All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston102.833223.880
Hofstra102.833178.680
UNC-Wilmington93.750196.760
Towson83.727168.667
Drexel75.5831311.542
NC A&T66.5001114.440
Northeastern47.364814.364
Stony Brook47.364816.333
Delaware48.3331213.480
William & Mary48.333916.360
Hampton38.273618.250
Elon38.273519.208
Monmouth (NJ)38.273420.167

Wednesday's Games

Hofstra at Northeastern, 6 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Drexel at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Elon at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU121.923222.917
North Texas103.769195.792
UAB85.615177.708
Middle Tennessee85.615159.625
Rice66.500158.652
Louisiana Tech66.5001310.565
FIU67.4621212.500
W. Kentucky58.3851311.542
Charlotte48.3331310.565
UTEP48.3331112.478
UTSA113.071718.280

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.113.786196.760
Milwaukee103.769167.696
N. Kentucky104.7141510.600
Cleveland St.95.6431411.560
Oakland86.5711015.400
Fort Wayne77.5001510.600
Wright St.77.5001411.560
Robert Morris68.4291114.440
Detroit68.4291015.400
Green Bay112.077222.083
IUPUI113.071421.160

Monday's Games

Green Bay at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000817.320
Hartford01.000518.217

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton72.778166.727
Yale63.667166.727
Cornell54.556157.682
Brown54.5561210.545
Penn54.5561311.542
Dartmouth45.444815.348
Harvard36.3331211.522
Columbia18.111618.250

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Rider103.769139.591
Iona93.750167.696
Siena94.692159.625
Quinnipiac85.615177.708
Niagara85.615139.591
Fairfield67.4621013.435
Manhattan67.462814.364
St. Peter's49.308913.409
Marist49.308814.364
Mount St. Mary's49.308816.333
Canisius310.231517.227

Sunday's Games

Iona 70, Fairfield 61

Rider 67, Manhattan 56

Marist 75, Canisius 67

Mount St. Mary's 79, Quinnipiac 75

Niagara 56, Siena 54

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron91.900176.739
Kent St.82.800185.783
Toledo82.800176.739
Ball St.73.700167.696
N. Illinois64.6001013.435
Buffalo55.5001112.478
Ohio46.4001211.522
Bowling Green46.4001013.435
Cent. Michigan37.300815.348
E. Michigan37.300617.261
W. Michigan28.200617.261
Miami (Ohio)19.100716.304

Tuesday's Games

Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Md.-Eastern Shore61.857148.636
Howard61.8571410.583
Norfolk St.52.714167.696
Morgan St.43.5711211.522
NC Central34.4291011.476
Delaware St.34.429417.190
Coppin St.16.143618.250
SC State07.000320.130

Tuesday's Games

Chicago St. at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake104.714196.760
S. Illinois104.714187.720
Belmont104.714178.680
Bradley104.714178.680
Indiana St.95.643169.640
Murray St.86.5711311.542
Missouri St.86.5711212.500
N. Iowa86.5711212.500
Illinois St.59.3571015.400
Valparaiso410.2861015.400
Ill.-Chicago212.1431015.400
Evansville014.000421.160

Sunday's Games

S. Illinois 73, Missouri St. 53

Tuesday's Games

Drake at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Belmont at Missouri St., 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.92.818185.783
Utah St.83.727195.792
Boise St.83.727186.750
Nevada83.727186.750
New Mexico64.600194.826
San Jose St.55.500149.609
UNLV47.364158.652
Fresno St.47.364814.364
Air Force38.2731212.500
Wyoming28.200715.318
Colorado St.29.1821014.417

Tuesday's Games

Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

Nevada at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at Wyoming, 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill83.7271214.462
Fairleigh Dickinson73.7001411.560
Merrimack74.636916.360
Sacred Heart65.5451313.500
Wagner55.500129.571
St. Francis (Pa.)55.500815.348
St. Francis (NY)56.4551212.500
CCSU47.364619.240
LIU110.091320.130

Wednesday's Games

CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you