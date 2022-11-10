All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000101.000
Delaware00.000101.000
Elon00.000101.000
Hofstra00.000101.000
NC A&T00.000101.000
Towson00.000101.000
Drexel00.00000.000
Hampton00.00001.000
Monmouth (NJ)00.00001.000
Northeastern00.00001.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000
UNC-Wilmington00.00001.000
William & Mary00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

James Madison 106, Hampton 58

Seton Hall 79, Monmouth (NJ) 52

Thursday's Games

Towson at UMass, 7 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic Christian at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

Miami-Hamilton at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Drexel, 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Allen at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. ETSU at Asheville, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Regent at Hampton, 8 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Charlotte00.000101.000
FAU00.000101.000
FIU00.000101.000
Louisiana Tech00.000101.000
Middle Tennessee00.000101.000
North Texas00.000101.000
UAB00.000101.000
UTSA00.000101.000
Rice00.00001.000
UTEP00.00001.000
W. Kentucky00.00000.000

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 6 p.m.

W. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Florida National at FIU, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

FAU at Mississippi, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Winthrop, 4 p.m.

Kentucky St. at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.00.000201.000
Detroit00.000101.000
Oakland00.000101.000
Milwaukee00.00011.500
Robert Morris00.00011.500
Cleveland St.00.00001.000
Fort Wayne00.00001.000
Green Bay00.00001.000
IUPUI00.00002.000
N. Kentucky00.00001.000
Wright St.00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Robert Morris 84, Pitt.-Greensburg 49

Davidson 102, Wright St. 97, 2OT

Youngstown St. 90, UT Martin 72

Drake 80, IUPUI 48

Thursday's Games

Cleveland St. at Cincinnati, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Boston College, 1 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Green Bay at Georgetown, 11 a.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Louisville, 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati Clermont at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Cardinal Stritch at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.00001.000
Hartford00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago St. at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Harvard00.000101.000
Yale00.000101.000
Brown00.00001.000
Columbia00.00001.000
Cornell00.00001.000
Dartmouth00.00001.000
Penn00.00001.000
Princeton00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Colgate at Brown, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Columbia, 7 p.m.

SUNY-Delhi at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Louisiana-Lafayette vs. Harvard at Asheville, N.C., 6 p.m.

Bryant at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Princeton at Navy, 8:30 p.m.

Yale vs. E. Washington at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mass. College at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.000101.000
Marist00.000101.000
Quinnipiac00.000101.000
Siena00.000101.000
St. Peter's00.000101.000
Canisius00.00001.000
Fairfield00.00001.000
Manhattan00.00001.000
Mount St. Mary's00.00001.000
Niagara00.00001.000
Rider00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Marist 73, American 69

Thursday's Games

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fairfield at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Iona at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Seton Hall, Noon

Niagara at Bucknell, 4 p.m.

College of NJ at Rider, 4 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Marist, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Siena, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Akron00.000101.000
Ball St.00.000101.000
Bowling Green00.000101.000
Buffalo00.000101.000
E. Michigan00.000101.000
Kent St.00.000101.000
Toledo00.000101.000
Cent. Michigan00.00000.000
Miami (Ohio)00.00001.000
N. Illinois00.00001.000
Ohio00.00001.000
W. Michigan00.00001.000

Thursday's Games

Baldwin Wallace at Kent St., 5 p.m.

Goshen at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

UAB vs. Toledo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m.

Bowling Green at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Akron vs. Mississippi St. at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

N. Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

E. Michigan vs. Michigan at Detroit, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

James Madison at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Goshen at Miami (Ohio), 1 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Ohio, 1 p.m.

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000201.000
Howard00.00011.500
Coppin St.00.00002.000
Delaware St.00.00001.000
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00001.000
Morgan St.00.00001.000
NC Central00.00001.000
SC State00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Howard 87, Dist. of Columbia 74

Norfolk St. 87, Cairn 59

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Immaculata at Delaware St., 7 p.m.

Penn St.-Greater Allegheny at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Howard at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Coppin St., 7 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

SC State at Tennessee St., Noon

Bryn Athyn at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at VCU, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Belmont00.000101.000
Bradley00.000101.000
Drake00.000101.000
Evansville00.000101.000
Ill.-Chicago00.000101.000
Indiana St.00.000101.000
Missouri St.00.000101.000
N. Iowa00.000101.000
S. Illinois00.000101.000
Illinois St.00.00001.000
Murray St.00.00001.000
Valparaiso00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Drake 80, IUPUI 48

Missouri St. 82, Missouri S&T 47

Thursday's Games

Illinois St. at E. Illinois, 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Belmont at Furman, 7 p.m.

N. Iowa at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ball St. at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

Evansville at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at Northwestern St., 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000101.000
Fresno St.00.000101.000
Nevada00.000101.000
New Mexico00.000101.000
San Diego St.00.000101.000
San Jose St.00.000101.000
UNLV00.000101.000
Utah St.00.000101.000
Wyoming00.000101.000
Air Force00.00001.000
Boise St.00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66

Thursday's Games

Nicholls at Wyoming, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Delaware at Air Force, 5 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara vs. Fresno St. at Santa Cruz, Calif., 5 p.m.

South Alabama at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Bradley at Utah St., 9 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Colorado St., 9:30 p.m.

BYU at San Diego St., 10:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UNLV, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Boise St. at Boise, Idaho, 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sacred Heart00.000101.000
St. Francis (NY)00.000101.000
Wagner00.000101.000
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00011.500
CCSU00.00001.000
LIU00.00001.000
Merrimack00.00001.000
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00001.000
Stonehill00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 106, Mercy 66

Thursday's Games

Clark at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

CCSU at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stonehill at Army, 1 p.m.

Wagner at La Salle, 3 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you