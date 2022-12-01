All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00071.875
Bryant00.00061.857
Maine00.00043.571
UMBC00.00044.500
Binghamton00.00034.429
Albany (NY)00.00036.333
New Hampshire00.00024.333
Vermont00.00027.222
NJIT00.00016.143

Wednesday's Games

Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70

Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61

UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82

Fordham 72, Maine 67

Thursday's Games

Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.

New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000701.000
Memphis00.00052.714
Tulane00.00052.714
UCF00.00052.714
Cincinnati00.00053.625
East Carolina00.00053.625
Wichita St.00.00043.571
Temple00.00044.500
SMU00.00034.429
Tulsa00.00024.333
South Florida00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Temple 67, La Salle 51

Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60

Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

Texas A&M 83, SMU 64

Friday's Games

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.

VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.

Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.00071.875
Duquesne00.00061.857
UMass00.00051.833
Davidson00.00062.750
Saint Louis00.00062.750
George Washington00.00052.714
St. Bonaventure00.00052.714
VCU00.00052.714
Dayton00.00044.500
George Mason00.00044.500
Saint Joseph's00.00033.500
La Salle00.00034.429
Loyola Chicago00.00034.429
Richmond00.00034.429
Rhode Island00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Temple 67, La Salle 51

Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47

George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT

St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64

Toledo 90, Richmond 67

VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65

Fordham 72, Maine 67

Saint Joseph's 85, Penn 80, OT

George Washington 79, South Carolina 55

Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70

Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63

Friday's Games

UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia00.000601.000
Miami00.00071.875
NC State00.00071.875
Virginia Tech00.00071.875
Wake Forest00.00071.875
Notre Dame00.00061.857
Duke00.00072.778
Clemson00.00062.750
Boston College00.00053.625
North Carolina00.00053.625
Pittsburgh00.00053.625
Georgia Tech00.00043.571
Syracuse00.00034.429
Florida St.00.00018.111
Louisville00.00007.000

Wednesday's Games

Duke 81, Ohio St. 72

Purdue 79, Florida St. 69

Miami 68, Rutgers 61

Indiana 77, North Carolina 65

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52

Friday's Games

Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon

Florida St. at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Duke, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.00062.750
Queens (NC)00.00062.750
Lipscomb00.00052.714
Stetson00.00042.667
Jacksonville00.00032.600
E. Kentucky00.00043.571
Kennesaw St.00.00043.571
Liberty00.00043.571
Cent. Arkansas00.00044.500
North Alabama00.00044.500
Jacksonville St.00.00034.429
Austin Peay00.00035.375
North Florida00.00024.333
Bellarmine00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb 82, Navy 77

Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53

UAB 80, Jacksonville 61

W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74

Memphis 87, North Alabama 68

Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.

Paine at Queens (NC), 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas00.000501.000
Kansas00.00071.875
Iowa St.00.00061.857
Kansas St.00.00061.857
Oklahoma00.00061.857
TCU00.00061.857
West Virginia00.00061.857
Baylor00.00052.714
Oklahoma St.00.00052.714
Texas Tech00.00052.714

Wednesday's Games

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44

TCU 75, Providence 62

Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's00.000801.000
UConn00.000801.000
Creighton00.00061.857
Marquette00.00062.750
Butler00.00053.625
Providence00.00053.625
Xavier00.00053.625
DePaul00.00043.571
Seton Hall00.00043.571
Georgetown00.00044.500
Villanova00.00025.286

Wednesday's Games

Butler 76, Kansas St. 64

TCU 75, Providence 62

Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65

Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63

DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.

Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon

Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.

West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Portland St.00.00044.500
Montana St.00.00045.444
Sacramento St.00.00034.429
Montana00.00035.375
N. Colorado00.00035.375
N. Arizona00.00036.333
E. Washington00.00025.286
Idaho00.00025.286
Weber St.00.00025.286
Idaho St.00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

Northwest U. at E. Washington, ppd.

Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83

Portland St. 114, Portland Bible 31

Friday's Games

N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00061.857
Campbell00.00043.571
Radford00.00043.571
UNC-Asheville00.00043.571
Longwood00.00044.500
Winthrop00.00044.500
SC-Upstate00.00034.429
Charleston Southern00.00024.333
Gardner-Webb00.00025.286
Presbyterian00.00026.250

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73

High Point 84, Elon 70

SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59

Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55

Thursday's Games

NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon

North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.

Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000701.000
Maryland00.000701.000
Purdue00.000701.000
Illinois00.00061.857
Iowa00.00061.857
Penn St.00.00062.750
Michigan00.00052.714
Northwestern00.00052.714
Ohio St.00.00052.714
Rutgers00.00052.714
Wisconsin00.00052.714
Michigan St.00.00053.625
Nebraska00.00053.625
Minnesota00.00043.571

Wednesday's Games

Duke 81, Ohio St. 72

Purdue 79, Florida St. 69

Miami 68, Rutgers 61

Indiana 77, North Carolina 65

Nebraska 88, Boston College 67

Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52

Friday's Games

Illinois at Maryland, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon

Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Davis00.00062.750
UC Irvine00.00062.750
Hawaii00.00052.714
UC Santa Barbara00.00042.667
UC Riverside00.00053.625
CS Bakersfield00.00043.571
Long Beach St.00.00043.571
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00044.500
Cal Poly00.00033.500
UC San Diego00.00034.429
CS Northridge00.00015.167

Wednesday's Games

Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60

Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.

Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51

Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bethesda at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.

Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.

Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

