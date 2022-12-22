All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern 73, Davidson 70
UNC-Wilmington 74, Campbell 66
William & Mary 90, Randolph 56
Ohio 95, Delaware 76
UTEP 75, NC A&T 62
Thursday's Games
Old Westbury at Hofstra, 11:30 a.m.
Towson at Bryant, Noon
Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.
Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. NC A&T at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UTEP
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Wednesday's Games
Louisiana Tech 108, Jarvis Christian 52
FAU 67, N. Kentucky 52
FIU 79, Incarnate Word 74
Middle Tennessee 83, Murray St. 67
UTEP 75, NC A&T 62
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Kent St. at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Michigan St. 67, Oakland 54
Youngstown St. 76, Cent. Michigan 65
Cincinnati 72, Detroit 54
Cleveland St. 78, Mount St. Joseph 48
FAU 67, N. Kentucky 52
Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
Thursday's Games
Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Wednesday's Games
Brown 67, New Hampshire 51
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Wednesday's Games
Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62
Florida Gulf Coast 84, Canisius 81
Niagara 73, Binghamton 67
Thursday's Games
Siena at American, 1 p.m.
Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Penn St., 4:30 p.m.
St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Drexel at Fairfield, ppd.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
W. Michigan 61, Siena Heights 41
Buffalo 129, SUNY-Canton 62
Ball St. 58, Georgia Southern 54
Youngstown St. 76, Cent. Michigan 65
Ohio 95, Delaware 76
Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63
Thursday's Games
N. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.
Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Kent St. at UTEP, 9:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT
Howard 63, Mount St. Mary's 62
Nevada 78, Norfolk St. 66
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67
Drake 124, St. Ambrose 48
Middle Tennessee 83, Murray St. 67
N. Iowa 62, St. Bonaventure 52
Belmont 79, Samford 56
S. Illinois 70, SE Missouri 68
Evansville 73, Bellarmine 61
Thursday's Games
N. Illinois at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Wednesday's Games
Nevada 78, Norfolk St. 66
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 66, Wyoming 54
Thursday's Games
Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Wednesday's Games
Valparaiso 77, Stonehill 67
Robert Morris 77, St. Francis (Pa.) 66
Thursday's Games
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.
Purchast at LIU, 1 p.m.
Gwynedd-Mercy at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
