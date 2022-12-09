All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Thursday's Games
Maine 103, Maine-Augusta 67
Mass.-Lowell 85, UMass 80
Friday's Games
Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Vermont at Colgate, Noon
Albany (NY) at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.
Morgan St. at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
Buffalo vs. Tulane at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.
Temple at Penn, 1 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Alabama at Houston, 3 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Longwood at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.
SMU vs. TCU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Marshall 82, Duquesne 71
Mass.-Lowell 85, UMass 80
Friday's Games
Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Drexel at La Salle, Noon
St. Peter's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Army at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.
Drake at Richmond, 2 p.m.
American at George Washington, 4 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Boise St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.
CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.
UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Clemson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NC State
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|North Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Boston College
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
|Louisville
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Saturday's Games
Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
LSU vs. Wake Forest at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
NC State at Miami, 2 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 3:15 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Villanova vs. Boston College at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Duke, 5:30 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Thursday's Games
Utah 99, Jacksonville St. 58
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at North Florida, 2 p.m.
Webber International at Stetson, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m.
Boyce at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
Thursday's Games
Iowa 75, Iowa St. 56
Saturday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 1 p.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.
Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.
UAB at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
SMU vs. TCU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.
McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|1
|.900
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
LIU at UConn, 12:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Syracuse, 1 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Providence, 2:30 p.m.
Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.
Butler at California, 5 p.m.
Villanova vs. Boston College at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m.
UTEP at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Montana St. 82, St. Thomas (MN) 65
Saturday's Games
Utah Valley St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
E. Washington at S. Dakota St., 5 p.m.
Omaha at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Martin's at Weber St., 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Friday's Games
Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Dayton, 2 p.m.
SC State at SC-Upstate, 3 p.m.
Winthrop at Furman, 4 p.m.
Longwood at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|Ohio St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wisconsin
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Maryland
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|1
|.889
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Michigan St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Penn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Nebraska
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Minnesota
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. 67, Rutgers 66
Iowa 75, Iowa St. 56
Michigan 90, Minnesota 75
Saturday's Games
Penn St. at Illinois, Noon
Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.
Brown at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.
Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at South Dakota, 2 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
N. Colorado at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.
