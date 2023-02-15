All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|13
|2
|.867
|25
|3
|.893
|Hofstra
|13
|2
|.867
|20
|8
|.714
|UNC-Wilmington
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Towson
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|Drexel
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|12
|.556
|NC A&T
|7
|8
|.467
|12
|16
|.429
|Delaware
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|William & Mary
|5
|9
|.357
|10
|17
|.370
|Stony Brook
|5
|9
|.357
|9
|18
|.333
|Elon
|5
|9
|.357
|7
|20
|.259
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|9
|.357
|6
|21
|.222
|Northeastern
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|17
|.320
|Hampton
|3
|11
|.214
|6
|21
|.222
Thursday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at Drexel, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Elon, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|2
|.923
|North Texas
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|5
|.808
|UAB
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|8
|.692
|Middle Tennessee
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|11
|.577
|Rice
|7
|7
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|FIU
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|13
|.500
|W. Kentucky
|6
|8
|.429
|14
|11
|.560
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|8
|.429
|13
|12
|.520
|Charlotte
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|11
|.560
|UTEP
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|13
|.480
|UTSA
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|19
|.269
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
North Texas at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
FAU at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
UTSA at Rice, 8 p.m.
UAB at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Milwaukee
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|8
|.692
|Cleveland St.
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|N. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|Wright St.
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|Oakland
|9
|7
|.563
|11
|16
|.407
|Fort Wayne
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|12
|.556
|Robert Morris
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|15
|.444
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|16
|.407
|Green Bay
|2
|14
|.125
|3
|24
|.111
|IUPUI
|1
|15
|.063
|4
|23
|.148
Wednesday's Games
IUPUI at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Green Bay at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|18
|.333
|Hartford
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|21
|.192
Thursday's Games
Merrimack at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Calumet College of St. Joseph at Chicago St., 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Princeton
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|Brown
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|10
|.565
|Penn
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|11
|.560
|Cornell
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|Dartmouth
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|15
|.375
|Harvard
|3
|7
|.300
|12
|12
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
Friday's Games
Dartmouth at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Harvard at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Yale at Penn, 7 p.m.
Brown at Princeton, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|7
|.720
|Rider
|11
|3
|.786
|14
|9
|.609
|Siena
|11
|4
|.733
|17
|9
|.654
|Niagara
|9
|6
|.600
|14
|10
|.583
|Quinnipiac
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|9
|.654
|Manhattan
|7
|7
|.500
|9
|14
|.391
|Fairfield
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|14
|.440
|St. Peter's
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|14
|.417
|Marist
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|16
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|11
|.267
|8
|18
|.308
|Canisius
|4
|11
|.267
|6
|18
|.250
Friday's Games
Manhattan at Iona, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Marist, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 9 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Toledo
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|6
|.769
|Ball St.
|10
|3
|.769
|19
|7
|.731
|Akron
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|8
|.692
|Ohio
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|11
|.577
|N. Illinois
|7
|6
|.538
|11
|15
|.423
|Buffalo
|6
|7
|.462
|12
|14
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|16
|.385
|Bowling Green
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|16
|.385
|E. Michigan
|3
|10
|.231
|6
|20
|.231
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|18
|.308
|W. Michigan
|2
|11
|.154
|6
|20
|.231
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 87, N. Illinois 77
Cent. Michigan 77, Bowling Green 74
Akron 78, E. Michigan 51
Ohio 85, Buffalo 61
Toledo 89, Miami (Ohio) 71
Kent St. 82, W. Michigan 58
Friday's Games
E. Michigan at Kent St., 6 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Howard
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|10
|.615
|Norfolk St.
|7
|2
|.778
|18
|7
|.720
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|NC Central
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|11
|.522
|Morgan St.
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|13
|.480
|Delaware St.
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|19
|.208
|SC State
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|20
|.200
|Coppin St.
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|20
|.231
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|6
|.778
|Bradley
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|8
|.704
|S. Illinois
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Belmont
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Indiana St.
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|9
|.667
|Missouri St.
|10
|6
|.625
|14
|12
|.538
|Murray St.
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|N. Iowa
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|14
|.462
|Illinois St.
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|17
|.370
|Valparaiso
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|17
|.393
|Ill.-Chicago
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Evansville
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois 66, Valparaiso 62
Wednesday's Games
Evansville at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Bradley, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
Murray St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Drake at N. Iowa, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|11
|2
|.846
|20
|5
|.800
|Nevada
|10
|3
|.769
|20
|6
|.769
|Boise St.
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|6
|.760
|Utah St.
|9
|5
|.643
|20
|7
|.741
|San Jose St.
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|New Mexico
|6
|7
|.462
|19
|7
|.731
|Fresno St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|15
|.375
|UNLV
|5
|9
|.357
|16
|10
|.615
|Air Force
|4
|10
|.286
|13
|14
|.481
|Colorado St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|14
|.440
|Wyoming
|3
|10
|.231
|8
|17
|.320
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. 80, Air Force 65
Wyoming 70, New Mexico 56
San Jose St. 75, UNLV 66
Wednesday's Games
Boise St. at Colorado St., 10 p.m.
San Diego St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Air Force at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
New Mexico at San Jose St., 10:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stonehill
|9
|4
|.692
|13
|15
|.464
|Merrimack
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|16
|.407
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|12
|.556
|Wagner
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|10
|.565
|Sacred Heart
|6
|6
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|6
|6
|.500
|9
|16
|.360
|St. Francis (NY)
|6
|7
|.462
|13
|13
|.500
|CCSU
|5
|7
|.417
|8
|19
|.296
|LIU
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|22
|.120
Thursday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
Wagner at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
LIU at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.