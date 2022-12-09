All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000101.909
Bryant00.00063.667
UMBC00.00064.600
Maine00.00054.556
Vermont00.00057.417
New Hampshire00.00035.375
Binghamton00.00036.333
Albany (NY)00.00037.300
NJIT00.00018.111

Thursday's Games

Maine 103, Maine-Augusta 67

Mass.-Lowell 85, UMass 80

Friday's Games

Stony Brook at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Vermont at Colgate, Noon

Albany (NY) at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Morgan St. at UMBC, 5:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Maine at Merrimack, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Fairleigh Dickinson, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000901.000
Memphis00.00072.778
UCF00.00062.750
Cincinnati00.00063.667
Tulane00.00053.625
East Carolina00.00064.600
Temple00.00064.600
Wichita St.00.00044.500
SMU00.00036.333
South Florida00.00036.333
Tulsa00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

Buffalo vs. Tulane at Atlanta, 11:30 a.m.

Temple at Penn, 1 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Alabama at Houston, 3 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Longwood at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Auburn vs. Memphis at Atlanta, 5 p.m.

SMU vs. TCU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tarleton St. at UCF, Noon

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00091.900
Duquesne00.00072.778
UMass00.00072.778
Davidson00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00073.700
St. Bonaventure00.00063.667
George Washington00.00053.625
George Mason00.00064.600
La Salle00.00054.556
VCU00.00054.556
Dayton00.00055.500
Loyola Chicago00.00045.444
Richmond00.00035.375
Saint Joseph's00.00035.375
Rhode Island00.00027.222

Thursday's Games

Marshall 82, Duquesne 71

Mass.-Lowell 85, UMass 80

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Drexel at La Salle, Noon

St. Peter's at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Army at Rhode Island, 2 p.m.

Drake at Richmond, 2 p.m.

American at George Washington, 4 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Boise St. at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

St. Bonaventure vs. Iona at Brooklyn, N.Y., 11:30 a.m.

CCSU at Fordham, 1 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Duquesne, 4 p.m.

UMass vs. Hofstra at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Howard at VCU, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia101.000801.000
Miami101.00091.900
Virginia Tech101.00091.900
Duke101.00092.818
Clemson101.00082.800
Pittsburgh101.00064.600
Syracuse101.00054.556
NC State01.00082.800
Notre Dame01.00072.778
Wake Forest01.00072.778
Georgia Tech00.00063.667
North Carolina01.00054.556
Boston College01.00055.500
Florida St.01.00019.100
Louisville01.00008.000

Saturday's Games

Louisville at Florida St., 1 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

LSU vs. Wake Forest at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

NC State at Miami, 2 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 3:15 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Pittsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Duke, 5:30 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Clemson at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00072.778
Lipscomb00.00062.750
Jacksonville00.00052.714
Florida Gulf Coast00.00073.700
Kennesaw St.00.00063.667
Liberty00.00063.667
North Alabama00.00064.600
Stetson00.00043.571
Cent. Arkansas00.00054.556
Austin Peay00.00055.500
E. Kentucky00.00045.444
Jacksonville St.00.00045.444
Bellarmine00.00046.400
North Florida00.00026.250

Thursday's Games

Utah 99, Jacksonville St. 58

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Webber International at Stetson, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at UNC-Wilmington, 4 p.m.

Boyce at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Mercer at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lipscomb at Tennessee St., 3:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00081.889
Kansas St.00.00081.889
TCU00.00071.875
Texas00.00061.857
Baylor00.00072.778
Iowa St.00.00072.778
Oklahoma00.00072.778
West Virginia00.00072.778
Texas Tech00.00062.750
Oklahoma St.00.00063.667

Thursday's Games

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 56

Saturday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas, 1 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, Okla., 1 p.m.

Kansas at Missouri, 5:15 p.m.

UAB at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

SMU vs. TCU at Fort Worth, Texas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Oklahoma St. vs. Virginia Tech at Brooklyn, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Kansas St., 3 p.m.

McNeese St. at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.00091.900
UConn00.0001001.000
Butler00.00073.700
Marquette00.00073.700
Providence00.00073.700
Creighton00.00063.667
Xavier00.00063.667
DePaul01.00054.556
Seton Hall00.00054.556
Georgetown00.00055.500
Villanova00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

LIU at UConn, 12:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Syracuse, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Providence, 2:30 p.m.

Xavier at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Butler at California, 5 p.m.

Villanova vs. Boston College at Newark, N.J., 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at St. John's, 6 p.m.

UTEP at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. BYU at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Marquette at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00054.556
Montana St.00.00055.500
E. Washington00.00045.444
Idaho00.00045.444
Montana00.00045.444
N. Colorado00.00045.444
Sacramento St.00.00045.444
N. Arizona00.00047.364
Idaho St.00.00037.300
Weber St.00.00027.222

Thursday's Games

Montana St. 82, St. Thomas (MN) 65

Saturday's Games

Utah Valley St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at S. Dakota St., 5 p.m.

Omaha at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

Montana at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

St. Martin's at Weber St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00081.889
Radford00.00063.667
UNC-Asheville00.00063.667
Longwood00.00054.556
Winthrop00.00055.500
SC-Upstate00.00044.500
Campbell00.00045.444
Charleston Southern00.00026.250
Gardner-Webb00.00026.250
Presbyterian00.00028.200

Friday's Games

Queens (NC) at High Point, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Radford at VMI, 1 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Dayton, 2 p.m.

SC State at SC-Upstate, 3 p.m.

Winthrop at Furman, 4 p.m.

Longwood at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Old Dominion, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Presbyterian at South Carolina, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue101.000901.000
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Wisconsin101.00072.778
Northwestern101.00062.750
Michigan101.00063.667
Indiana11.50081.889
Maryland11.50081.889
Rutgers11.50063.667
Michigan St.11.50064.600
Illinois01.00072.778
Iowa00.00072.778
Penn St.01.00063.667
Nebraska01.00064.600
Minnesota02.00045.444

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. 67, Rutgers 66

Iowa 75, Iowa St. 56

Michigan 90, Minnesota 75

Saturday's Games

Penn St. at Illinois, Noon

Purdue at Nebraska, 2:15 p.m.

Brown at Michigan St., 4:30 p.m.

Arizona vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Prairie View at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Tennessee vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00052.714
UC Davis00.00063.667
UC Irvine00.00063.667
Hawaii00.00053.625
UC Riverside00.00053.625
Cal Poly00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00044.500
UC San Diego00.00044.500
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00045.444
CS Northridge00.00026.250

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at South Dakota, 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Sacramento St., 6:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton vs. S. Utah at Las Vegas, 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UC Riverside at Idaho, 5 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hawaii, 10 p.m.

