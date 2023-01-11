All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville31.750125.706
Morehead St.31.750107.588
Tennessee St.22.500107.588
UT Martin22.500107.588
Lindenwood (Mo.)22.500710.412
SE Missouri22.500710.412
E. Illinois22.500611.353
Tennessee Tech22.500611.353
S. Indiana13.25089.471
UALR13.250512.294

Thursday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

UALR at S. Indiana, 9 p.m.

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA501.000142.875
Utah51.833125.706
Arizona St.41.800133.813
Arizona32.600142.875
Southern Cal32.600115.688
Oregon32.60097.563
Colorado33.500116.647
California23.400313.188
Washington St.24.333710.412
Oregon St.14.20079.438
Washington15.16798.529
Stanford05.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

California at Washington St., 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.

Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American401.000123.800
Colgate401.000107.588
Army31.75098.529
Holy Cross31.750611.353
Boston U.22.50098.529
Lehigh22.50078.467
Navy13.25088.500
Lafayette13.250314.176
Bucknell04.000710.412
Loyola (Md.)04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

American at Army, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Tennessee401.000142.875
Alabama301.000132.867
Texas A&M201.000105.667
Auburn31.750133.813
Missouri21.667132.867
Florida22.50097.563
Georgia11.500114.733
Arkansas12.333123.800
Mississippi St.12.333123.800
South Carolina12.33388.500
Vanderbilt12.33388.500
LSU13.250124.750
Kentucky13.250106.625
Mississippi04.00088.500

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68

Florida 67, LSU 56

Auburn 82, Mississippi 73

Tennessee 77, Vanderbilt 68

Wednesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford401.000107.588
Furman31.750125.706
W. Carolina31.750107.588
UNC-Greensboro31.75098.529
Chattanooga22.500107.588
Wofford22.500107.588
ETSU22.500611.353
The Citadel13.250610.375
Mercer04.000710.412
VMI04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Furman at Mercer, 7 p.m.

ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC301.000106.625
SE Louisiana21.66788.500
Nicholls21.66778.467
New Orleans21.66759.357
Texas A&M Commerce21.667611.353
McNeese St.21.667511.313
Northwestern St.12.33397.563
Houston Christian12.333412.250
Incarnate Word03.000610.375
Lamar03.000412.250

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.401.00089.471
Jackson St.301.000412.250
Grambling St.31.750106.625
Alcorn St.21.667510.333
Alabama A&M22.500611.353
Ark.-Pine Bluff22.500611.353
Prairie View22.500611.353
Alabama St.22.500413.235
Bethune-Cookman12.333511.313
MVSU13.250216.111
Texas Southern04.000413.235
Florida A&M03.000212.143

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts401.000134.765
St. Thomas (MN)42.667136.684
S. Dakota St.32.60089.471
South Dakota32.60089.471
N. Dakota St.32.600611.353
UMKC22.500611.353
W. Illinois23.40097.563
Omaha23.400611.353
Denver14.200108.556
North Dakota04.000611.353

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.31.750143.824
Troy31.750116.647
Georgia Southern31.750107.588
Louisiana-Monroe31.750710.412
Marshall22.500134.765
Louisiana-Lafayette22.500124.750
James Madison22.500116.647
Old Dominion22.500106.625
Appalachian St.22.50098.529
Texas St.22.50098.529
Arkansas St.13.25098.529
Georgia St.13.25088.500
Coastal Carolina13.25078.467
South Alabama13.25079.438

Thursday's Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga301.000143.824
Saint Mary's (Cal.)301.000144.778
BYU31.750136.684
Pacific31.750109.526
Santa Clara22.500145.737
Loyola Marymount22.500126.667
San Francisco13.250127.632
San Diego13.250810.444
Portland03.000810.444
Pepperdine03.000710.412

Thursday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

Gonzaga at BYU, 9:30 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.

San Francisco at Portland, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.401.000134.765
Stephen F. Austin401.000125.706
Seattle301.000124.750
S. Utah31.750116.647
Grand Canyon21.667115.688
Sam Houston St.22.500124.750
Cal Baptist22.500107.588
Tarleton St.22.50088.500
Abilene Christian12.33397.563
Utah Tech12.33397.563
Texas Rio Grande Valley04.00088.500
New Mexico St.04.00079.438
Texas-Arlington04.000512.294

Wednesday's Games

Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

