95.6431712.586
Cornell77.5001710.630
Brown77.5001413.519
Dartmouth68.4291018.357
Harvard59.3571414.500
Columbia212.143722.241

Saturday's Games

Princeton 77, Penn 69, OT

Cornell 87, Columbia 73

Dartmouth 87, Harvard 82

Yale 84, Brown 75

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona173.850247.774
Rider137.6501613.552
Quinnipiac119.5502011.645
Siena119.5501714.548
Niagara1010.5001514.517
Manhattan1010.5001217.414
Fairfield911.4501317.433
Mount St. Mary's812.4001219.387
Canisius812.4001019.345
St. Peter's713.3501217.414
Marist614.3001019.345

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's 74, Manhattan 69

St. Peter's 73, Siena 72, OT

Canisius 81, Niagara 68

Quinnipiac 88, Marist 76

Iona 80, Rider 78

Tuesday's Games

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

St. Peter's vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo162.889256.806
Kent St.153.833256.806
Akron135.7222110.677
Ball St.117.6112011.645
Ohio108.5561813.581
Buffalo99.5001516.484
N. Illinois99.5001318.419
Miami (Ohio)612.3331219.387
Bowling Green513.2781120.355
Cent. Michigan513.2781021.323
E. Michigan513.278823.258
W. Michigan414.222823.258

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard113.7861912.613
NC Central104.7141711.607
Norfolk St.95.6432010.667
Md.-Eastern Shore95.6431712.586
Morgan St.77.5001515.500
Coppin St.410.286922.290
Delaware St.410.286623.207
SC State212.143525.167

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800258.758
Drake155.750267.788
S. Illinois146.7002310.697
Belmont146.7002111.656
Indiana St.137.6502212.647
Missouri St.128.6001715.531
Murray St.119.5501715.531
N. Iowa911.4501418.438
Illinois St.614.3001121.344
Valparaiso515.2501121.344
Ill.-Chicago416.2001220.375
Evansville119.050527.156

Saturday's Games

Bradley 71, Indiana St. 70

Drake 65, S. Illinois 52

Sunday's Games

Drake vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.143.824236.793
Utah St.135.722247.774
Boise St.135.722238.742
Nevada126.667229.710
San Jose St.108.5561912.613
New Mexico810.4442110.677
UNLV711.3891812.600
Colorado St.612.3331417.452
Fresno St.612.3331119.367
Air Force513.2781417.452
Wyoming413.235920.310

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. 63, Air Force 61

UNLV 69, Nevada 67, OT

Fresno St. 108, Chicago St. 69

Utah St. 86, Boise St. 73

San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 50

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501716.515
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251914.576
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631318.419
Wagner88.5001513.536
Sacred Heart88.5001617.485
St. Francis (NY)79.4381416.467
CCSU79.4381022.313
LIU115.063326.103

Saturday's Games

Merrimack 71, Sacred Heart 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 50

Tuesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

