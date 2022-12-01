All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Wednesday's Games
Loyola (Md.) 84, Binghamton 70
Mass.-Lowell 77, Merrimack 51
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60
Sacred Heart 66, New Hampshire 61
UMBC 109, Coppin St. 82
Fordham 72, Maine 67
Thursday's Games
Northern Vermont-Lyndon at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Brown at Bryant, 6 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UMBC at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Bucknell at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
Stonehill at Binghamton, 4 p.m.
New Hampshire at Columbia, 4 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Temple 67, La Salle 51
Cincinnati 86, NJIT 60
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
Texas A&M 83, SMU 64
Friday's Games
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.
VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.
Jackson St. at SMU, 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Mississippi at Memphis, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Houston at Fort Worth, Texas, 9:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Temple 67, La Salle 51
Dayton 67, W. Michigan 47
George Mason 81, Hofstra 77, OT
St. Bonaventure 71, Middle Tennessee 64
Toledo 90, Richmond 67
VCU 70, Vanderbilt 65
Fordham 72, Maine 67
Saint Joseph's 85, Penn 80, OT
George Washington 79, South Carolina 55
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
Saint Louis 80, Tennessee St. 63
Friday's Games
UMass at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Fordham at Tulane, 11:30 a.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.
VCU at Temple, 1 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Davidson at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Toledo at George Mason, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Penn, 2 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at Buffalo, 2:30 p.m.
DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Saint Louis, 4 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
Richmond at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Duke 81, Ohio St. 72
Purdue 79, Florida St. 69
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
Indiana 77, North Carolina 65
Nebraska 88, Boston College 67
Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52
Friday's Games
Wake Forest at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at NC State, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Syracuse at Notre Dame, Noon
Florida St. at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Boston College at Duke, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Queens (NC)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Lipscomb 82, Navy 77
Florida Gulf Coast 70, Georgia Southern 53
UAB 80, Jacksonville 61
W. Kentucky 75, Austin Peay 74
Memphis 87, North Alabama 68
Loyola Chicago 85, Cent. Arkansas 70
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
North Alabama at Morehead St., 2 p.m.
Paine at Queens (NC), 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Trinity Baptist at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
Wednesday's Games
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
Iowa St. 63, North Dakota 44
TCU 75, Providence 62
Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Baylor vs. Gonzaga at Sioux Falls, S.D., 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Wichita St. at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Butler 76, Kansas St. 64
TCU 75, Providence 62
Texas Tech 79, Georgetown 65
Xavier 95, SE Louisiana 63
DePaul 103, Samford 98, OT
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Creighton at Texas, 7 p.m.
Seton Hall at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Carolina at Georgetown, Noon
Oklahoma at Villanova, 12:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Butler, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Rhode Island, 5 p.m.
West Virginia at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Northwest U. at E. Washington, ppd.
Montana St. 86, S. Utah 83
Portland St. 114, Portland Bible 31
Friday's Games
N. Illinois at Idaho, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Portland St., 4 p.m.
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
N. Arizona at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Wednesday's Games
The Citadel 76, Charleston Southern 73
High Point 84, Elon 70
SC-Upstate 93, Columbia (SC) 59
Gardner-Webb 71, W. Carolina 55
Thursday's Games
NC Central at Radford, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Campbell at East Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga at Gardner-Webb, Noon
North Florida at High Point, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Winthrop, 2 p.m.
Longwood at Delaware St., 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at W. Carolina, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Wednesday's Games
Duke 81, Ohio St. 72
Purdue 79, Florida St. 69
Miami 68, Rutgers 61
Indiana 77, North Carolina 65
Nebraska 88, Boston College 67
Notre Dame 70, Michigan St. 52
Friday's Games
Illinois at Maryland, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio St., Noon
Indiana at Rutgers, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Cal Baptist 65, UC Riverside 60
Cal Poly at Pepperdine, ppd.
Seattle 69, Cal St.-Fullerton 62
Thursday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce 53, Hawaii 51
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bethesda at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
CS Bakersfield at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Long Beach St. at Utah Valley St., 4 p.m.
Pacific at UC Santa Barbara, 5 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Cal Poly, 9 p.m.
Fresno St. at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
