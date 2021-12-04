All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal101.000701.000
UCLA101.00071.875
Washington St.101.00061.857
California101.00044.500
Colorado11.50062.750
Arizona00.000601.000
Utah01.00052.714
Oregon00.00053.625
Stanford01.00043.571
Washington00.00044.500
Arizona St.01.00026.250
Oregon St.01.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

Southern Cal at Washington St., 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCLA at Washington, 3 p.m.

Arizona at Oregon St., 4 p.m.

California at Utah, 5 p.m.

Arizona St. at Oregon, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00062.750
Boston U.00.00063.667
Army00.00043.571
Loyola (Md.)00.00044.500
Colgate00.00035.375
Lafayette00.00025.286
American U.00.00026.250
Bucknell00.00026.250
Holy Cross00.00026.250
Lehigh00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.000801.000
Arkansas00.000701.000
Texas A&M00.00071.875
Alabama00.00061.857
Auburn00.00061.857
Florida00.00061.857
Kentucky00.00061.857
Mississippi St.00.00061.857
Tennessee00.00051.833
Vanderbilt00.00051.833
Mississippi00.00052.714
South Carolina00.00052.714
Missouri00.00044.500
Georgia00.00035.375

Saturday's Games

Memphis at Mississippi, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Tennessee at Colorado, 2 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga00.00061.857
Samford00.00061.857
UNC-Greensboro00.00072.778
Furman00.00062.750
ETSU00.00053.625
Wofford00.00053.625
The Citadel00.00043.571
VMI00.00054.556
Mercer00.00044.500
W. Carolina00.00044.500

Friday's Games

Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

VMI 90, Portland 82

Saturday's Games

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Lenoir-Rhyne at ETSU, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.00061.857
Nicholls00.00053.625
McNeese St.00.00035.375
SE Louisiana00.00035.375
New Orleans00.00036.333
Houston Baptist00.00024.333
Incarnate Word00.00017.125
Northwestern St.00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Southwestern (TX) at Texas A&M-CC, 3 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00034.429
Grambling St.00.00035.375
Florida A&M00.00024.333
Alabama St.00.00027.222
Alabama A&M00.00014.200
Alcorn St.00.00015.167
Bethune-Cookman00.00016.143
Jackson St.00.00016.143
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00018.111
MVSU00.00005.000
Prairie View00.00008.000
Texas Southern00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Southern at Florida, 6 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.00.00082.800
W. Illinois00.00062.750
N. Dakota St.00.00053.625
South Dakota00.00053.625
Oral Roberts00.00044.500
UMKC00.00034.429
Denver00.00036.333
North Dakota00.00036.333
Nebraska-Omaha00.00016.143

Friday's Games

S. Dakota St. 112, Minnesota-Morris 47

South Dakota 93, Waldorf 37

San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

Saturday's Games

E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Calvary University at UMKC, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
South Alabama00.00072.778
Texas State00.00052.714
Arkansas St.00.00042.667
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Troy00.00053.625
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00043.571
Appalachian St.00.00054.556
UALR00.00044.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00034.429
Texas-Arlington00.00025.286

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette 80, New Orleans 67

Saturday's Games

Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.

Georgia St. at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

UALR at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Denver at Texas State, 2 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Troy, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Mercer at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Voorhees at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000801.000
Saint Mary's (Cal)00.00081.889
Gonzaga00.00071.875
BYU00.00061.857
Santa Clara00.00062.750
Portland00.00073.700
Loyola Marymount00.00043.571
Pacific00.00044.500
San Diego00.00045.444
Pepperdine00.00028.200

Friday's Games

VMI 90, Portland 82

UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74

Saturday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.

Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.

Gonzaga vs. Alabama at Seattle, W.A., 8 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
California Baptist00.00071.875
Grand Canyon00.00071.875
Seattle00.00071.875
Utah Valley00.00071.875
New Mexico St.00.00062.750
Stephen F. Austin00.00062.750
Abilene Christian00.00042.667
Rio Grande00.00045.444
Dixie St.00.00035.375
Sam Houston St.00.00035.375
Chicago St.00.00025.286
Tarleton St.00.00016.143
Lamar00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Texas 88, Rio Grande 58

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

Saturday's Games

Incarnate Word at Abilene Christian, 4 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Wiley at Stephen F. Austin, 5:30 p.m.

Saint Katherine at Dixie St., 8 p.m.

MVSU at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Our Lady of the Lake at Lamar, 4 p.m.

VMI at Seattle, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

