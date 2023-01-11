All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Morehead St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Tennessee St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UT Martin
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|E. Illinois
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|S. Indiana
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
Thursday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at SE Missouri, 8 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at E. Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
UALR at S. Indiana, 9 p.m.
UT Martin at Tennessee St., 9 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Utah
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|5
|.706
|Arizona St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|3
|.813
|Arizona
|3
|2
|.600
|14
|2
|.875
|Southern Cal
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Oregon
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Washington St.
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Oregon St.
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|9
|.438
|Washington
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|8
|.529
|Stanford
|0
|5
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
California at Washington St., 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. at Oregon, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Southern Cal, 9 p.m.
Arizona at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
Utah at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Stanford at Washington, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Colgate
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Army
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Holy Cross
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|11
|.353
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Lehigh
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Navy
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Lafayette
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
American at Army, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Holy Cross at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Tennessee
|4
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Alabama
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Auburn
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Missouri
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Florida
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Georgia
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Arkansas
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|Mississippi St.
|1
|2
|.333
|12
|3
|.800
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|LSU
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Kentucky
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|Mississippi
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina 71, Kentucky 68
Florida 67, LSU 56
Auburn 82, Mississippi 73
Tennessee 77, Vanderbilt 68
Wednesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Alabama at Arkansas, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Texas A&M, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|W. Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|8
|.529
|Chattanooga
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Wofford
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|ETSU
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|The Citadel
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Mercer
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
|VMI
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
Furman at Mercer, 7 p.m.
ETSU at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at VMI, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|6
|.625
|SE Louisiana
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Nicholls
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|New Orleans
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|9
|.357
|Texas A&M Commerce
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|11
|.353
|McNeese St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Northwestern St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Houston Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
|Incarnate Word
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at Lamar, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
McNeese St. at Northwestern St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Jackson St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Grambling St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|6
|.625
|Alcorn St.
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|10
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|13
|.235
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
|Texas Southern
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Florida A&M
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|South Dakota
|3
|2
|.600
|8
|9
|.471
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|11
|.353
|UMKC
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|W. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Omaha
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Denver
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|8
|.556
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.
North Dakota at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Georgia Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Marshall
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|James Madison
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Old Dominion
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Texas St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Arkansas St.
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Georgia St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|8
|.500
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|1
|3
|.250
|7
|9
|.438
Thursday's Games
Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Texas St. at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.
James Madison at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Marshall, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|BYU
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Pacific
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Santa Clara
|2
|2
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|San Francisco
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|7
|.632
|San Diego
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|10
|.444
|Portland
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|10
|.412
Thursday's Games
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
Gonzaga at BYU, 9:30 p.m.
Pepperdine at San Diego, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Portland, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Seattle
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Grand Canyon
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Sam Houston St.
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Cal Baptist
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Tarleton St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Abilene Christian
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Utah Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|4
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
Wednesday's Games
Abilene Christian at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Texas-Arlington at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech, 9 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
