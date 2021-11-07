All Times EDT
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Towson at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Neumann at Drexel, 8 p.m.
Elon at Florida, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at Houston, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Brescia at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
FIU at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at Rice, 8 p.m.
William Carey at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Western New Mexico at UTEP, 8 p.m.
Alabama St. at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma Christian at North Texas, 8:30 p.m.
Trinity (FL) at UTSA, 8:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Alabama, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
IUPUI at Butler, 6:45 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wheeling Jesuit at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Oakland at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Lake Erie at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Earlham at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Milwaukee at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at BYU, 10 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Salve Regina at Brown, 7 p.m.
Morehouse at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Rutgers-Camden at Princeton, 7 p.m.
Vassar at Yale, 7 p.m.
Cornell at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
Dartmouth at Boston College, 8 p.m.
Columbia at Fordham, 8 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Manhattanville at Manhattan, 3 p.m.
St. Peter's at VCU, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Rider at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Appalachian St. at Iona, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Providence, 7 p.m.
Siena at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Miami, 7:30 p.m.
Niagara at Xavier, 7:30 p.m.
Marist at American U., 8 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
E. Michigan at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Akron at Ohio St., 6 p.m.
Ball St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at W. Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Missouri, 8 p.m.
N. Illinois at Washington, 10 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
District of Columbia at Howard, 5 p.m.
St. Mary's College of Maryland at Morgan St., 6 p.m.
Cairn at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
SC State at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
NC Central at Richmond, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
Bridgewater at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Saint Joseph's, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois at UALR, 6 p.m.
Evansville at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Coe College at Drake, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Nicholls at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
Bradley at S. Dakota St., 9:15 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Utah Valley at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.
UC Davis at Utah St., 9:30 p.m.
Fresno Pacific at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
E. Washington at Nevada, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
CCSU at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Wagner, 7 p.m.
Fisher at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at George Washington, 8 p.m.
Sacred Heart at La Salle, 8 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
LIU at San Francisco, 10:30 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|0
|.000
Tuesday's Games
Belmont at Ohio, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Memphis, 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Cumberland at Murray St., 8 p.m.
E. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Marquette, 8:30 p.m.