All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Hofstra
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|8
|.742
|UNC-Wilmington
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|Towson
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|14
|.548
|Delaware
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|15
|.531
|NC A&T
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|19
|.406
|William & Mary
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|19
|.406
|Stony Brook
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|21
|.344
|Northeastern
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|20
|.333
|Elon
|6
|12
|.333
|8
|24
|.250
|Hampton
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|24
|.250
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|13
|.278
|7
|26
|.212
Saturday's Games
William & Mary 73, Elon 51
Drexel 64, Monmouth (NJ) 45
Stony Brook 76, NC A&T 61
Delaware 77, Northeastern 74, OT
Sunday's Games
William & Mary vs. Hofstra at Washington, Noon
Drexel vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Stony Brook vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 6 p.m.
Delaware vs. Towson at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|18
|2
|.900
|28
|3
|.903
|North Texas
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|6
|.806
|UAB
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Middle Tennessee
|11
|9
|.550
|18
|13
|.581
|Charlotte
|9
|11
|.450
|18
|13
|.581
|Rice
|8
|12
|.400
|17
|14
|.548
|W. Kentucky
|8
|12
|.400
|16
|15
|.516
|FIU
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|UTEP
|7
|13
|.350
|14
|17
|.452
|UTSA
|4
|16
|.200
|10
|21
|.323
Saturday's Games
UAB 93, Charlotte 91, 2OT
UTEP 77, Middle Tennessee 65
North Texas 67, W. Kentucky 33
FIU 90, Rice 83
FAU 76, Louisiana Tech 72
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|15
|5
|.750
|24
|8
|.750
|Milwaukee
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|10
|.677
|Cleveland St.
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|12
|.625
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|20
|12
|.625
|Oakland
|11
|9
|.550
|13
|19
|.406
|Wright St.
|10
|10
|.500
|18
|15
|.545
|Robert Morris
|10
|10
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|Fort Wayne
|9
|11
|.450
|17
|15
|.531
|Detroit
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|19
|.424
|IUPUI
|2
|18
|.100
|5
|27
|.156
|Green Bay
|2
|18
|.100
|3
|29
|.094
Monday's Games
N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|23
|.179
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. 108, Chicago St. 69
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Princeton
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|8
|.704
|Penn
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|10
|.630
|Brown
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|14
|.500
|Columbia
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Saturday's Games
Princeton 77, Penn 69, OT
Cornell 87, Columbia 73
Dartmouth 87, Harvard 82
Yale 84, Brown 75
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|24
|7
|.774
|Rider
|13
|7
|.650
|16
|13
|.552
|Quinnipiac
|11
|9
|.550
|20
|11
|.645
|Siena
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|14
|.548
|Niagara
|10
|10
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Manhattan
|10
|10
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Fairfield
|9
|11
|.450
|13
|17
|.433
|Mount St. Mary's
|8
|12
|.400
|12
|19
|.387
|Canisius
|8
|12
|.400
|10
|19
|.345
|St. Peter's
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|17
|.414
|Marist
|6
|14
|.300
|10
|19
|.345
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 74, Manhattan 69
St. Peter's 73, Siena 72, OT
Canisius 81, Niagara 68
Quinnipiac 88, Marist 76
Iona 80, Rider 78
Tuesday's Games
Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.
St. Peter's vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.
Marist vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|16
|2
|.889
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|6
|.806
|Akron
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Ball St.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Ohio
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Buffalo
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|N. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|13
|18
|.419
|Miami (Ohio)
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|19
|.387
|Bowling Green
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|21
|.323
|E. Michigan
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|23
|.258
|W. Michigan
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|23
|.258
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|12
|.613
|NC Central
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|11
|.607
|Norfolk St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|10
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|12
|.586
|Morgan St.
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Coppin St.
|4
|10
|.286
|9
|22
|.290
|Delaware St.
|4
|10
|.286
|6
|23
|.207
|SC State
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|25
|.167
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|16
|4
|.800
|25
|8
|.758
|Drake
|15
|5
|.750
|26
|7
|.788
|S. Illinois
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|10
|.697
|Belmont
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|11
|.656
|Indiana St.
|13
|7
|.650
|22
|12
|.647
|Missouri St.
|12
|8
|.600
|17
|15
|.531
|Murray St.
|11
|9
|.550
|17
|15
|.531
|N. Iowa
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|6
|14
|.300
|11
|21
|.344
|Valparaiso
|5
|15
|.250
|11
|21
|.344
|Ill.-Chicago
|4
|16
|.200
|12
|20
|.375
|Evansville
|1
|19
|.050
|5
|27
|.156
Saturday's Games
Bradley 71, Indiana St. 70
Drake 65, S. Illinois 52
Sunday's Games
Drake vs. Bradley at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|6
|.793
|Utah St.
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Boise St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|8
|.742
|Nevada
|12
|6
|.667
|22
|9
|.710
|San Jose St.
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|New Mexico
|8
|10
|.444
|21
|10
|.677
|UNLV
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|12
|.600
|Colorado St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Fresno St.
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|Air Force
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|Wyoming
|4
|13
|.235
|9
|20
|.310
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. 63, Air Force 61
UNLV 69, Nevada 67, OT
Fresno St. 108, Chicago St. 69
Utah St. 86, Boise St. 73
San Diego St. 67, Wyoming 50
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Merrimack
|12
|4
|.750
|17
|16
|.515
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|14
|.576
|Stonehill
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|17
|.452
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|18
|.419
|Wagner
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|Sacred Heart
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|17
|.485
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|16
|.467
|CCSU
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|22
|.313
|LIU
|1
|15
|.063
|3
|26
|.103
Saturday's Games
Merrimack 71, Sacred Heart 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 50
Tuesday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
