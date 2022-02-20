All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont141.933225.815
Stony Brook86.5711611.593
UMBC87.5331313.500
Binghamton87.5331113.458
Albany (NY)87.5331215.444
New Hampshire78.4671212.500
Hartford67.462817.320
NJIT68.4291113.458
Mass.-Lowell59.3571313.500
Maine212.143520.200

Saturday's Games

Vermont 86, UMBC 59

Albany (NY) 70, New Hampshire 65

Binghamton 78, Mass.-Lowell 64

Stony Brook 88, Hartford 82

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston102.833214.840
SMU93.750186.750
Memphis94.692158.652
Tulane95.6431211.522
Temple75.583149.609
Cincinnati76.538179.654
UCF77.500159.625
Wichita St.47.3641310.565
East Carolina49.3081312.520
Tulsa311.214916.360
South Florida212.143719.269

Saturday's Games

Tulsa 65, South Florida 57

Sunday's Games

Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson122.857224.846
VCU113.786187.720
Dayton113.786198.704
St. Bonaventure94.692177.708
Saint Louis95.643189.667
Richmond86.5711710.630
George Mason65.5451311.542
George Washington76.5381114.440
UMass58.3851213.480
Fordham48.3331113.458
Rhode Island49.3081312.520
Saint Joseph's410.2861015.400
La Salle212.143717.292
Duquesne112.077619.240

Saturday's Games

UMass 80, La Salle 74

Dayton 74, Saint Joseph's 62

Davidson 79, Saint Louis 58

George Washington 72, Rhode Island 61

St. Bonaventure 81, Duquesne 55

Sunday's Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke133.813234.852
Notre Dame124.750198.704
Miami115.688198.704
North Carolina115.688198.704
Wake Forest116.647217.750
Virginia116.6471710.630
Syracuse87.5331412.538
Virginia Tech88.5001611.593
Florida St.79.4381412.538
Louisville610.3751214.462
Pittsburgh611.3531117.393
Georgia Tech411.2671115.423
Boston College411.267916.360
Clemson412.2501215.444
NC State412.2501116.407

Saturday's Games

Syracuse 76, Boston College 56

Wake Forest 79, Notre Dame 74

Louisville 70, Clemson 61

North Carolina 65, Virginia Tech 57

Virginia 74, Miami 71

Duke 88, Florida St. 70

Georgia Tech 68, Pittsburgh 62

Monday's Games

Florida St. at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Louisville at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty103.769199.679
Jacksonville104.714188.692
Florida Gulf Coast86.5711810.643
Kennesaw St.68.4291116.407
North Florida68.4291018.357
Stetson59.3571116.407

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.103.769179.654
Bellarmine103.7691611.593
Cent. Arkansas67.462917.346
Lipscomb59.3571217.414
E. Kentucky410.2861216.429
North Alabama212.143918.333

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb 75, North Alabama 72

North Florida 70, Florida Gulf Coast 64

Jacksonville 59, Kennesaw St. 56

Liberty 88, Stetson 82

Cent. Arkansas 83, E. Kentucky 76

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Liberty at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas112.846224.846
Baylor104.714225.815
Texas Tech104.714216.778
Texas86.571198.704
Kansas St.68.4291412.538
Oklahoma St.68.4291313.500
TCU57.417168.667
Iowa St.59.357189.667
Oklahoma410.2861413.519
West Virginia310.2311412.538

Saturday's Games

Baylor 72, TCU 62

Texas Tech 61, Texas 55

Iowa St. 75, Oklahoma 54

Oklahoma St. 82, Kansas St. 79, OT

Kansas 71, West Virginia 58

Monday's Games

West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oklahoma at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Kansas St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence112.846213.875
Villanova143.824216.778
UConn105.667197.731
Creighton95.643178.680
Marquette96.600179.654
Xavier78.467179.654
Seton Hall78.467169.640
St. John's78.4671511.577
Butler610.3751314.481
DePaul313.1881214.462
Georgetown015.000620.231

Saturday's Games

UConn 72, Xavier 61

Villanova 74, Georgetown 66

Seton Hall 66, DePaul 64

Sunday's Games

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at UConn, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.133.813216.778
Weber St.125.706199.679
S. Utah105.667169.640
N. Colorado105.6671512.556
Montana106.6251710.630
E. Washington88.5001413.519
Portland St.79.438915.375
N. Arizona510.333917.346
Idaho511.313818.308
Idaho St.412.250619.240
Sacramento St.313.188716.304

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 76, S. Utah 71

Idaho 83, E. Washington 80

Sacramento St. 80, Idaho St. 75

N. Colorado 83, Weber St. 79, OT

Monday's Games

S. Utah at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood131.929216.778
Campbell86.5711510.600
NC A&T68.4291117.393
Radford68.4291016.385
High Point59.3571117.393
Hampton410.286817.320

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop122.857198.704
Gardner-Webb104.7141611.593
SC-Upstate95.6431214.462
UNC-Asheville77.5001512.556
Presbyterian311.2141118.379
Charleston Southern113.071522.185

Saturday's Games

Radford 66, High Point 64

Gardner-Webb 76, Presbyterian 68

Campbell 64, NC A&T 63

Winthrop 84, UNC-Asheville 79

SC-Upstate 78, Charleston Southern 73, OT

Longwood 76, Hampton 72

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue124.750234.852
Illinois124.750197.731
Wisconsin114.733205.800
Rutgers105.667169.640
Ohio St.95.643167.696
Michigan St.96.600188.692
Michigan86.5711410.583
Iowa87.533188.692
Indiana78.467169.640
Penn St.69.4001112.478
Northwestern511.3131213.480
Maryland411.2671214.462
Minnesota412.2501312.520
Nebraska114.067719.269

Saturday's Games

Illinois 79, Michigan St. 74

Iowa 75, Ohio St. 62

Minnesota 77, Northwestern 60

Sunday's Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Penn St. at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.102.8331510.600
Cal St.-Fullerton93.750168.667
UC Irvine73.700137.650
UC Riverside74.636149.609
Hawaii74.636139.591
UC Davis43.571117.611
UC Santa Barbara45.4441210.545
CS Northridge39.250718.280
CS Bakersfield110.091615.286
Cal Poly110.091518.217
UC San Diego00.0001114.440

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine 77, Hawaii 52

UC Davis 81, CS Bakersfield 79

UC Riverside 78, Cal Poly 58

Cal St.-Fullerton 81, CS Northridge 73

UC Santa Barbara 84, Long Beach St. 71

Tuesday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you