All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston132.867253.893
Hofstra132.867208.714
UNC-Wilmington104.714207.741
Towson95.6431710.630
Drexel96.6001512.556
NC A&T78.4671216.429
Delaware59.3571314.481
William & Mary59.3571017.370
Stony Brook59.357918.333
Elon59.357720.259
Monmouth (NJ)59.357621.222
Northeastern410.286817.320
Hampton311.214621.222

Thursday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU141.933242.923
North Texas123.800215.808
UAB96.600188.692
Middle Tennessee87.5331511.577
Rice77.500169.640
FIU78.4671313.500
W. Kentucky68.4291411.560
Louisiana Tech68.4291312.520
Charlotte59.3571411.560
UTEP59.3571213.480
UTSA114.067719.269

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.

UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.124.750207.741
Milwaukee124.750188.692
Cleveland St.115.6881611.593
N. Kentucky115.6881611.593
Wright St.97.5631611.593
Oakland97.5631116.407
Fort Wayne79.4381512.556
Robert Morris79.4381215.444
Detroit79.4381116.407
Green Bay214.125324.111
IUPUI115.063423.148

Wednesday's Games

IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.101.000918.333
Hartford01.000521.192

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Calumet College of St. Joseph at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale73.700176.739
Princeton73.700167.696
Brown64.6001310.565
Penn64.6001411.560
Cornell55.500158.652
Dartmouth55.500915.375
Harvard37.3001212.500
Columbia19.100619.240

Friday's Games

Dartmouth at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.

Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona113.786187.720
Rider113.786149.609
Siena114.733179.654
Niagara96.6001410.583
Quinnipiac87.533179.654
Manhattan77.500914.391
Fairfield78.4671114.440
St. Peter's510.3331014.417
Marist411.267816.333
Mount St. Mary's411.267818.308
Canisius411.267618.250

Friday's Games

Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Siena, 9 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.112.846215.808
Toledo112.846206.769
Ball St.103.769197.731
Akron103.769188.692
Ohio76.5381511.577
N. Illinois76.5381115.423
Buffalo67.4621214.462
Cent. Michigan58.3851016.385
Bowling Green49.3081016.385
E. Michigan310.231620.231
Miami (Ohio)211.154818.308
W. Michigan211.154620.231

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 87, N. Illinois 77

Cent. Michigan 77, Bowling Green 74

Akron 78, E. Michigan 51

Ohio 85, Buffalo 61

Toledo 89, Miami (Ohio) 71

Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 58

Friday's Games

E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard81.8891610.615
Norfolk St.72.778187.720
Md.-Eastern Shore63.6671410.583
NC Central54.5561211.522
Morgan St.45.4441213.480
Delaware St.36.333519.208
SC State27.222520.200
Coppin St.18.111620.231

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake124.750216.778
Bradley124.750198.704
S. Illinois125.706208.714
Belmont115.688189.667
Indiana St.115.688189.667
Missouri St.106.6251412.538
Murray St.88.5001313.500
N. Iowa88.5001214.462
Illinois St.511.3131017.370
Valparaiso512.2941117.393
Ill.-Chicago214.1251017.370
Evansville115.063522.185

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois 66, Valparaiso 62

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Drake at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.112.846205.800
Nevada103.769206.769
Boise St.93.750196.760
Utah St.95.643207.741
San Jose St.76.5381610.615
New Mexico67.462197.731
Fresno St.58.385915.375
UNLV59.3571610.615
Air Force410.2861314.481
Colorado St.39.2501114.440
Wyoming310.231817.320

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. 80, Air Force 65

Wyoming 70, New Mexico 56

San Jose St. 75, UNLV 66

Wednesday's Games

Boise St. at Colorado St., 10 p.m.

San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

New Mexico at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stonehill94.6921315.464
Merrimack94.6921116.407
Fairleigh Dickinson84.6671512.556
Wagner66.5001310.565
Sacred Heart66.5001314.481
St. Francis (Pa.)66.500916.360
St. Francis (NY)67.4621313.500
CCSU57.417819.296
LIU112.077322.120

Thursday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.

Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

LIU at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

