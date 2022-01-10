All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
NJIT301.00085.615
Vermont101.00094.692
Stony Brook101.00095.643
Binghamton21.66757.417
New Hampshire11.50065.545
Mass.-Lowell12.33396.600
UMBC01.00057.417
Albany (NY)02.000410.286
Maine02.000310.231
Hartford00.000210.167

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.

UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston301.000142.875
Memphis31.75095.643
Tulane31.75067.462
SMU21.667114.733
Temple22.50096.600
East Carolina11.500104.714
UCF12.33394.692
Cincinnati12.333115.688
Wichita St.02.00095.643
Tulsa02.00067.462
South Florida02.00059.357

Sunday's Games

Memphis 87, Cincinnati 80

Wednesday's Games

East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.

Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.

South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson201.000122.857
VCU201.00094.692
Saint Louis101.000104.714
Fordham101.00085.615
Duquesne101.00067.462
Dayton11.50096.600
Saint Joseph's11.50076.538
Richmond12.333106.625
St. Bonaventure00.00083.727
Rhode Island01.00094.692
George Mason00.00076.538
UMass02.00077.500
La Salle02.00057.417
George Washington01.00049.308

Tuesday's Games

UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Saint Louis at Dayton, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at La Salle, 7 p.m.

George Mason at Richmond, ppd.

George Washington at VCU, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami501.000133.813
Louisville41.800105.667
North Carolina31.750114.733
Notre Dame31.75095.643
Duke21.667122.857
Wake Forest32.600133.813
Virginia32.60096.600
Clemson22.500105.667
Florida St.22.50085.615
Boston College12.33367.462
Syracuse13.25078.467
Pittsburgh13.25069.400
NC State14.20088.500
Virginia Tech03.00086.571
Georgia Tech04.00068.429

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.

NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cent. Arkansas201.000510.333
Jacksonville101.00094.692
Liberty101.000106.625
Jacksonville St.101.00086.571
Bellarmine101.00078.467
Florida Gulf Coast11.500115.688
Lipscomb11.50089.471
Stetson11.50078.467
E. Kentucky02.00088.500
North Alabama02.00078.467
Kennesaw St.00.00058.385
North Florida02.000411.267

Sunday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 93, Lipscomb 88

Tuesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.

North Florida at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at North Alabama, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor301.0001501.000
Oklahoma21.667123.800
Texas21.667123.800
Kansas11.500122.857
West Virginia11.500122.857
Texas Tech11.500113.786
Oklahoma St.11.50085.615
Iowa St.12.333132.867
TCU01.000102.833
Kansas St.03.00086.571

Tuesday's Games

Texas Tech at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at West Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence41.800142.875
Villanova41.800114.733
Xavier21.667122.857
Creighton21.667104.714
Seton Hall22.500113.786
St. John's11.50094.692
Marquette23.400106.625
UConn12.333104.714
Butler12.33386.571
DePaul04.00095.643
Georgetown01.00066.500

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Providence at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

St. John's at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.31.750105.667
S. Utah31.75095.643
N. Colorado31.75088.500
Montana St.42.667125.706
Montana42.667116.647
E. Washington32.60097.563
N. Arizona12.33359.357
Portland St.12.33338.273
Sacramento St.13.25056.455
Idaho03.000310.231
Idaho St.04.000211.154

Sunday's Games

Montana St. 66, Montana 59

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, ppd.

N. Colorado at Portland St., ppd.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville201.000105.667
Gardner-Webb201.00087.533
NC A&T201.00079.438
Radford11.50059.357
SC-Upstate11.500410.286
Longwood00.00085.615
Campbell01.00075.583
Winthrop00.00076.538
Presbyterian02.00089.471
High Point00.00068.429
Hampton01.00048.333
Charleston Southern02.000311.214

Monday's Games

Campbell at Winthrop, 5 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

High Point at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.401.000132.867
Illinois401.000113.786
Wisconsin41.800132.867
Ohio St.41.800103.769
Rutgers31.75095.643
Indiana32.600123.800
Purdue22.500132.867
Penn St.23.40076.538
Michigan12.33376.538
Minnesota13.250103.769
Iowa13.250114.733
Northwestern13.25085.615
Maryland04.00087.533
Nebraska05.000610.375

Sunday's Games

Indiana 73, Minnesota 60

Ohio St. 95, Northwestern 87

Wisconsin 70, Maryland 69

Tuesday's Games

Rutgers at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Purdue at Michigan, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis101.00074.636
UC Irvine101.00064.600
Cal St.-Fullerton101.00075.583
Hawaii101.00055.500
UC San Diego22.50087.533
UC Riverside11.50075.583
CS Northridge11.50058.385
UC Santa Barbara01.00075.583
CS Bakersfield01.00055.500
Long Beach St.01.00049.308
Cal Poly01.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you