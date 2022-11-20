All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
NC State 74, Elon 63
William & Mary 76, Army 67
Gardner-Webb 66, NC A&T 64
Syracuse 76, Northeastern 48
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 76, Hofstra 48
Sunday's Games
Virginia Tech vs. Coll. of Charleston at Charleston, S.C., 3:30 p.m.
NC A&T at Wofford, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Drexel vs. Texas-Arlington at Estero, Fla., 5 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Mount Olive at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
Hampton at UC Santa Barbara, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
North Alabama vs. Hampton at Santa Barbara, Calif., 4 p.m.
St. Andrews at NC A&T, 6 p.m.
Elon at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Saturday's Games
Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51
FAU 76, Detroit 55
North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52
Rice 96, W. Michigan 88
Bryant 91, FIU 85
Sunday's Games
UMass vs. Charlotte at Conway, S.C., 1 p.m.
Monday's Games
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
UAB vs. South Florida at Daytona Beach, Fla., 6 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Houston Christian at Rice, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Paul Quinn at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Prairie View at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
IUPUI 59, Franklin 45
Dayton 60, Robert Morris 51
Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT
Youngstown St. 73, UC San Diego 54
FAU 76, Detroit 55
Sunday's Games
Youngstown St. at Navy, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Iowa St., 6 p.m.
Green Bay vs. Utah Valley St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit vs. Bryant at Boca Raton, Fla., Noon
N. Kentucky vs. Florida Gulf Coast at Estero, Fla., 7:30 p.m.
Wright St. vs. Abilene Christian at Henderson, Nev., 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
UC Riverside vs. Wright St. at Henderson, Nev., 10 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Saturday's Games
Hartford 98, Houghton 32
Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
FDU-Florham at Hartford, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Princeton 62, Marist 55
Sunday's Games
SUNY Maritime at Columbia, 1 p.m.
Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.
John Jay at Yale, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Vermont at Yale, 7 p.m.
Penn at Lafayette, 8:30 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas 90, Rider 85
Niagara 66, Stetson 62
St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter's 58
Princeton 62, Marist 55
Sunday's Games
Siena at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Pacific, 10 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Saturday's Games
Ball St. 86, Indiana-South Bend 72
Kent St. 88, Chicago St. 59
St. Bonaventure 81, Bowling Green 68
Oakland 92, E. Michigan 90, OT
Howard 63, Buffalo 59
Rice 96, W. Michigan 88
Sunday's Games
Georgia Southern vs. W. Michigan at Houston, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana at Indianapolis, 5:30 p.m.
Ohio at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Toledo vs. UMKC at Estero, Fla., 11 a.m.
Buffalo vs. George Mason at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 1 p.m.
Akron vs. W. Kentucky at George Town, Cayman Islands, 1:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan vs. High Point at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois vs. Sam Houston St. at Fort Myers, Fla., Noon
Fort Wayne vs. E. Michigan at Cancun, Mexico, 12:30 p.m.
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Howard 63, Buffalo 59
North Florida 72, SC State 66
Norfolk St. 89, Alabama A&M 83
Marshall 86, Coppin St. 67
Sunday's Games
Montreat at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Queens (NC) vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at UConn, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Mary's (Md.) at Norfolk St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Towson, 7 p.m.
Marist at Md.-Eastern Shore, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Saturday's Games
Missouri St. 75, Middle Tennessee 51
SMU 55, Evansville 47
Bradley 73, SE Missouri 60
Fordham 79, Ill.-Chicago 65
Belmont 66, George Mason 62
Valparaiso 68, Incarnate Word 64
Sunday's Games
Murray St. vs. Tulsa at Conway, S.C., 10:30 a.m.
Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois St. vs. LSU at George Town, Cayman Islands, 11 a.m.
N. Iowa vs. San Francisco at Kansas City, Mo., 12:30 p.m.
East Carolina vs. Indiana St. at Estero, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Howard vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 3:15 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Ill.-Chicago vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Bradley vs. Auburn at Cancun, Mexico, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
Saturday's Games
San Jose St. 80, N. Colorado 69
North Texas 61, Fresno St. 52
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, ppd.
Sunday's Games
Drake vs. Wyoming at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Penn St. vs. Colorado St. at Charleston, S.C., 6 p.m.
Colorado vs. Boise St. at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Nevada vs. Tulane at George Town, Cayman Islands, 5 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Ohio St. vs. San Diego St. at Maui, Hawaii, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
S. Illinois vs. UNLV at San Juan Capistrano, Calif., 1 a.m.
Oral Roberts at Utah St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Saturday's Games
Lafayette 55, CCSU 50
Sacred Heart 75, Binghamton 60
St. Francis (NY) 61, St. Peter's 58
Longwood 99, Fairleigh Dickinson 83
St. Thomas (MN) 72, Merrimack 61
Stonehill 81, Holy Cross 79
Sunday's Games
CCSU at UMBC, 1 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 3 p.m.
VMI vs. Fairleigh Dickinson at Portsmouth, Va., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Stonehill vs. Ill.-Chicago at Bronx, N.Y., 4 p.m.
Lehigh at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
NJIT at Sacred Heart, 1 p.m.
LIU vs. South Dakota at Fort Myers, Fla., 2:30 p.m.
Stonehill at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Pittsburgh, 8:30 p.m.
