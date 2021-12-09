All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT00.00053.625
Mass.-Lowell00.00064.600
Vermont00.00064.600
New Hampshire00.00043.571
UMBC00.00054.556
Stony Brook00.00044.500
Maine00.00025.286
Binghamton00.00026.250
Albany (NY)00.00017.125
Hartford00.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Marist 64, Binghamton 51

Boston U. 72, Mass.-Lowell 62

Stony Brook 79, Hofstra 62

Bryant 76, New Hampshire 59

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Friday's Games

Vermont at Brown, 7 p.m.

Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Maine at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Hartford vs. UNLV at Las Vegas, N.V., 3 p.m.

Bryant at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Columbia at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.00081.889
East Carolina00.00082.800
Cincinnati00.00072.778
Wichita St.00.00062.750
SMU00.00083.727
UCF00.00052.714
Temple00.00063.667
Memphis00.00053.625
Tulsa00.00045.444
South Florida00.00034.429
Tulane00.00036.333

Wednesday's Games

SMU 77, Dayton 69

Friday's Games

Murray St. at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Temple at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

S. Illinois at Tulsa, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Bonaventure00.00081.889
Davidson00.00062.750
Rhode Island00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00073.700
Dayton00.00064.600
Fordham00.00064.600
UMass00.00064.600
Richmond00.00054.556
Saint Joseph's00.00054.556
VCU00.00054.556
George Mason00.00055.500
La Salle00.00044.500
Duquesne00.00037.300
George Washington00.00038.273

Wednesday's Games

George Washington 75, Coppin St. 62

Saint Joseph's 78, Penn 71

St. Bonaventure 84, Loyola (Md.) 71

VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

SMU 77, Dayton 69

Thursday's Games

LIU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Duquesne, 1 p.m.

Temple at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Penn at La Salle, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

UMass vs. North Texas at Fort Worth, T.X., 4:30 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Toledo at Richmond, 6 p.m.

VCU at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wake Forest101.00081.889
Louisville101.00062.750
North Carolina101.00062.750
Miami101.00073.700
Boston College101.00063.667
Virginia101.00064.600
Syracuse101.00054.556
Duke00.00071.875
NC State01.00062.750
Virginia Tech01.00073.700
Florida St.01.00053.625
Georgia Tech01.00053.625
Clemson01.00054.556
Notre Dame01.00034.429
Pittsburgh01.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

Virginia Tech 93, Cornell 60

Thursday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at NC State, 6:30 p.m.

Colgate at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

Drake vs. Clemson at Atlanta, G.A., 2 p.m.

Boston College at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.

LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Elon at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00083.727
North Alabama00.00063.667
Liberty00.00053.625
Jacksonville00.00043.571
E. Kentucky00.00055.500
Lipscomb00.00055.500
Jacksonville St.00.00035.375
Bellarmine00.00036.333
Kennesaw St.00.00036.333
Stetson00.00025.286
North Florida00.00029.182
Cent. Arkansas00.00018.111

Wednesday's Games

Florida 85, North Florida 55

Miami 76, Lipscomb 59

North Alabama 56, Alabama A&M 45

VCU 66, Jacksonville St. 52

Thursday's Games

Asbury vs. Bellarmine at Louisville, K.Y., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Midway at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Voorhees at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Florida, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Ohio at Stetson, 3 p.m.

Marshall at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000801.000
Iowa St.00.000801.000
West Virginia00.00081.889
Kansas00.00071.875
TCU00.00071.875
Texas Tech00.00071.875
Texas00.00061.857
Oklahoma00.00072.778
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667
Kansas St.00.00053.625

Wednesday's Games

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

TCU 76, Utah 62

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Thursday's Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.

Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.

TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence00.00091.900
Xavier00.00081.889
DePaul00.00071.875
Seton Hall00.00071.875
Marquette00.00082.800
UConn00.00082.800
Creighton00.00072.778
Villanova00.00072.778
St. John's00.00062.750
Butler00.00063.667
Georgetown00.00044.500

Wednesday's Games

Xavier 96, Ball St. 50

West Virginia 56, UConn 53

Georgetown 100, UMBC 71

Marquette 64, Kansas St. 63

Thursday's Games

Texas at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at St. John's, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

DePaul at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Georgetown, Noon

BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon

CCSU at Providence, 2 p.m.

UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

St. Bonaventure vs. UConn at Newark, N.J., 3:30 p.m.

E. Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.

Cincinnati at Xavier, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.201.000801.000
S. Utah201.00063.667
N. Colorado201.00065.545
Montana11.50064.600
Montana St.11.50064.600
N. Arizona11.50045.444
Portland St.11.50034.429
E. Washington01.00045.444
Sacramento St.02.00035.375
Idaho01.00027.222
Idaho St.02.00017.125

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 60, E. Washington 57

Idaho 98, S. Dakota St. 84

Montana 66, Air Force 48

S. Utah 60, Utah Valley 56

California 72, Idaho St. 46

Washington St. 94, Weber St. 60

Friday's Games

Yellowstone Christian College at Montana, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Saint Katherine at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Weber St., 4:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.

Montana St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00072.778
Presbyterian00.00064.600
High Point00.00054.556
Longwood00.00054.556
UNC-Asheville00.00054.556
Winthrop00.00054.556
Gardner-Webb00.00045.444
Radford00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
Hampton00.00036.333
NC A&T00.00037.300
SC-Upstate00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Chattanooga 78, UNC-Asheville 73

Wofford 78, Gardner-Webb 70

Thursday's Games

Hampton at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

SC State vs. High Point at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.

NC A&T at UCF, 2 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Carver vs. Winthrop at Rock Hill, S.C., 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois201.00072.778
Purdue101.000801.000
Wisconsin101.00081.889
Michigan St.101.00082.800
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Northwestern101.00062.750
Michigan101.00063.667
Indiana11.50072.778
Minnesota01.00071.875
Iowa02.00072.778
Maryland01.00054.556
Penn St.01.00054.556
Nebraska02.00055.500
Rutgers01.00044.500

Wednesday's Games

Penn St. 74, Wagner 54

Wisconsin 64, Indiana 59

Michigan St. 75, Minnesota 67

Ohio St. 85, Towson 74

Thursday's Games

Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.

Wisconsin at Ohio St., Noon

Penn St. at Michigan St., 2 p.m.

Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Irvine00.00051.833
UC San Diego00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
CS Bakersfield00.00032.600
UC Davis00.00043.571
UC Riverside00.00054.556
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Hawaii00.00033.500
CS Northridge00.00035.375
Long Beach St.00.00036.333
Cal Poly00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Long Beach St. 102, Bethesda 69

San Diego St. 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 56

Thursday's Games

Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Friday's Games

CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.

UC Irvine at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Life Pacific College at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at Portland St., 10 p.m.

