All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|1
|.933
|22
|5
|.815
|Stony Brook
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|11
|.593
|UMBC
|8
|7
|.533
|13
|13
|.500
|Binghamton
|8
|7
|.533
|11
|13
|.458
|Albany (NY)
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|15
|.444
|New Hampshire
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|12
|.500
|Hartford
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|17
|.320
|NJIT
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|13
|.458
|Mass.-Lowell
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Maine
|2
|12
|.143
|5
|20
|.200
Saturday's Games
Vermont 86, UMBC 59
Albany (NY) 70, New Hampshire 65
Binghamton 78, Mass.-Lowell 64
Stony Brook 88, Hartford 82
Sunday's Games
NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|SMU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Memphis
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|8
|.652
|Tulane
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|11
|.522
|Temple
|7
|5
|.583
|14
|9
|.609
|Cincinnati
|7
|6
|.538
|17
|9
|.654
|UCF
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Wichita St.
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|East Carolina
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Tulsa
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|16
|.360
|South Florida
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
Tulsa 65, South Florida 57
Sunday's Games
Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.
Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|4
|.846
|VCU
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Dayton
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|8
|.704
|St. Bonaventure
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|7
|.708
|Saint Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Richmond
|8
|6
|.571
|17
|10
|.630
|George Mason
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|11
|.542
|George Washington
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|14
|.440
|UMass
|5
|8
|.385
|12
|13
|.480
|Fordham
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|13
|.458
|Rhode Island
|4
|9
|.308
|13
|12
|.520
|Saint Joseph's
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|La Salle
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|17
|.292
|Duquesne
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|19
|.240
Saturday's Games
UMass 80, La Salle 74
Dayton 74, Saint Joseph's 62
Davidson 79, Saint Louis 58
George Washington 72, Rhode Island 61
St. Bonaventure 81, Duquesne 55
Sunday's Games
George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|13
|3
|.813
|23
|4
|.852
|Notre Dame
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|Miami
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|North Carolina
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|Wake Forest
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Virginia
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|12
|.538
|Virginia Tech
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Florida St.
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|12
|.538
|Louisville
|6
|10
|.375
|12
|14
|.462
|Pittsburgh
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Boston College
|4
|11
|.267
|9
|16
|.360
|Clemson
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|15
|.444
|NC State
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|16
|.407
Saturday's Games
Syracuse 76, Boston College 56
Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74
Louisville 70, Clemson 61
North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57
Virginia 74, Miami 71
Duke 88, Florida St. 70
Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62
Monday's Games
Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|9
|.679
|Jacksonville
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|8
|.692
|Florida Gulf Coast
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|10
|.643
|Kennesaw St.
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|16
|.407
|North Florida
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|18
|.357
|Stetson
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|16
|.407
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|9
|.654
|Bellarmine
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Cent. Arkansas
|6
|7
|.462
|9
|17
|.346
|Lipscomb
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|17
|.414
|E. Kentucky
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|16
|.429
|North Alabama
|2
|12
|.143
|9
|18
|.333
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb 75, North Alabama 72
North Florida 70, Florida Gulf Coast 64
Jacksonville 59, Kennesaw St. 56
Liberty 88, Stetson 82
Cent. Arkansas 83, E. Kentucky 76
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|4
|.846
|Baylor
|10
|4
|.714
|22
|5
|.815
|Texas Tech
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|6
|.778
|Texas
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|8
|.704
|Kansas St.
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|12
|.538
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|13
|.500
|TCU
|5
|7
|.417
|16
|8
|.667
|Iowa St.
|5
|9
|.357
|18
|9
|.667
|Oklahoma
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|13
|.519
|West Virginia
|3
|10
|.231
|14
|12
|.538
Saturday's Games
Baylor 72, TCU 62
Texas Tech 61, Texas 55
Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 54
Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas St. 79, OT
Kansas 71, West Virginia 58
Monday's Games
West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|3
|.875
|Villanova
|14
|3
|.824
|21
|6
|.778
|UConn
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|7
|.731
|Creighton
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|8
|.680
|Marquette
|9
|6
|.600
|17
|9
|.654
|Xavier
|7
|8
|.467
|17
|9
|.654
|Seton Hall
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|St. John's
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|11
|.577
|Butler
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|14
|.462
|Georgetown
|0
|15
|.000
|6
|20
|.231
Saturday's Games
UConn 72, Xavier 61
Villanova 74, Georgetown 66
Seton Hall 66, DePaul 64
Sunday's Games
Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.
Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Montana St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|6
|.778
|Weber St.
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|9
|.679
|S. Utah
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|N. Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Montana
|10
|6
|.625
|17
|10
|.630
|E. Washington
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Portland St.
|7
|9
|.438
|9
|15
|.375
|N. Arizona
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|17
|.346
|Idaho
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|18
|.308
|Idaho St.
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|19
|.240
|Sacramento St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|16
|.304
Saturday's Games
Montana St. 76, S. Utah 71
Idaho 83, E. Washington 80
Sacramento St. 80, Idaho St. 75
N. Colorado 83, Weber St. 79, OT
Monday's Games
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|13
|1
|.929
|21
|6
|.778
|Campbell
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|NC A&T
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|17
|.393
|Radford
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|16
|.385
|High Point
|5
|9
|.357
|11
|17
|.393
|Hampton
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|12
|2
|.857
|19
|8
|.704
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|SC-Upstate
|9
|5
|.643
|12
|14
|.462
|UNC-Asheville
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|12
|.556
|Presbyterian
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|18
|.379
|Charleston Southern
|1
|13
|.071
|5
|22
|.185
Saturday's Games
Radford 66, High Point 64
Gardner-Webb 76, Presbyterian 68
Campbell 64, NC A&T 63
Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 79
SC-Upstate 78, Charleston Southern 73, OT
Longwood 76, Hampton 72
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|4
|.852
|Illinois
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|7
|.731
|Wisconsin
|11
|4
|.733
|20
|5
|.800
|Rutgers
|10
|5
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Ohio St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|7
|.696
|Michigan St.
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Michigan
|8
|6
|.571
|14
|10
|.583
|Iowa
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|8
|.692
|Indiana
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|9
|.640
|Penn St.
|6
|9
|.400
|11
|12
|.478
|Northwestern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|13
|.480
|Maryland
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|14
|.462
|Minnesota
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|12
|.520
|Nebraska
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Saturday's Games
Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74
Iowa 75, Ohio St. 62
Minnesota 77, Northwestern 60
Sunday's Games
Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Long Beach St.
|10
|2
|.833
|15
|10
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|8
|.667
|UC Irvine
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|7
|.650
|UC Riverside
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Hawaii
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|9
|.591
|UC Davis
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|10
|.545
|CS Northridge
|3
|9
|.250
|7
|18
|.280
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|10
|.091
|6
|15
|.286
|Cal Poly
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|18
|.217
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|14
|.440
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine 77, Hawaii 52
UC Davis 81, CS Bakersfield 79
UC Riverside 78, Cal Poly 58
Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 73
UC Santa Barbara 84, Long Beach St. 71
Tuesday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.