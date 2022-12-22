All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000121.923
UNC-Wilmington00.000103.769
Towson00.00084.667
Delaware00.00085.615
Drexel00.00066.500
Hofstra00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00057.417
William & Mary00.00058.385
Northeastern00.00047.364
Stony Brook00.00048.333
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000211.154
Monmouth (NJ)00.000111.083

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern 73, Davidson 70

UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66

William & Mary 90, Randolph 56

Ohio 95, Delaware 76

UTEP 75, NC A&T 62

Thursday's Games

Old Westbury at Hofstra, 11:30 a.m.

Towson at Bryant, Noon

Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.

Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. NC A&T at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000111.917
UTEP101.00083.727
Middle Tennessee101.00084.667
Charlotte00.00092.818
North Texas00.00092.818
UAB00.00092.818
W. Kentucky00.00082.800
Rice01.00093.750
Louisiana Tech01.00075.583
UTSA00.00065.545
FIU01.00056.455

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana Tech 108, Jarvis Christian 52

FAU 67, N. Kentucky 52

FIU 79, Incarnate Word 74

Middle Tennessee 83, Murray St. 67

UTEP 75, NC A&T 62

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Kent St. at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00076.538
N. Kentucky201.00076.538
Fort Wayne11.50094.692
Youngstown St.11.50094.692
Robert Morris11.50067.462
Detroit11.50058.385
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00066.500
IUPUI02.000310.231
Oakland02.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 67, Oakland 54

Youngstown St. 76, Cent. Michigan 65

Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54

Cleveland St. 78, Mount St. Joseph 48

FAU 67, N. Kentucky 52

Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Thursday's Games

Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000410.286
Chicago St.00.000311.214

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00093.750
Cornell00.00083.727
Harvard00.00084.667
Princeton00.00084.667
Brown00.00075.583
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

Brown 67, New Hampshire 51

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00073.700
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00065.545
Rider101.00045.444
Niagara11.50065.545
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50058.385
St. Peter's12.33365.545
Quinnipiac02.00093.750
Marist01.00046.400
Canisius02.00029.182

Wednesday's Games

Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62

Florida Gulf Coast 84, Canisius 81

Niagara 73, Binghamton 67

Thursday's Games

Siena at American, 1 p.m.

Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.

St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00093.750
Ball St.00.00084.667
Toledo00.00084.667
Akron00.00074.636
Ohio00.00075.583
Buffalo00.00066.500
Miami (Ohio)00.00056.455
Bowling Green00.00057.417
Cent. Michigan00.00048.333
W. Michigan00.00048.333
E. Michigan00.00039.250
N. Illinois00.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

W. Michigan 61, Siena Heights 41

Buffalo 129, SUNY-Canton 62

Ball St. 58, Georgia Southern 54

Youngstown St. 76, Cent. Michigan 65

Ohio 95, Delaware 76

Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63

Thursday's Games

N. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.

Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Kent St. at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Howard00.00078.467
NC Central00.00067.462
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00057.417
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00059.357
SC State00.000212.143
Delaware St.00.000111.083

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT

Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62

Nevada 78, Norfolk St. 66

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00093.750
Bradley201.00084.667
Murray St.201.00075.583
Drake11.500103.769
S. Illinois11.50094.692
Belmont11.50085.615
Illinois St.11.50067.462
Missouri St.11.50057.417
N. Iowa11.50057.417
Ill.-Chicago02.00085.615
Valparaiso02.00067.462
Evansville02.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67

Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48

Middle Tennessee 83, Murray St. 67

N. Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52

Belmont 79, Samford 56

S. Illinois 70, SE Missouri 68

Evansville 73, Bellarmine 61

Thursday's Games

N. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001201.000
UNLV00.000101.909
Utah St.00.00091.900
Boise St.00.000102.833
Nevada00.000103.769
San Diego St.00.00093.750
Air Force00.00094.692
San Jose St.00.00094.692
Colorado St.00.00084.667
Wyoming00.00057.417
Fresno St.00.00047.364

Wednesday's Games

Nevada 78, Norfolk St. 66

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 66, Wyoming 54

Thursday's Games

Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00064.600
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00067.462
St. Francis (NY)00.00056.455
Sacred Heart00.00058.385
Stonehill00.000410.286
St. Francis (Pa.)00.000310.231
CCSU00.000211.154
Merrimack00.000212.143
LIU00.000110.091

Wednesday's Games

Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67

Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 66

Thursday's Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.

Purchast at LIU, 1 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

