All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|10
|2
|.833
|22
|3
|.880
|Hofstra
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|UNC-Wilmington
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Towson
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Drexel
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|11
|.542
|NC A&T
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Northeastern
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Stony Brook
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Delaware
|4
|8
|.333
|12
|13
|.480
|William & Mary
|4
|8
|.333
|9
|16
|.360
|Hampton
|3
|8
|.273
|6
|18
|.250
|Elon
|3
|8
|.273
|5
|19
|.208
|Monmouth (NJ)
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|20
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Hofstra at Northeastern, 6 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Drexel at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Elon at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|North Texas
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|5
|.792
|UAB
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|Rice
|6
|6
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|FIU
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|12
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|11
|.542
|Charlotte
|4
|8
|.333
|13
|10
|.565
|UTEP
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UTSA
|1
|13
|.071
|7
|18
|.280
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Milwaukee
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Kentucky
|10
|4
|.714
|15
|10
|.600
|Cleveland St.
|9
|5
|.643
|14
|11
|.560
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|10
|15
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Wright St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Robert Morris
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Detroit
|6
|8
|.429
|10
|15
|.400
|Green Bay
|1
|12
|.077
|2
|22
|.083
|IUPUI
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|21
|.160
Monday's Games
Green Bay at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|17
|.320
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|18
|.217
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Yale
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|Cornell
|5
|4
|.556
|15
|7
|.682
|Brown
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Penn
|5
|4
|.556
|13
|11
|.542
|Dartmouth
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|15
|.348
|Harvard
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|11
|.522
|Columbia
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|18
|.250
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|10
|3
|.769
|13
|9
|.591
|Iona
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Siena
|9
|4
|.692
|15
|9
|.625
|Quinnipiac
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Niagara
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|9
|.591
|Fairfield
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|13
|.435
|Manhattan
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|14
|.364
|St. Peter's
|4
|9
|.308
|9
|13
|.409
|Marist
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|14
|.364
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|16
|.333
|Canisius
|3
|10
|.231
|5
|17
|.227
Sunday's Games
Iona 70, Fairfield 61
Rider 67, Manhattan 56
Marist 75, Canisius 67
Mount St. Mary's 79, Quinnipiac 75
Niagara 56, Siena 54
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Akron
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|6
|.739
|Kent St.
|8
|2
|.800
|18
|5
|.783
|Toledo
|8
|2
|.800
|17
|6
|.739
|Ball St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Illinois
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|13
|.435
|Buffalo
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|Ohio
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Bowling Green
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|15
|.348
|E. Michigan
|3
|7
|.300
|6
|17
|.261
|W. Michigan
|2
|8
|.200
|6
|17
|.261
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|16
|.304
Tuesday's Games
Toledo at Akron, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Kent St., 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ohio at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|8
|.636
|Howard
|6
|1
|.857
|14
|10
|.583
|Norfolk St.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|7
|.696
|Morgan St.
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|11
|.522
|NC Central
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|11
|.476
|Delaware St.
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|17
|.190
|Coppin St.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|18
|.250
|SC State
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|20
|.130
Tuesday's Games
Chicago St. at Delaware St., 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|6
|.760
|S. Illinois
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|7
|.720
|Belmont
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Bradley
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Indiana St.
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|9
|.640
|Murray St.
|8
|6
|.571
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri St.
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|N. Iowa
|8
|6
|.571
|12
|12
|.500
|Illinois St.
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|15
|.400
|Valparaiso
|4
|10
|.286
|10
|15
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|12
|.143
|10
|15
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|14
|.000
|4
|21
|.160
Sunday's Games
S. Illinois 73, Missouri St. 53
Tuesday's Games
Drake at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Belmont at Missouri St., 7 p.m.
N. Iowa at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Bradley at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|5
|.783
|Utah St.
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Boise St.
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|Nevada
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|6
|.750
|New Mexico
|6
|4
|.600
|19
|4
|.826
|San Jose St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|UNLV
|4
|7
|.364
|15
|8
|.652
|Fresno St.
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|14
|.364
|Air Force
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|Wyoming
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|15
|.318
|Colorado St.
|2
|9
|.182
|10
|14
|.417
Tuesday's Games
Colorado St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Nevada at New Mexico, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at Wyoming, 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|8
|3
|.727
|12
|14
|.462
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|11
|.560
|Merrimack
|7
|4
|.636
|9
|16
|.360
|Sacred Heart
|6
|5
|.545
|13
|13
|.500
|Wagner
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|St. Francis (NY)
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|CCSU
|4
|7
|.364
|6
|19
|.240
|LIU
|1
|10
|.091
|3
|20
|.130
Wednesday's Games
CCSU at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.