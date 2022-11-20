All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson00.000401.000
Coll. of Charleston00.00041.800
Hofstra00.00041.800
Drexel00.00021.667
William & Mary00.00023.400
Delaware00.00012.333
Hampton00.00012.333
NC A&T00.00013.250
Stony Brook00.00013.250
UNC-Wilmington00.00013.250
Elon00.00014.200
Monmouth (NJ)00.00004.000
Northeastern00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

NC State 74, Elon 63

William & Mary 76, Army 67

Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64

Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Hofstra 48

Sunday's Games

Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.

NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.

St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee101.00022.500
Charlotte00.000401.000
W. Kentucky00.000301.000
FAU00.00041.800
UTSA00.00031.750
North Texas00.00021.667
UAB00.00021.667
UTEP00.00021.667
Rice01.00032.600
FIU00.00022.500
Louisiana Tech00.00012.333

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51

FAU 76, Detroit 55

North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52

Rice 96, W. Michigan 88

Bryant 91, FIU 85

Sunday's Games

UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.

Monday's Games

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.00041.800
Wright St.00.00031.750
Milwaukee00.00021.667
N. Kentucky00.00021.667
Detroit00.00022.500
Fort Wayne00.00022.500
Robert Morris00.00022.500
Cleveland St.00.00023.400
Oakland00.00023.400
IUPUI00.00013.250
Green Bay00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

IUPUI 59, Franklin 45

Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51

Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT

Youngstown St. 73, UC San Diego 54

FAU 76, Detroit 55

Sunday's Games

Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon

N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.

Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00023.400
Hartford00.00023.400

Saturday's Games

Hartford 98, Houghton 32

Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000401.000
Cornell00.00031.750
Harvard00.00031.750
Princeton00.00022.500
Brown00.00013.250
Dartmouth00.00013.250
Columbia00.00014.200
Penn00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Princeton 62, Marist 55

Sunday's Games

SUNY Maritime at Columbia, 1 p.m.

Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.

John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.

Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Quinnipiac00.000501.000
Iona00.00021.667
Siena00.00021.667
Niagara00.00022.500
St. Peter's00.00022.500
Canisius00.00012.333
Manhattan00.00012.333
Marist00.00013.250
Mount St. Mary's00.00013.250
Rider00.00013.250
Fairfield00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85

Niagara 66, Stetson 62

St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter's 58

Princeton 62, Marist 55

Sunday's Games

Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000501.000
Toledo00.000301.000
Ball St.00.00031.750
Akron00.00021.667
Bowling Green00.00022.500
W. Michigan00.00023.400
Cent. Michigan00.00012.333
Ohio00.00012.333
E. Michigan00.00013.250
Miami (Ohio)00.00013.250
N. Illinois00.00013.250
Buffalo00.00014.200

Saturday's Games

Ball St. 86, Indiana-South Bend 72

Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59

St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68

Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT

Howard 63, Buffalo 59

Rice 96, W. Michigan 88

Sunday's Games

Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.

Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.

Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.

Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon

Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.

Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00042.667
Coppin St.00.00033.500
Howard00.00034.429
Morgan St.00.00023.400
Delaware St.00.00013.250
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00013.250
NC Central00.00013.250
SC State00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Howard 63, Buffalo 59

North Florida 72, SC State 66

Norfolk St. 89, Alabama A&M 83

Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67

Sunday's Games

Montreat at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.

Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Drake00.000301.000
Indiana St.00.000301.000
Bradley00.00031.750
S. Illinois00.00031.750
Missouri St.00.00021.667
Ill.-Chicago00.00022.500
Illinois St.00.00022.500
Murray St.00.00022.500
Valparaiso00.00022.500
N. Iowa00.00011.500
Belmont00.00023.400
Evansville00.00013.250

Saturday's Games

Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51

SMU 55, Evansville 47

Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60

Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65

Belmont 66, George Mason 62

Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64

Sunday's Games

Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.

Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Monday's Games

Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.

N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.

East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada00.000401.000
UNLV00.000401.000
Utah St.00.000401.000
New Mexico00.000301.000
San Diego St.00.000301.000
Colorado St.00.00041.800
San Jose St.00.00041.800
Wyoming00.00031.750
Boise St.00.00022.500
Air Force00.00013.250
Fresno St.00.00013.250

Saturday's Games

San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69

North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.

Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.

Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00031.750
Sacred Heart00.00032.600
St. Francis (NY)00.00022.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00023.400
Stonehill00.00023.400
LIU00.00012.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
Merrimack00.00014.200
CCSU00.00004.000

Saturday's Games

Lafayette 55, CCSU 50

Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60

St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter's 58

Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83

St. Thomas (MN) 72, Merrimack 61

Stonehill 81, Holy Cross 79

Sunday's Games

CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.

VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.

Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.

LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.

